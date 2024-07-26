Judy Austin Unsettles Peeps as She Happily Flaunts Huge Pregnancy Bump: "Baby-Making Machine"
- Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin has caused a stir online after she shared a video of herself rocking a baby bump
- Legit.ng recalls reporting that Judy's ex-husband Obasi claimed that Yul had an affair with Judy while they were still married
- Amid the saga, the mother-of-4 excitedly shared a video online, which has got many netizens talking
Nigerians have not rested ever since Judy Austin and Yul got involved with each other. It has been from one drama to another.
Many will recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Judy Austin's ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, called her out online with claims that she was cheating with her new husband, Yul Edochie, while they were still married.
However, Emmanuel recently met a relationship lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, who handles May and Yul Edochie's marital suit.
Amid all this drama, Judy Austin, in a recent development, shared a new video online. In the video recording, Judy was rocking a yellow gown with her baby pump protruding in it. She excitedly rubbed her palms on her bump as she walked around and gesticulated.
This video left netizens confused and unsettled as they wondered why she would post such on social media.
Many also wonder if the video is old or not, as Yul and Judy, earlier this year, flaunted their second child together.
In the video, Judy noted that she was about to drop another baby for her husband, Yul Edochie and called him a striker.
Watch Judy's video here:
Judy Austin's bump video evokes reactions
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@josefine240809:
"It is well. In the midst of a divorce, wheather she’s expecting or not, is this necessary? Why so dramatic?? Knowing fully well this man has adult kids."
@ladypashy_2:
"this one dat doesn't have a life. Na yul reputation she come destroy Judy wey be low life."
@queenmaynation:
"Someone is restless."
@austa_urchbabe:
"Baby making machine dalu."
@nnoyem92:
"As una no gree give am endorsement! Make she use dis one hold body."
@ojiugo_01:
"Jesus! Some women get mind! By the way Yul like how many children you wan born like."
@chinonsoajibo
"Pride goes before a fall and it's near , continue."
Yul Edochie Finally Speaks Amid Judy Austin’s Drama
Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has broken his silence on social media following his second wife Judy’s drama with her ex-husband, Obasi.
Recall that Obasi recently went online to slam the actress while claiming she kept their children away from him.
Judy Austin's ex meets relationship lawyer, fans react: "Make Yul save money, it's about to go down"
In Yul’s post, he taunted haters of their relationship, and netizens reacted to what he had to say.
