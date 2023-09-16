Giveon’s height, age, real name, parents, nationality, net worth

Giveon is an American singer and songwriter. He sings contemporary R&B music and is known for songs such as Still Your Best, Garden Kisses, and Anniversary Heartbreak. He boasts a massive following on social media. What is Giveon’s height? Learn more about the singer in this article.

The singer performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Giveon Dezmann Evans began his professional music career at 23 and has worked with artists such as Justin Bieber, Daniel Ceasar, Drake, and Lil Durk. Some of his awards include the BET Award for Best New Artist in 2021 and the iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New R&B Artist in 2022. His bio has all the details you need to know about him, including his height.

Profile summary

Full name Giveon Dezmann Evans Gender Male Date of birth 21 February 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Long Beach Polytechnic High School College Grammy Museum Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $1 million Instagram @giveon Twitter @giveon TikTok @giveon Facebook @Giveon

What is Giveon’s height and weight?

The American singer is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

Early life

Giveon’s real name is Giveon Dezmann Evans, and he was born in Long Beach, California, United States. He was raised by a single mother and has two brothers. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity living in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Growing up, he loved singing, and his mother encouraged him to explore and pursue music. The award-winning R&B artist attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School. He later pursued a course in music at the Grammy Museum. He was inspired by Frank Sinatra.

How old is Giveon?

Giveon’s age is 28 years as of 2023. The singer was born on 21 February 1995. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Giveon’s career

Giveon started his music career in 2018 when he released his debut song Garden Kisses. He did not gain popularity until record producer Sevn Thomas spotted his talent and signed with Not So Fast and Epic Records.

His breakthrough in the music industry came after he was featured in Drake’s song Chicago Freestyle. He has released two music albums with several songs, and here is a list of some of his hits.

Heartbreak Anniversary

Like I Want You

Still Your Best

Garden Kisses

Lie Again

Favorite Mistake

Lost Me

Make You Smile

At Least We Tried

Unholy Matrimony

Another Heartbreak

When It’s All Said And Done

This Will Do

All To Me

Stuck On You

Giveon is also a social media personality with a massive following across platforms. He is fond of sharing his music updates and lifestyle pictures on Instagram with his 2.9 million followers as of writing.

His TikTok account has approximately 3.6 million followers as of writing. He has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 2.8 million subscribers and uses the platform to share his music videos.

What is Giveon’s net worth?

The Heartbreak Anniversary singer’s net worth is alleged to be $1 million, according to Popular Networth. He has a thriving music career whose earnings are believed to be his primary income source.

Is Giveon dating anyone?

The R&B singer keeps his love life under wraps and has not disclosed whether he has a girlfriend or not. Therefore, he is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment.

The R&B artist speaks during an event at The World Famous VIP Records at World Famous VIP Records in California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Who has Giveon dated? The singer was in a relationship with Justine Skye between December 2020 and October 2021. Justine Skye is an American singer known for songs such as Collide, In My Bag, and Know Myself. They called it quits after she allegedly found out that he was cheating.

In December 2022, he was rumoured to be dating Maya Jama, a British TV presenter. The speculations emerged after he was spotted accompanying the TV presenter at the British Fashion Awards in London. They were later seen on a date at the Bacchanalia in Mayfair. However, neither of them confirmed if they were romantically involved.

Fast facts about Giveon

When is Giveon’s birthday? The R&B artist was born on 21 February 1995. He is 28 years old as of 2023. What is Giveon’s zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Pisces. What is Giveon’s nationality? He is an American national. Where is Giveon from? He hails from Long Beach, California, United States. What is Giveon’s ethnicity? He is of African-American ethnicity. How much is Giveon worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Does Giveon have a girlfriend? The singer is seemingly single. How tall is Giveon? His height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres).

What is Giveon’s height? The Garden Kisses singer is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. He has been in the US music industry since 2018 and has worked with multiple big names to release several songs. He is from Long Beach and resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

