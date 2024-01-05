Who is Fayza Lamari? Meet Kylian Mbappé's mother and agent

Fayza Lamari is a former handball player, businesswoman and celebrity mom. She is well-recognised as Kylian Mbappe's mother. Kylian Mbappe is a professional football player who plays for France's National football team and Paris Saint-German F.C. He was awarded the Kopa Trophy and FIFA Young Player Award in 2018.

Fayza Lamari played for the French national handball team in the 1990s and 2000s. She became well-recognised when her son, Kylian Mbappe, started gaining global fame. She represents her sons, Kylian and Ethan Mbappe, as a soccer agent. Ethan Mbappe is her second son, who is also a football player.

Profile summary

Full name Fayza Lamari Gender Female Date of birth 17 September 1974 Age 49 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Tizi Ouzou, Algeria Current residence Paris, France Nationality French Ethnicity Mixed Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Saliha Ait-Abbas Father Mohand Said Lamari Relationship status Married Husband Wilfred Mbappe Children 3 Profession Former handball player, businesswoman, agent Net worth $1 million

Fayza Lamari's bio

She was born on 17 September 1974 in Tizi Ouzou, Algeria. Fayza Lamari’s parents are Mohand Said Lamari and Saliha Ait-Abbas. Her family relocated to the Republic of France when she was young.

What is Fayza Lamari’s nationality?

Is Mbappé's mother Algerian? She is French-Algerian. Her mother came from a family with roots in the Kabyle tribe of Algeria, a northern African country. Her ethnicity is mixed.

What is Fayza Lamari’s age?

She is 49 years old as of 2023. When is Fayza Lamari’s birthday? The French businesswoman celebrates her birthday on 17th September. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Fayza Lamari’s religion?

She is Muslim. Her son, Kylian Mbappe, said in an interview that he practices Christianity. Her husband, Wilfried Mbappe, is also a Christian.

Career

Kylian Mbappé's mother is a famous entrepreneur, sports agent, media personality and former handball player. Fayza Lamari played handball during her teenage years and represented the French youth handball team internationally in the 1990s and 2000s. She is also known for her work for AS Bondy, the French Division 1 handball team.

She came into the limelight as Kylian Mbappe's mother. He is a famous athlete who led the French national team to a World Cup Championship in 2018. He began his career by playing for AS Bondy. Kylian Mbappe became France's youngest player to score a goal in a World Cup game. He won a Telefoot Trophy for Best Young French Footballer in 2017.

Kylian Mbappé's mother, Fayza Lamari, works as her son's representative and sports agent. She is in charge of his career decisions and finances.

Fayza Lamari’s husband

She is married to Wilfried Mbappe, a French-Cameroonian football coach and agent. The two got married in 1997. They have three children, Kylian, Ethan and Jires. Kylian was born on 28 December 1998, and Ethan was born on 29 December 2006. Jires is their adopted child. All their sons are athletes.

FAQs

Who is Fayza Lamari? She is a French businesswoman and sports agent famous as the mother of a professional football player, Kylian Mbappe. Was Fayza Lamari a handball player? Yes, she was a handball player during her teenage years and represented As Bondy, the French Division 1 handball team in the 1990s and 2000s. How old is Fayza Lamari? She is 49 years old as of 2023. How tall is Fayza Lamari? She is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. Where is Fayza Lamari originally from? She is originally from Algeria. Her family moved to the Republic of France when she was young. What is Fayza Lamari’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. She earns from her occupation as a sports agent and businesswoman.

Fayza Lamari is a French businesswoman and former handball player. She is famous as Kylian Mbappe's mother, representative and agent. She is married to Wilfred Mbappe, and they have two biological children, Kylian and Ethan, and Jires, their adopted child.

