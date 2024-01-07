Does Liv Morgan have a husband? A look at her relationships

Gionna Daddio, famous as Liv Morgan, is a professional wrestler and actress. She joined WWE's NXT training program in 2014 and has made great achievements in her career. She is a one-time Smackdown Women's Champion and a former two-time WWE Women's tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez. Does Liv Morgan have a husband?

Liv Morgan attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of A24's "The Iron Claw" at DGA Theater Complex on 11 December 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Liv Morgan was born on 8 June 1994 in Morristown, New Jersey, United States of America. The American professional wrestler is also known for being featured in the WWE Superstar Gaming Series and The Kill Room.

Profile summary

Full name Gionna Daddio Famous as Liv Morgan Gender Female Date of birth 8 June 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Morristown, New Jersey, United States of America Current residence Springhill, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3'' Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Georgette Daddio Father Mr Daddio Siblings 5 School Henry P. Becton Regional High School Profession Wrestler, actress Instagram @yaonlylivvonce X (Twitter) TikTok @ _livmorgan

Who is Liv Morgan's husband?

Is Liv Morgan married? The American wrestler is currently not married. She has, however, been romantically involved with high-profile men in the past. Below is what you need to know about Liv Morgan's relationships.

Enzo Amore

Liv Morgan has dated her fellow professional wrestler, Enzo Amore, who is famous as nZo. His real name is Eric Arndt, and he was signed to WWE's NXT developmental branch in 2012. He won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship twice in 2017.

The two met when Morgan worked at a restaurant, where she had previously worked as a waitress before joining WWE. Enzo Amore was the manager at that restaurant. In an interview with Monte & Pharaoh, Enzo Amore said they grew up in the same area. Liv Morgan told him that she was interested in wrestling.

They started dating when she was in NXT, and in 2017, they ended their relationship. Despite their break up, Enzo Amore said in the aforementioned interview that he was proud of her achievements:

I hope that she pinches herself and knows that she did it. I'm proud of her. I'm happy for her. No ill will, and vice versa. She's a good human, and she deserves it…I am proud of her…am happy for her…she deserves it.

Tyler Bate

She allegedly dated Tyler Bate after breaking up with Enzo Amore. Tyler Bate is a professional wrestler who became the youngest inaugural champion in WWE history at nine. The rumours about their relationship resulted from some photos that the two posted on social media. The two, however, never confirmed whether the rumours were true.

Liv Morgan and Jake Anderson's relationship

The wiki for WWE The E-Fed started the rumour about Liv Morgan being in a relationship with a fellow wrestler Jake Anderson. They alleged that the two have been dating since 2020, married in 2021 and divorced in 2023. However, Jake Anderson doesn't seem to exist. The photo used on his wiki page is of actor Stephen Amell, and his whole extensive story appears fabricated.

For instance, no reputable source on WWE ever mentions Jake, despite the numerous accolades mentioned in his wiki. Moreover, the photos of his 'ex-wives' are manips (photo manipulations), and the woman purported to be Melissa is actually actress Brie Larson. Thus, it is safe to say that the relationship between Liv Morgan and 'Jake Anderson' comes from someone's imagination.

Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas

The Wrestler is with American wrestler Bo Dallas. The two were reportedly seen shopping together at a Publix. They allegedly live together on a farm owned by the two. However, they have not confirmed if they are in a relationship.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, famous as MJF, is a professional wrestler who worked for Major League Wrestling before signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2019. There were rumours that Liv was dating MJF. This was after her absence from the ring due to her shoulder injury. Many believed that she was expecting MJF's baby, which was why she was absent.

An account shared a news post stating that Liv Morgan was pregnant with MJF's baby. Surprisingly, the wrestler liked the post, leading fans to question if it was true. Fans thought that she had cheated on her alleged boyfriend, Bo Dallas, with MJF. However, MJF and Liv Morgan are friends, and they have been friends for a long time.

FAQs

Who is Liv Morgan? She is a professional wrestler and actress from the United States of America. Where is Liv Morgan from? She hails from Morristown, New Jersey, United States. Is Liv Morgan single? The American wrestler is allegedly in a relationship with Bo Dallas. Does Liv Morgan have a sister? She has four brothers and a sister. Who are Liv Morgan's parents? She was raised by her mother, Georgette Daddio, and her father passed away when she was young. What is Liv Morgan's nationality? She is an American national.

Does Liv Morgan have a husband? The professional wrestler is not currently married. She is alleged to be in a relationship with Bo Dallas. She was born in Morristown, New Jersey, United States of America.

Legit.ng recently published Samantha Lee Gibson's bio. She is an American licensed social worker and social media personality who came into the limelight following her relationship with Tyrese Gibson. The two were once married and had a child.

Samantha Lee Gibson was born in Dayton, New Jersey, United States of America. She worked as a social service case manager at Georgia's Department of Family and Community Services. She is popular on Instagram and YouTube.

Source: Legit.ng