Derek Jeter’s girlfriends: Who has he dated before settling down?

Derek Jeter is an American businessman, baseball executive, and former professional baseball shortstop. During his football career, he played for the New York Yankees of Major League Baseball (MLB). As a successful sports personality, many are curious about his dating life. Find out who Derek Jeter’s girlfriends were before settling down.

Derek Jeter poses backstage on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Derek Jeter was born on 26 June 1974 in Pequannock, New Jersey, USA. He attended Kalamazoo Central High School in Michigan, United States. Later on, he joined the University of Michigan, where he played baseball for the Michigan Wolverines. Besides his onscreen success, who has Derek Jeter dated? Find out some of his known past relationships.

Derek Jeter’s past girlfriends list

The American baseball shortstop has been linked with several famous ladies. Below is a list of Derek Jeter’s exes.

Lara Dutta

Derek Jeter and his date, Miss Universe Lara Dutta, enjoy the New York Knicks-Vancouver Grizzlies game at Madison Square Garden.

The MLB legend dated the Miss Universe 2000 pageant Lara Dutta between May 2000 and May 2001. Lara is a famous Indian actress who appeared in the British TV series Beecham House. However, their relationship did not last, as they parted ways in less than a year. In 2011, Dutta tied the knot with the former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023, in Cannes, France.

Did Derek Jeter date Adriana Lima? Derek reportedly dated the Brazilian model for around six months in 2006. Adriana Lima was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1999 to 2018. After parting ways, Adriana started dating the former professional basketball player Marco Jarić. They tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed two daughters before their separation in 2014.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel attends the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.

The MLB legend is said to have dated the American actress Jessica Biel from November 2006 to January 2007. The duo was spotted at a dance club in Las Vegas, where they spent the weekend together. Many believed that they had a thing, but Jeter denied the allegations. Jessica is now married to Justin Timberlake.

Vanessa Minnillo

Vanessa Lachey attends the 2022 Paramount Upfront at 666 Madison Avenue on May 18, 2022, in New York City.

Did Derek Jeter date Vanessa Minnillo? Derek and the Miss Teen USA winner had an on-and-off relationship for about three years. The Filipino-American actress and the shortstop started dating in 2003 and parted ways in 2006. Soon after Derek and Vanessa went separate ways, she appeared as the female lead in Nick Lachey's music video, making fans speculate they had a thing. Vanessa and Nick are married and share two sons.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10, 2023, in Paris, France.

Jessica Alba is among Derek Jeter’s ex-girlfriends. The duo is rumoured to have dated briefly in the 2000s. However, neither party ever confirmed the allegations. Jessica tied the knot with television producer Cash Warren in 2008, and they have three kids together.

Vida Guerra

Vida Guerra arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere "CHiPS" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was romantically linked to FHM’s Model of the Year, Vida Guerra. They shortly dated in 2005 and ended things in 2006.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks visits SiriusXM Studios on September 28, 2022, in New York City.

Tyra Banks and Derek Jeter were reportedly an item in 1997 and then dated again sometime in 2001. The rumours started circulating after he was photographed sitting next to her in the front row of a New York Knicks game at the Madison Square Garden. Jeter said that they sat together because they were both IMG clients.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union attends 'The Perfect Find' Centerpiece Screening at American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 16, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida.

Actress Gabrielle Union reportedly started seeing Derek after splitting with the NFL star Chris Howard. This was after Jeter had just ended his relationship with Jessica Biel. However, the Bring It On star revealed that the rumours were false and that if they had anything going on, she would have held a press conference to announce it to the world. The actress got married to former professional basketball player Dwayne Wade in 2014.

Bridget Hall

Bridget Hall Modeling Richard Tyler Suit.

Like most of Derek Jeter’s ex-girlfriends, the MLB legend never admitted being in a romantic relationship with the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model Bridget Hall. Most fans speculated that they were together, considering how many other models he had been involved with.

Jordana Brewster

Jordana Brewster at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party held at the Universal Studios Backlot on May 20, 2023, in Universal City, California.

Jordana Brewster is also on Derek Jeter’s girlfriends list. The baseball legend reportedly dated the American actress Jordana Brewster from 2002 to 2003. Jordana and the MLB legend were first spotted in 2002 during Jeter’s 28 birthday. It later turned out that the duo had nothing serious going on. The actress is married to Andrew Form.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023, in New York City.

Did Scarlett Johansson date Derek Jeter? The baseball legend was rumoured to be in a relationship with the Hollywood actress in one of his infamous breaks from his then-girlfriend, Vanessa Minnillo. However, their relationship was just allegations as neither commented on what fans were speculating. Scarlett married Ryan Reynolds in 2008 but later filed for a divorce in 2011. She has been married to comedian Colin Jost since 2020.

Rachel Uchitel

Rachel Uchitel attends Perez Hilton's "Carn-Evil" Theatrical Freak and Funk 32nd birthday party at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California.

The American hostess and nightclub manager, Rachel Uchitel, started making headlines after dating the baseball shortstop in 2008. At that time, Tiger Woods was also reported to have an affair with the hostess while married to his wife, Elin Nordegren. However, Derek never confirmed whether the duo had a thing.

Joy Enriquez

Joy Enriquez during Childrens Hospital Los Angeles 2nd Noche de Ninos Gala Honoring Johnny Depp in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

Joy Enriquez is an American singer and actress known for her Tell Me How You Feel song. Rumours concerning the duo being romantically linked started making waves after they were spotted together publicly during the 2001 All-Star Game. It, however, turned out that Joy and Derek were friends.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is seen on December 05, 2022, in New York City.

The Yankees player and pop singer Mariah Carey started making headlines in the 1980s. Two years after releasing her self-titled album, the duo had a short-lived romantic relationship between 1997 and 1998. The artist is now married to her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka.

Minka Kelly

Minka Kelly attends the Literacy Partners 2023 Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 01, 2023, in New York City.

Actress Minka Kelly and the baseball legend met after they had come out of their breakups– Kelly from John Mayer and the athlete from Jessica Biel. They started dating in 2008 and were together for three years. Their fans speculated that a marriage proposal was on the way, but they broke things off in 2011.

Who is Derek Jeter married to?

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter pose for a photo on the red carpet during The Captain World Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.

The baseball legend is married to the American model and television host Hannah Davis. A friend introduced her to Derek in 2012, shortly after the athlete ended his four-year relationship with Minka Kelly. They confirmed their relationship in November 2015. In July 2016, Derek and Hannah exchanged vows at Meadowood Napa Valley resort in St. Helena, California.

The couple is blessed with three daughters and a son. Their first-born child, Bella Raine, was born in August 2017. The second born is Story Grey, followed by River Rose and a son named Kaius.

FAQs

Wondering who Derek Jeter’s girlfriends were before settling down with Hannah Davis? The baseball legend’s relationships have hit the headlines severally, as he has been linked with several celebrity women in the past.

