Money Kicks’ biography: age, real name, father, girlfriend, net worth

Rashed Belhasa, famously dubbed Money Kicks is an Emirati YouTuber, social media influencer, and entrepreneur renowned for his YouTube channel, cars, zoo, and sneaker collections. Additionally, he is famous for being the son of a construction billionaire in Dubai, Saif Ahmed Belhasa.

Rashed Belhasa posing for a photo holding a dog.

Source: Instagram

What is the real name of Money Kicks? His real name is Rashed Belhasa. Have a look at his biography and find more information, including details about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Rashed Belhasa

Rashed Belhasa Nickname: Money Kicks

Money Kicks Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 5 January 2002

5 January 2002 Age: 20 years old (as of 2021)

20 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Current residence: Dubai

Dubai Nationality: Emirati

Emirati Religion: Islam

Islam Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Shoe size: 9 (US)

9 (US) Mother: Sarah Belhasa

Sarah Belhasa Father: Saif Ahmed Belhasa

Saif Ahmed Belhasa Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single School: International School of Arts and Sciences

International School of Arts and Sciences Profession: YouTuber, entrepreneur

YouTuber, entrepreneur Net worth: $4 million

$4 million Instagram: @rlbelhasa

@rlbelhasa YouTube: Money Kicks

Money Kick's biography

Who is Money Kicks? He is a rich kid from Dubai who was born in the United Arab Emirates, to Sarah and Saif Ahmed Belhasa.

Rashed Belhasa's father is a known construction billionaire in Dubai, while his mother is a housewife. He was raised alongside his two brothers, Abdulla and Mayed Saif Belhasa.

Regarding his educational background, the entrepreneur currently attends the International School of Arts and Sciences in Dubai.

The richest kid in Dubai posing for a photo near palm trees and pink flowers.

Source: Instagram

What is Money Hicks' nationality?

He is Emirati.

What is Money Kicks' age?

The sought-after personality was born on 5 January 2002. Therefore, as of January 2022, he is 20 years old. According to astrology, his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Professional life

The YouTuber owns and runs a clothing line called KA-1 that deals with cool t-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, and denim garments. Additionally, he owns a Money Kicks backpack shop and has won several awards, such as Stardust Youngest Influencer of the Middle East.

Aside from his entrepreneurial merchandise, he runs a self-titled YouTube channel where he often uploads videos of his numerous cars, million-dollar sneaker collection, and high-profile personalities.

The YouTuber has featured celebrities like Lana Rose, Mo Vlogs, Wiz Khalifa, Tyga, The Game, Silento, Kid Ink, Manchester United team 2018, Floyd Mayweather, DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora, and Meek Mill.

Does Money Kicks have a girlfriend?

The young YouTuber has been overly discrete about his relationship status. Details about whether or not he has a girlfriend remain undercovers.

Money Kicks' house

A photo of the young Emirati entrepreneur.

Source: Instagram

Rashed Belhasa's house is allegedly one of the most expensive houses in the whole of Dubai. It is also a zoo of exotic animals such as Bengal tigers, white tigers, lions, giraffes, cheetahs, zebra, chimpanzees, and panthers. High profile personalities often visit the place.

How tall is Rashed Belhasa?

The YouTuber is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and his weight is 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. He has black hair and brown eyes.

How much is Rashed Belhasa's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the richest kid in Dubai, Money Kicks, is worth. However, according to The Sun magazine, Money Kicks' net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

Money Kicks is a famous personality who has entered the business world at such a young age. He often entertains his fans through his video uploads on his YouTube channel. Additionally, his love and embrace for nature is an act to inspire many, as he owns a private zoo with exotic animals.

