Full List: Dangote Gains, Rabiu Loses as New Ranking Shows Top 10 African Billionaires in 2024
Money

by  Zainab Iwayemi
  • African Billionaires have changed positions in recent times due to events which shaped their various countries
  • A new report has shown that the likes of Dangote climbed higher, securing the number one spot again from Johann Rupert
  • However, Forbes data showed that Issad Rebrab & Family lost half of their net worth and fell out of the top 10

In 2024, several African nations saw significant events that distorted the macroeconomy, as inflation and fluctuating currency, among other factors, affected billionaires' wealth.

Forbes shows new billionaire ranking
At the start of 2023, Johann Rupert had the title of richest man in Africa; however, Dangote has since reclaimed it. Photo Credit: Dangote Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga
Source: UGC

This has led to changes in the wealth and position of the billionaires at the end of the first quarter compared to the beginning of the quarter.

Legit.ng had reported earlier in the year that some African billionaires have already begun the year 2024 on a stellar note.

For instance, South African billionaire Johann Rupert began 2024 as Africa's richest man on the Forbes list, toppling Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote.

According to Forbes, Rupert's net worth surged to $10.3 billion, higher than Dangote's $9.5 billion as of Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

What new data found

According to recent data, the dynamics of the market have caused some of the billionaires on the list to move up or down in rank.

Many factors, including global trends, market conditions, and economic policies, have affected these billionaires, forcing them to adjust to both internal and external market forces.

While most additions and decreases haven't been substantial enough to cause concern, some are noteworthy.

Examples include Dangote's $4 billion gain since the year's beginning and Issad Rebrab & Family losing half of their net worth and falling out of the top 10.

Additionally, at the start of the year, Johann Rupert had the title of richest man in Africa; however, Dangote has since reclaimed it.

Billionaire. Africa reported that except for Dangote, who anticipates significant growth following the opening of his oil refinery, most African billionaires still function at the same high level as they did at the start of the year.

These adjustments in African billionaires' net worth are captured from the beginning of the year to the end of the first quarter of 2024 based on the Forbes Billionaire Index.

Rank Name Country Current net worthNet worth at the start of the year
1Aliko Dangote Nigeria$13.4 billion$9.5 billion
2Johann Rupert & FamilySouth Africa$12.2 billion$10.3 billion
3Nicky Oppenheimer & Family South Africa $9.5 billion$8.3 billion
4Nassef SawirisEgypt$8.8 billion $7.4 billion
5Nathan Kirsh Eswatini (Swaziland)$7.2 billion$5.8 billion
6Mike AdenugaNigeria $6.7 billion $3.1 billion
7Abdulsamad RabiuNigeria$5.2 billion $5.9 billion
8Naguib Sawiris Egypt$3.8 billion$3.3 billion
9Mohamed MansourEgypt$3.3 billion$3.6 billion
10Issad Rebrab & FamilyAlgeria $2.5 billion$4.6 billion

Billionaire Rabiu kicks off N250 million project

Legit.ng reported that the construction of a N250 million sports complex for the University of Jos has commenced as part of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), led by Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group.

Besides his business exploits, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Nigeria's second-richest billionaire, is known for his many philanthropic works across Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that the billionaire, through his foundation, started the construction of 120 family housing units for the Nigerian Army worth N2 billion.

