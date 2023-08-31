Who are Coi Leray’s parents? Learn more about her mom and dad

Coi Leray is an American rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur. She is best known for her hit songs such as Huddy, No More Parties, Better Days and No Longer Mine. Coi has been in the limelight for a couple of years, and many of her fans have been curious about her personal life. For instance, they seek to know who Leray's parents are and what they do.

Coi Leray at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Coi Leray was born Brittany Collins on 11 May 1997 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. She started rapping at the age of 14. However, she made her professional debut in her music career in 2018 after releasing her first single, G.A.N. Coi Leray's parents are a source of inspiration for her music journey; her mother loved to listen to trap, Caribbean and Jamaican music.

Coi Leray's parents

Coi Leray's father is Raymond Leon Scott, famous as Benzino, and her mother's name remains a mystery. The couple separated when Coi Leray was nine years old after Benzino stopped working with The Source. The two share two children.

Coi Leray's father

Her father, Raymond Leon Scott, known by his stage name Benzino, is a former American rapper, record producer, reality TV star, actor and urban media entrepreneur. He is widely recognised for his appearance on the VH1 reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta from 2012 to 2014.

Benzino is 58 years old as of 2023. He was born on 18 July 1965. His zodiac sign is Cancer. He is the son of Edward DeJesus and Mary Scott. His father is a Puerto Rican and African-American, while his mom is a Cape Verdean and German. Benzino was raised alongside his two sisters, Anita Scott-Wilson and Maureen Scott.

Coi Leray's dad founded two rap groups, Made Men and The Almighty R.S.O. He later left the groups to pursue his solo career. Some of his hit tracks are Rock the Party, Pull Your Skirt Up and Boottee.

Benzino during The S.I.P.H.A./Hip-Hop Summit Action Network Political Youth Rally at Miami Arena in Miami, Florida, United States. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Benzino founded a hip-hop magazine, The Source, alongside his friend and business partner, Dave Mays, in 1998. He also founded Hip-Hop Weekly.

While working with The Source, he had a feud with Marshall Bruce Mathers III, known by his stage name, Eminem an American rapper. The conflict began after The Source magazine awarded The Eminem Show a low rating of four mics out of five. Eminem blamed the incident on Benzino.

Coi's dad is also an actor. Some films and TV series he has been featured in include On Da Run, Single Ladies and Bloodline.

Coi Leray's mother

Her mother's name remains a mystery, and little is known about her as she keeps her personal life under wraps. However, she made headlines in 2022 following the news that her ex-husband, Benzino, threatened her and her daughter Coi.

The American rapper shares a strong bond with her mother, who raised her. In a short film, Artist on the Rise, Leray described her mom as an alpha female, a trait she inherited from her. Additionally, she shared a TikTok video with the caption,

I love my mom. She really is one of my biggest supporters.

Does Coi Leray get along with her dad?

The two seem to get along well after years of bad blood between them. They made headlines severally due to the conflict between them. For instance, in 2021, Coi expressed through the remix No More Parties that Benzino wasn't a good father in the lyrics.

Her father denied the accusations. He said her daughter was raised in a mansion with everything she needed.

In April 2022, while promoting her debut album Trendsetter in an interview with VLAD TV, she disclosed that her dad became broke after he stopped working for The Source, leading to her family struggling financially.

Later, Larey disclosed that her dad was not pleased about what she said in an interview, so he threatened her and her mom. She wrote,

My dad is texting my mom, threatening her and me because I said he went broke at The Breakfast Club on the day of my album release.

Coi Leray attends the launch event for Meta's new campaign, "It's Your World," at KidSuper Studio in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Further dispute arose when her dad revealed that her daughter would have a collab with Nicki Minaj. Coi was angry about it and urged him to avoid her music career. Her dad took to Twitter and apologised to her and Nicki Minaj.

The two seem to be amending things between them. Her father attended her performance at Rolling Loud Miami. Leray said it was her first time for him to watch her perform. Benzino also praised his daughter in a backstage interview, as he expressed his love for her. He said,

I'm just saying she's amazing. Like, for real, I love her. Seeing her like that... you can say I'm biased, but honestly. She's amazing, man.

FAQs

Who are Coi Leray's parents? Her dad is called Benzino, while her mother's name is unknown. Her parents divorced when she was nine, and her mother raised her.

