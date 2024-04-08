What is Dantata's net worth in 2024? The family and wealth explained

Aminu Dantata is a prominent Nigerian businessman and philanthropist. He is the founder of Express Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd and one of the organisers of Jaiz Bank in Nigeria. Due to his popularity, most fans have been curious about the entrepreneur’s wealth and personal life. So, what is Dantata's net worth?

Aminu Dantata hails from a successful Dantata family, widely known for their great contributions to business and commerce across Nigeria. He has been associated with numerous sectors, such as agriculture, real estate, and manufacturing. He is one of the promoters of the Kano State Foundation and heads a group of companies that manages his real estate and other business ventures.

Full name Aminu Dantata Gender Male Date of birth 19 May 1931 Age 92 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Kano State, Nigeria Current residence Kano State, Nigeria Nationality Nigeria Ethnicity African Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 17 Father Alhassan Dantata Marital status Widowed Wife Rabi Ɗantata (Deceased) Children 24 School Dala Primary School Profession Businessman, philanthropist Net worth $1 billion

What is Dantata's net worth in 2024?

According to NewsNowGh, Exclusive Africa, RNN.NG and Glusea, his net worth is allegedly $1 billion. However, some sources claim that the businessman’s net worth could be as high as $6.3 billion. He has amassed this wealth through his various business ventures. He is interested in various sectors, including oil and gas, banking, and real estate.

Aminu Dantata’s family and educational background

Aminu Alhassan Dantata, best known as Aminu Dantata, was born on 19 May 1931 to the prestigious Dantata dynasty in Kano State, Nigeria, which belonged to an Agalawa trading family. As of 2024, Aminu Dantata is 92 years old.

His father, Alhassan Dantata, was a wealthy businessman. His grandfather was Abdullahi, and his great-grandfather was Baba Talatin, a successful businessman who brought the family from Katsina to Madobi. Dantata's father died on 17 August 1955, and his father's business shares were subsequently distributed to the children.

Aminu is the fifteenth child in a family of seventeen children. He is an uncle to Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man. He completed his basic education at Dala Primary School. He later continued his education through home studies in a private school established by his father in 1949.

Business career

Upon completing his studies, he joined the family business, Alhassan Dantata & Sons, in 1948 and was a produce buyer. The company sold commodities such as groundnuts and kola nuts. In 1955, he became the Sokoto district manager of the business. In 1958, Dantata became the company's deputy managing director alongside his brother Ahmadu as the managing director.

Dantata became the head of the business in 1960 after his brother Alhmadu died. He has since expanded its business holdings and activities into various Nigerian political and economic sectors, including oil and gas, banking, and real estate.

He was a member of the Steering Committee of the Nigerian Industrial Development Bank (now Bank of Industry). He served as the director of the Bank between 1962 and 1966.

He is the founder of Express Petroleum and Gas Company Limited and one of the people who spearheaded Jaiz Bank in Nigeria. Aminu was one of the promoters of the Kano State Foundation, an endowment fund that supported educational initiatives and provided grants to small-scale entrepreneurs in Kano.

The renowned businessman told Daily Trust when he turned 89 years old that as far back as 1956, he had visited every major country in the world, including Australia, India, China, Brazil, Yugoslavia, Russia and all the Arab countries and Israel.

Political career

Aside from his entrepreneurship career, Dantata is also a former politician. He served as the representative of the Kura district in the Northern House of Assembly and was an executive member of the Kano Provincial Council.

In 1968, Dantata was appointed Kano State commissioner for Economic Development, Trade and Industry under the administration of Audu Bako. He held the position until 1973.

Philanthropy

Aminu Dantata is known for his philanthropic efforts. He has been involved in various charitable activities to uplift communities and support education, healthcare, and social welfare initiatives.

Dantata has donated funds and buildings to various institutions around Kano. For instance, he donated the Alhassan Dantata Haemodialysis Center to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Who was Aminu Dantata’s wife?

The Nigerian entrepreneur was married to Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata widely recognised as Mama Rabi. His wife passed away on 8 April 2023 in Jiddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after a prolonged illness. Her grandson, Sanusi Dantata, of her demise via his X (Twitter) account. He said;

Please pray for our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Haj. Rabi, wife of Alh. Aminu Dantata, who died yesterday after a protracted illness!

May Allah forgive her, accept her good deeds, and grant her the highest rank in Paradise, Ameen! Innalillahi Wa Inna Ilaihirrajiuun!

Hajia Rabi Dantata was one of the wives of Alhaji Aminu Dantata. She and her husband shared six children. They include Tajuddeen, Batulu, Hafsa, Jamila, and Aliya. The pair also had multiple grandchildren, including Sanusi Dantata, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology-trained Nigerian engineer.

In December 2022, he received the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, at his residence in Koki quarters in Kano. Aminu said he no longer enjoys life as he once did and hopes to leave this world with his faith intact. He said:

Honestly, as I am right now, I am just waiting for my time. I no longer enjoy life. I hope I depart this world in good faith.

The renowned businessperson also asked for forgiveness from those he had offended in the past, just as he said he had forgiven those who had offended him.

I hope I did not offend anyone in life. If I offended anyone, I hope they find it in their hearts to forgive me. If anybody has offended me, I have forgiven them.

He also once said that he had travelled across Nigeria, meeting people and having friends in almost all the federation states, but could hardly call out 10 still alive today. He said:

I have travelled to all the states in Nigeria, and I have done things with people across all states; many were friends, but sadly, of all the people I know, I can hardly call out 10 that are still alive

Fast facts about Aminu Dantata

Who is Aminu Dantata? He is a Nigerian businessman, politician and philanthropist who runs the Dantata and Sons Organisation with interests in multiple sectors. Where is Aminu Dantata from? He was born in Kano State, Nigeria. How old is Aminu Dantata? He is 92 years old as of 2024, having been born on 19 May 1931. Who is Aminu Dantata's late wife? His late wife was Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata. She died on 8 April 2023. Who is Dantata to Dangote? He is an uncle to Aliko Dangote. What is Aminu Dantata's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $1 billion. Where does Aminu Dantata live now? He currently resides in Kano State, Nigeria.

Aminu Dantata’s net worth is alleged to be $1 billion. His successful business ventures in various sectors, including oil and gas, banking, and real estate, have contributed significantly to his wealth. He is the founder of Express Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd and one of the organisers of Jaiz Bank in Nigeria.

