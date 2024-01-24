Meet Steven Bartlett's girlfriend, Melanie Vaz Lopes

Steven Bartlett is a British entrepreneur, investor, and author. He is widely recognised for hosting The Diary Of A CEO podcast, which covers the stories of the world's experts, thinkers, and influential people. His popularity has made fans curious about his dating life. Who is Steven Batlett's girlfriend, Melanie Vaz Lopes?

French social media influencer Melanie Vaz Lopes is posing in a gorgeous light blue outfit (L) and doing yoga (R). Photo: @meloai on Instagram (modified by author)

Melanie Vaz Lopes started gaining fame following her relationship with the British entrepreneur. She is a social media influencer and businesswoman. She is passionate about bodywork and Breathwork. She is a reiki master and uses her Instagram account to share photos and videos about bodywork.

Profile summary

Full name Melanie Vaz Lopes Gender Female Date of birth 6 July 1992 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Bordeaux, France Current residence Asian Nationality French Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Steven Bartlett Profession Businesswoman Instagram @meloai

Who is Steven Bartlett’s girlfriend?

Melanie Vaz Lopes was born in Bordeaux, France. How old is Melanie Vaz Lopes? The social media personality is 31 years old as of January 2024. According to an Instagram post she shared in 2022, she celebrates her birthday on the 6th of July. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. She is French and currently resides in Bali, Indonesia.

Career

She is a social media influencer and entrepreneur who came into the limelight following her relationship with a British entrepreneur, Steven Bartlett. Steven Bartlett is the CEO of the influencer marketing agency Social Chain.

He is known for the podcast series The Diary of a CEO, which he created in 2017. He sits down with influential people, experts, and thinkers who share their untold stories and important insights that enable his fans to learn more about success. His podcast has featured celebrities such as Lee Chambers, Grace Beverly, Michael Buble, and Casey Neistat. He is also a renowned author.

Melanie Vaz Lopes is a bodywork enthusiast. She loves bodywork and yoga. She is a Reiki master and encourages a healthy and happy life through bodywork and breathwork, which helps one complete their stress cycle.

She is the founder of Bali Breathwork, a studio that provides a space where people go to relax, connect, and rejuvenate. Her business aims to elevate people's moods and help them lead healthier and happier lives.

She posts different dishes and recipes on her Instagram account. Melanie has a raw and vegan recipe book and nutrition guide, Booty Academy. Additionally, she loves painting.

Are Melanie Vaz Lopes and Steven Bartlett still together?

She is dating Steven Bartlett, a famous entrepreneur. The two met in 2016 via Instagram and began dating. They dated for one year and split in 2017 due to Steven's busy schedule. In February 2022, Steven flew to Bali in Indonesia, where she lives, to win her back. They decided to give their love another chance in 2022 and have been together since then.

FAQs

Who is Steven Bartlett's girlfriend? Melanie Vaz Lopes is a French social media personality and businesswoman. What is Melanie Vaz Lopes’s age? She is 31 years old as of January 2024. Where is Melanie Vaz Lopes from? She hails from Bordeaux, France and currently lives in Indonesia. What is Melanie Vaz Lopes' net worth? There is no information concerning her net worth. Her boyfriend Steven Bartlett's net worth is alleged to be £68 million. Does Steven Bartlett have a baby? She does not have any kids. When is Melanie Vaz Lopes' birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 6th July and was born in 1992.

Melanie Vaz Lopes is a French businessman who came into the limelight as Steven Bartlett's girlfriend. She is the founder of Bali Breathwork Studio. She started dating the British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett in 2022 after their relationship failed to work in 2017.

