Real Madrid are threatening to boycott the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, scheduled for tomorrow

Los Blancos are displeased with the comments of the referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea and want him replaced

Madrid cancelled all official events leading to the final, including press conference and media access to training

Real Madrid are reportedly considering boycotting the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona tomorrow, amidst tension with the designated centre referee for the match.

Madrid have repeatedly complained about the officiating in La Liga this season and on different occasions put pressure on the referee before their matches.

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea spoke to a press conference earlier today, during which he was emotional while bemoaning the pressure from Real Madrid.

According to Marca, Madrid have called on the RFEF to change the official, or they could consider not turning up for the match.

Source: Legit.ng