Who are Erykah Badu’s kids? Meet her children and their dads

Erykah Badu is a well-known American singer, record producer, and actress. She is also known as the Queen of Neo Soul. Her fame has subjected her personal life to scrutiny, with many wanting to know more about her family. For instance, many want to know who Erykah Badu's kids are.

Erykah Badu has five studio albums, including Worldwide Underground, New Amerykah, and Mama's Gun. Other than her music career, Badu is also a mother. Here is a look at Erykah Badu's children and their baby fathers.

Who is Erica Badu?

The American singer was born Erica Abi Wright on 26 February 1971 in Dallas, Texas, USA, to Kolleen Maria Gipson and William Wright Jr. She was raised by her mother, godmother, and two grandmothers. The singer grew up alongside her two siblings, Nayrok Wright, and Eevin Wright.

Badu attended Dallas's Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. She later joined Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana, where she studied Theatre and Quantum Physics.

In 1993, Badu ventured into music, and in 1996, she was discovered by producer Kedar Massenburg. She has released numerous hits such as Your Precious Love, On & On, Honey and Soldier, Next Lifetime and Tyrone. Erykah made her big screen debut in 1999 when she played Rose in The Cider House Rules.

Who are Erykah Badu's kids?

How many kids does Erykah Badu have? The recording artist has three children, a son and two daughters from different fathers. The three kids have a close bond, as seen from social media.

Seven Sirius Benjamin

Sirius Benjamin is Erykah's firstborn. He was born on 18 November 1997 and is 26 years as of 2023. His birth coincided with the release of Babu's first live recording album Live.

Seven likes to keep his life private. He is not on social media but appears in some of his mother's Instagram posts. His mother once said that he studied Botany in college.

Puma Sabti Curry

Puma Sabti Curry is the second child of Erykah Badu. Puma is a famous singer, social media personality and TikTok star. She is known to share lip-sync videos on social media. The singer has also performed live music with her mother at various events and seminars.

Puma is seemingly in a relationship. She has been posting pictures with her boyfriend on social media. On 23 January 2023, the celebrity child got a backlash after she posted a photo of her and her mum's backside.

Mars Merkaba Thedford

Mars Merkaba Thedford is Erica Badu's baby. She was born on 1 February 2009 in Dallas, Texas, USA. Mars is 14 years as of 2023.

Erykah Badu's baby daddies

The American singer has made headlines, with some people criticizing her for having different baby daddies. This has, however, not moved her as they are friends and co-parent their kids without drama. Here is a look at Erykah Badu's children's fathers:

André Benjamin

André Benjamin, popularly known as André 3000, is one of Erykah's baby daddies–he is the father of Seven Sirius Benjamin. Benjamin and Erykah met André at a club in New York in 1995. Andree is a famous rapper and a member of the OutKast music group.

They dated for five years in the 90s. In an interview with Rolling Stone in November 2020, Erykah revealed that they skipped the friendship stage of a relationship. She said,

When we became boyfriend and girlfriend in the '90s, we didn't become friends first. We were attracted to each other first.

She added,

We had stuff in common but didn't learn all that until over the years. We have a 23-year-old son. Over these years, we've just become closer and closer as friends, humans, men, and women.

Their son Seven was conceived weeks before the release of her Baduizm album. Andree revealed that they had to sit down and determine whether they would keep the child. Throughout the pregnancy, the two were on a music tour.

The couple split in 1999, but they remained good friends. The friendship inspired André 3000 to write the song, Ms Jackson.

The D.O.C.

The D.O.C., who was born Tracy Curry, is a renowned American rapper Dallas has ever produced. He is also a singer, songwriter, record producer and a member of the Fila Fresh Crew. D.O.C. and Badu started dating after she parted ways with rapper Common in 2002. The couple welcomed their daughter Puma in 2004. Although the two parted ways, they continue to co-parent their daughter amicably.

Jay Electronica

Jay Electronica, whose real name is Elpadaro F. Electronica Allah, is Erykah's third baby daddy. He is a famous rapper, musician and songwriter. The two are reported to have dated between 2004 and 2009. They welcomed their daughter Mars Merkaba in 2009 but parted ways soon after. They remain friends and co-parent their daughter.

FAQs

Who are Erykah Badu's kids? The popular singer has three kids from three different fathers. They are Seven Sirius Benjamin, Puma Sabti Curry, and Mars Merkaba Thedford.

