African Billionaires have changed positions in recent times due to events which shaped their various countries

A new report has shown that the likes of Dangote climbed higher, securing the number one spot again from Johann Rupert

However, Forbes data showed that Issad Rebrab & Family lost half of their net worth and fell out of the top 10

In 2024, several African nations saw significant events that distorted the macroeconomy, as inflation and fluctuating currency, among other factors, affected billionaires' wealth.

At the start of 2023, Johann Rupert had the title of richest man in Africa; however, Dangote has since reclaimed it. Photo Credit: Dangote Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga

This has led to changes in the wealth and position of the billionaires at the end of the first quarter compared to the beginning of the quarter.

Legit.ng had reported earlier in the year that some African billionaires have already begun the year 2024 on a stellar note.

For instance, South African billionaire Johann Rupert began 2024 as Africa's richest man on the Forbes list, toppling Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote.

According to Forbes, Rupert's net worth surged to $10.3 billion, higher than Dangote's $9.5 billion as of Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

What new data found

According to recent data, the dynamics of the market have caused some of the billionaires on the list to move up or down in rank.

Many factors, including global trends, market conditions, and economic policies, have affected these billionaires, forcing them to adjust to both internal and external market forces.

While most additions and decreases haven't been substantial enough to cause concern, some are noteworthy.

Examples include Dangote's $4 billion gain since the year's beginning and Issad Rebrab & Family losing half of their net worth and falling out of the top 10.

Additionally, at the start of the year, Johann Rupert had the title of richest man in Africa; however, Dangote has since reclaimed it.

Billionaire. Africa reported that except for Dangote, who anticipates significant growth following the opening of his oil refinery, most African billionaires still function at the same high level as they did at the start of the year.

These adjustments in African billionaires' net worth are captured from the beginning of the year to the end of the first quarter of 2024 based on the Forbes Billionaire Index.

Rank Name Country Current net worth Net worth at the start of the year 1 Aliko Dangote Nigeria $13.4 billion $9.5 billion 2 Johann Rupert & Family South Africa $12.2 billion $10.3 billion 3 Nicky Oppenheimer & Family South Africa $9.5 billion $8.3 billion 4 Nassef Sawiris Egypt $8.8 billion $7.4 billion 5 Nathan Kirsh Eswatini (Swaziland) $7.2 billion $5.8 billion 6 Mike Adenuga Nigeria $6.7 billion $3.1 billion 7 Abdulsamad Rabiu Nigeria $5.2 billion $5.9 billion 8 Naguib Sawiris Egypt $3.8 billion $3.3 billion 9 Mohamed Mansour Egypt $3.3 billion $3.6 billion 10 Issad Rebrab & Family Algeria $2.5 billion $4.6 billion

