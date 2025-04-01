CAF Orders Replay of Controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
- The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ordered a re-match between Cameroon and Kenya in their 2025 AFCON qualifiers
- The Indomitable Lions defeated the Harambee Stars 1-0, with a goal from Boris Enow, in a neutral venue in Kampala, Uganda
- The decision follows the provisional suspension of Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi for 90 days amid an investigation into allegations of match manipulation
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
CAF have directed Cameroon and Kenya to replay their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier amid allegations of match-fixing.
The African football governing body, through its integrity officer, stated that a comprehensive forensic review revealed several irregularities.
The second-leg match of the AFCON qualifiers ended 4-1 in favor of Cameroon over Kenya in Yaounde, sealing their slot in the AFCON.
FIFA integrity unit spots irregularity in Cameroon-Kenya match
The Confederation of African Football has formally communicated with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on their findings in the match between Harambee Stars and Indomitable Lions.
According to Footboom1, FIFA’s Integrity and Compliance Unit, found irregularities in the match played on October 16, 2024, in Yaounde.
CAF Integrity Officer Marjan Marjan said a forensic review of match footage and intelligence reports has highlighted instances of match manipulation involving multiple individuals.
Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has been specifically named, with concerns raised over his actions during the match in relation to FIFA's anti-match-fixing regulations.
CAF will cover all expenses related to the replay to ensure that no financial burden is placed on either federation per Leadership.
Kenya to suspend implicated players
The Football Kenya Federation has vowed to provisionally suspend individuals implicated in the match-fixing between Kenya and Cameroon.
According to TheStreetJournal, the outcome of the investigation could have lasting implications for the sport's future on the continent.
CAF Disciplinary Committee has determined that the game must be replayed at a neutral venue, the specific location of which will be disclosed by CAF within the upcoming 60 days.
Players from Cameroon and Kenya are now facing scrutiny regarding their possible connection to these match-fixing allegations.
Matasi suspended for 90 days
Kenya's national team goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has been provisionally suspended for 90 days amid match-fixing allegations.
According to BBC, the decision was made following a video posted online showing the Kakamega Homeboyz goalkeeper influencing the outcome of a match.
The 37-year-old has won 30 international caps for the Harambee Stars.
It was alleged that Matasi got a call before the AFCON qualifying match against Cameroon per Marca. The Football Kenya Federation said via UK Outlet Sun:
"We reaffirm our zero-tolerance policy on match manipulation and are committed to safeguarding the credibility of our competitions.
"This investigation will adhere to FKF's Anti-Match Manipulation Regulations and FIFA guidelines, ensuring a fair, transparent, and thorough process".
Yonkeu says Cameroon should be excluded from controversies
Cameroonian journalist Martial Yonkeu has stated that the Indomitable Lions should be kept out of the controversies and match-fixing allegations surrounding the Football Kenya Federation.
Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Yonkeu suggested that Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi may have been approached by foreign ‘investors’ who sought to influence the match in favor of a loss for Kenya in their home game. He said:
"We have seen similar issues in the past, where foreign individuals impersonate football federations to influence matches.
"Cameroon are one of the biggest footballing nations in Africa and does not need any favours to win matches."
FIFA threatens to sanction Zambia
Legit.ng earlier reported that the World football governing body, FIFA, threatened to impose an international ban on Zambia following the government's intervention in football administration.
This comes after activities of Match Day 6 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers were rounded up across different centres.
The winner of each of the nine groups will directly qualify for the global showpiece, securing nine guaranteed spots for African teams.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.