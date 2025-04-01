The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ordered a re-match between Cameroon and Kenya in their 2025 AFCON qualifiers

The Indomitable Lions defeated the Harambee Stars 1-0, with a goal from Boris Enow, in a neutral venue in Kampala, Uganda

The decision follows the provisional suspension of Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi for 90 days amid an investigation into allegations of match manipulation

The African football governing body, through its integrity officer, stated that a comprehensive forensic review revealed several irregularities.

The second-leg match of the AFCON qualifiers ended 4-1 in favor of Cameroon over Kenya in Yaounde, sealing their slot in the AFCON.

The Confederation of African Football insisted that Cameroon and Kenya must have a replay following an allegation of match-fixing.

FIFA integrity unit spots irregularity in Cameroon-Kenya match

The Confederation of African Football has formally communicated with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on their findings in the match between Harambee Stars and Indomitable Lions.

According to Footboom1, FIFA’s Integrity and Compliance Unit, found irregularities in the match played on October 16, 2024, in Yaounde.

CAF Integrity Officer Marjan Marjan said a forensic review of match footage and intelligence reports has highlighted instances of match manipulation involving multiple individuals.

Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has been specifically named, with concerns raised over his actions during the match in relation to FIFA's anti-match-fixing regulations.

CAF will cover all expenses related to the replay to ensure that no financial burden is placed on either federation per Leadership.

Cameroon and Kenya will have a replay of their World Cup qualifiers by CAF, amid allegations of match-fixing by the Harambee Stars goalkeeper.

Kenya to suspend implicated players

The Football Kenya Federation has vowed to provisionally suspend individuals implicated in the match-fixing between Kenya and Cameroon.

According to TheStreetJournal, the outcome of the investigation could have lasting implications for the sport's future on the continent.

CAF Disciplinary Committee has determined that the game must be replayed at a neutral venue, the specific location of which will be disclosed by CAF within the upcoming 60 days.

Players from Cameroon and Kenya are now facing scrutiny regarding their possible connection to these match-fixing allegations.

Matasi suspended for 90 days

Kenya's national team goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has been provisionally suspended for 90 days amid match-fixing allegations.

According to BBC, the decision was made following a video posted online showing the Kakamega Homeboyz goalkeeper influencing the outcome of a match.

The 37-year-old has won 30 international caps for the Harambee Stars.

It was alleged that Matasi got a call before the AFCON qualifying match against Cameroon per Marca. The Football Kenya Federation said via UK Outlet Sun:

"We reaffirm our zero-tolerance policy on match manipulation and are committed to safeguarding the credibility of our competitions.

"This investigation will adhere to FKF's Anti-Match Manipulation Regulations and FIFA guidelines, ensuring a fair, transparent, and thorough process".

Yonkeu says Cameroon should be excluded from controversies

Cameroonian journalist Martial Yonkeu has stated that the Indomitable Lions should be kept out of the controversies and match-fixing allegations surrounding the Football Kenya Federation.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Yonkeu suggested that Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi may have been approached by foreign ‘investors’ who sought to influence the match in favor of a loss for Kenya in their home game. He said:

"We have seen similar issues in the past, where foreign individuals impersonate football federations to influence matches.

"Cameroon are one of the biggest footballing nations in Africa and does not need any favours to win matches."

FIFA threatens to sanction Zambia

Legit.ng earlier reported that the World football governing body, FIFA, threatened to impose an international ban on Zambia following the government's intervention in football administration.

This comes after activities of Match Day 6 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers were rounded up across different centres.

The winner of each of the nine groups will directly qualify for the global showpiece, securing nine guaranteed spots for African teams.

