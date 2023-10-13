Ivan Cornejo’s age, height, family, nationality, net worth

Ivan Cornejo is a Mexican YouTuber, singer, songwriter, vocalist, guitarist, and social media influencer based in the United States. He rose to stardom on Instagram and TikTok for his viral short music. What is Ivan Cornejo’s age?

Ivan Cornejo attends the 2023 BMI Latin Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Ivan Cornejo has become famous as a result of his TikTok channel. The up-and-coming artist’s name and popularity have surpassed new heights following the release of his singles, Noche de Relajo, El Greñas Mentado, and Corazón Frío. His lip-syncs to popular songs and singing short covers have significantly contributed to his online fame.

Profile summary

Full name Ivan Cornejo Gender Male Date of birth 5 June 2004 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Riverside, California, United States Current residence Riverside, CA, US Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Marital status Single Profession Singer, songwriter, vocalist, guitarist, social media influencer Net worth $2 million Instagram @ivancornejoo TikTok @ivancornejooo YouTube Ivan Cornejo

What is Ivan Cornejo’s age?

He is 19 years old as of 2023. The entertainer was born on 5 June 2004. His zodiac sign is Gemini. Where is Ivan Cornejo from? The TikTok star was born and raised in Riverside, California, United States, alongside his brother and sister. Ivan Cornejo's dad, Alfonso, works at Burrtec, while his mother is a homemaker.

Career

Ivan Cornejo and Becky G pose for a photo at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 held at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

What is Ivan Cornejo most known for? He is popularly known for a viral TikTok post of his single, Está Dañada, on his account with over 2.1 million followers. He shot into the limelight in 2021 after he uploaded the single, and multiple users on the platform chose the song to soundtrack their video uploads.

The popular singer developed an interest in music at a tender age. He began posting guitar instrumentals of various cover songs on his TikTok page at the age of 15. As a result, Andres Garcia, the president of A&R Manzana Records, Houston, signed him after realising he was a talented songwriter. He was signed to the music label in 2021.

His debut album, Alma Vacía, came second on the US Billboard Regional Mexican Albums chart. It also topped the Top Latin Albums chart at number seven. The song was also rated one of the best albums by The New York Times. Ivan’s songwriting credits made him top the chart of Billboard Latin Songwriters on 30 October 2021.

The same year, Billboard magazine featured him in the Artist on the Rise column. The social media influence also secured position 61 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In June 2022, his album Está Dañada topped at number one on the Regional Mexican Albums chart.

The album also topped at number four on the Top Latin Albums chart and number 28 on the Billboard 200 chart. On 9 August 2023, Interscope Geffen A&M Records confirmed to have signed with Ivan Cornejo.

Aside from his music career, he is also a YouTuber and social media influencer. He has a YouTube channel created on 31 August 2020 with over 438 thousand subscribers and counting. He also has an Instagram account with over 1.7 million followers.

Ivan Cornejo's songs

Below are some of Cornejo's most popular releases:

Está Dañada

Aquí Te Espero

Perro Abandonado

No Me Quise Ir

Llamadas Perdidas

Ya Te Perdí

La Última Vez

Me Hiciste un Loco

Corazón Frio

Estás en Mí Pasado

Esa Carita

Tatuajes

Te Sigo Extrañando

Noche de Relajo

El Greñas Mentado

What is Ivan Cornejo’s net worth?

Ivan Cornejo attends the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

His net worth is alleged to be $2 million. His primary source of income is his career as a singer, songwriter, vocalist, and social media influencer.

What is Ivan Cornejo’s height?

The singer is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall, and he weighs around 58 kilograms (127 pounds).

FAQs

Ivan Cornejo’s age is 19 years as of 2023. He is a rising singer, songwriter, and guitarist. The famous singer is known for his hit songs like Está Dañada, Aquí Te Espero, and Perro Abandonado. He is also famous on various social media platforms, particularly TikTok and Instagram.

