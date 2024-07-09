Busta Rhymes' net worth (2024): how much does the rapper make per show?

Busta Rhymes is an actor, rapper, record producer, and businessman from the United States. He is widely recognised for his fast-paced rapping style and energetic performances. Due to his popularity as a rapper, many fans have been curious about his wealth. What is Busta Rhymes' net worth in 2024?

Busta Rhymes has been in the industry for over thirty years. He is an actor, appearing in films and TV shows such as King of the Dancehall, The Unforgiven, and Breaking Point. He is also the founder of a record label, Conglomerate. Thus, Busta Rhymes' net worth reflects his success in the entertainment industry.

Full name Trevor George Smith Jr. Nickname Busta Rhymes Gender Male Date of birth 20 May 1972 Age 52 years old as of 2024 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Brooklyn, New York City, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Sub-Saharan African Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 254 Weight in kilograms 115 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Trevor Smith Sr. Mother Geraldine Green Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 6 High School George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School, Uniondale High School Profession Rapper, actor, record producer, record executive, businessman Net worth $20 million Instagram @bustarhymes TikTok @bustarhymes Facebook X (Twitter)

What is Busta Rhymes' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Hot New Hip Hop, Bustas' net worth is alleged to be $20 million. He has amassed this wealth as an actor, rapper, songwriter, producer, and businessman. He has also earned wealth through endorsing brands such as Google, Heavenly Seduction, and Dreambody Cuisine

How much does Busta Rhymes make per show?

The rapper's earnings per show depend on various variables, such as location. According to Celebrity Talent International, his booking fee per show ranges between $150,000 and $299,000.

How much is Busta Rhymes chain worth?

The record producer has a 54mm with over 10,000 diamonds. Danny, a jewellery designer, designed the chain. He purchased it for $400,000, with a matching bracelet.

Busta Rhymes' cars

The famous rapper purchased his first car in 1994, a green 1991 Toyota 4Runner. He also owned a Rolls Royce Phantom, a Lamborghini Murcielago, and a Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG.

In an interview with The Urban Daily, Busta disclosed his passion for cars. He stated:

I got a car fetish, so I would just buy cars because I just loved cars. It wasn't even about driving.

Busta Rhymes' house

The rapper has not publicly disclosed the property he owns. However, there's a 40-by-40-foot island in Mill Pond, Shrewsbury Worcester County, Massachusetts, named Busta Rhymes Island. Although the rapper does not own the land, he is paid homage to it.

Busta Rhymes' age and background

The record producer was born on 20 May 1972 in Brooklyn, New York, USA. He is 52 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Taurus. He was born to Jamaican parents, Trevor Smith Sr. and Geraldine Green, who relocated to New York, USA, before Busta was born.

He grew up alongside his younger brother Paul. The actor first attended George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School in Brooklyn. He later joined Uniondale High School in Long Island, New York, and graduated in 1990.

Career

Rhymes began his rap career by joining the Leaders of the New School hip-hop crew in 1990 and was the group's most famous member. They released their debut studio album, A Future Without a Past, in 1991. The group disbanded in 1993.

The American rapper began his solo career and released his first debut album, The Coming, in March 1996. His second album, When Disaster Strikes, was released in September 1997 and included singles such as Fire It Up.

Busta's success continued with his next album, Extinction Level Event. Its lead single, Give Me Some More, reached No. 6 in the UK singles chart in January 1999.

Rhymes was first signed with Elektra Records but later switched to J Records after releasing his 2000 album Anarchy. He then signed a record deal with Universal Motown. The record deal led to the release of his eighth album, Back On My B.S.

He then signed to Cash Money Records and released his ninth album, Year of the Dragon, in 2012. He has been nominated 16 times for the MTV Video Music Award. At the 2023 BET Awards, Busta won the Lifetime Achievement Award. Busta is also among the fastest rappers in the world. Here is a list of some of his hit tracks.

I Know What You Want

Arab Money

Deep Thoughts

Break Ya Neck

Look Over Your Shoulder

Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check

Where I Belong

Calm Down

Busta is also into acting. He has appeared in movies and TV shows such as Halloween: Resurrection, Strapped, Higher Learning, Breaking Point, and Finding Forester. In 1996, he founded a record label, Conglomerate Records, formerly known as Flipmode Entertainment.

Who is Busta Rhymes' wife?

The rapper is currently unmarried and presumed single. However, he has been romantically linked with several ladies. Some of his relationships resulted in children, as he is a father of six.

He dated his longtime girlfriend, Joanne Wood. The two were high school sweethearts, and though they never got married, their relationship lasted for over a decade. They share three kids: T'Khi Wood Smith, T' Ziah Wood Smith, and Trillian Wood Smith.

The entrepreneur also dated Rhonda Randall, with whom he has a daughter named Cacie Smith. He was also in a romantic relationship with Jill Miskelly, with whom he shares a daughter named Mariah Elizabeth Miskelly.

Busta also has another daughter, Miracle Smith, who was born in 2006, but he hasn't disclosed the Miracle's mother.

FAQs

How much is Busta Rhymes worth in 2024? He has an alleged net worth of $20 million. How old is Busta Rhymes? The American entrepreneur is 52 years old as of 2024. What is Busta Rhymes' ethnicity? He is of Jamaican descent. Who are Busta Rhymes' kids? He has six kids: T'Khi Wood Smith, T' Ziah Wood Smith, Trillian Wood Smith, Cacie Smith, Mariah Elizabeth Miskelly, and Miracle Smith. What is Busta Rhymes' real name? His real name is Trevor George Smith Jr. Is Busta Rhymes married? The singer has never been married but has been linked to several women. What company does Busta Rhymes own? The actor owns a record label called Conglomerate, which was formerly known as Flipmode Entertainment.

Busta Rhymes' net worth reflects his commitment to his career as a rapper, actor, record producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He is a father of six children and resides in New York, United States.

