African wealthy nations that encourage regional trade include South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria

However, report showed Nigeria is missing from the list of richest African countries for the year 2024

The African continent is generally considered low-middle income despite certain countries in the region generating a significant amount of wealth.

These nations are significant to the world economy because of their natural resources and human capital.

Billionaire.africa reported that rich countries like Egypt, South Africa and even Nigeria are essential trading hubs that promote regional trade.

Foreign direct investment (FDI), drawn by these robust economies, can cascade into neighbouring countries, creating a positive economic knock-on effect.

How best to calculate a coutry's wealth

Although there are many other aspects to a country's wealth, the definition as average production per person captures the essence of what it means to be affluent.

Global Finance states that while purchasing power parity, or PPP, is a more accurate measure of a person's purchasing power in any particular country.

The GDP per capita is typically the benchmark metric for accounting for variations in living expenses and inflation rates.

The GDP-PPP per capita in US dollars of 190 countries is listed in Global Finance's most recent economic statistics, which shows the ten richest African nations in 2024.

In the ten wealthiest countries in the world, per capita monthly purchasing power averages over $110,000, and in the ten worst, it falls below $1,500.

The report's data was sourced from the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook, April 2024. Values are provided in current international dollars, with matching exchange rates and PPP adjustments.

Rank Country GDP-PPP per capita 1. Seychelles $43,151 2. Mauritius $32,094 3. Libya $26,456 4. Botswana $20,097 5. Gabon $19,452 6. Equatorial Guinea $18,378 7. Egypt $17,614 8. Algeria $16,483 9. South Africa $16,424 10. Tunisia $13,645

