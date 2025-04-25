Pretty Mike of Lagos shared an important update on social media regarding marriage and women who are interested in the institution

The socialite shared a touching story of what could happen if women end up with a certain category of men

His post generated a lot of attention online, as netizens shared their various opinions about the situation

Many Nigerian internet users agreed with Pretty Mike’s recent comments on social media concerning marriage.

Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, widely known as Pretty Mike, advised women on the type of men to marry. He did not stop there; he further indicated the dangers that lie ahead if they fall into the hands of men who do not belong to this category.

Nigerian socialite Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, widely known as Pretty Mike, educates women about marriage in his latest post.

Pretty Mike stated in his post that women should endeavour to marry kind men who cannot bear to see them in pain. He recounted the story of a woman who lost her life because her man insisted that she gave birth like the ‘Hebrew woman.’

In his words:

"As a lady please marry a kind man, a man that can't stand seeing you in pain, if you die these animals will move on in no time. Imgagine a woman loosing her life because her husband refused to sign the cs consent just because he wants his wife to deliver like the Hebrew Woman,"

See his post below:

Reactions to Pretty Mike's post about marriage

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@kaycharlie68 said:

"A-toh... Loud am ooo."

@ernyhydee said:

"If nobi ment,why must someone be in charge of my life?As I'm registering for antenatal, I'm letting the doctors know only them should do what's right and take no consent from any muthafucker and I can put it in writing if they want."

@oma_joy said:

"The bigger question is "why is the man signing a consent form for his wife when she's still conscious"? Why hasn't this law been changed? Why would anyone sign a consent form for a procedure that they themselves are not undergoing all because they are the husbands?"

@frida_sly said:

"You'll think it's talk until you're in the medical line and see the things some women marry."

@princ.ess441 said:

"A kind partner is everything !!"

@lucas_ugoh said:

"Empathy and kindness is a stain that can never be wiped off so choose wisely..Money is good but can’t solve everything."

@omoyee_ni said:

"Nobody should be in charge of your life and decisions on your life because you got married to them. Sincerely no woman should be that s*bmissive. Highest born the child , if he denies the child because it was through CS. Give the child your name and move on! We make life harder than it should be.

@nessashirsha said:

"The bigger question should be “why do Nigerian hospitals require a man’s seal of approval to save a woman’s LIFE??????” In this age and times???"

@teemoyindolls said:

"They should just give him the wife corpse to eat and drink wine with it😢 Asife omo ward."

@nonnyshairz said:

"It’s the foolish hospitals with stupid rules I blame , my life I will sign ,wait for which man oh chim . Hebrew woman delivery indeed."

