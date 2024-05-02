Topfaith School, an institution in Akwa Ibom, has hailed the performances of nine of its students in the JAMB UTME examination

The school released the pictures, names and scores of each of the students and promised to share others as they come in

From the publicised UTME scores, none of the students scored below 300, with the highest being 351

Nine students of Topfaith School have been celebrated on social media for their outstanding performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Akwa Ibom school took to Facebook to praise the bright students.

The intelligent students performed excellently in the JAMB exam. The image used here is from the school and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: topfaith.sch.ng

Topfaith School students scored 300 and above

In a Facebook post, the school promised to release other results as they come in. They shared the pictures, names and individual UTME scores of the students.

The highest scored 351, and the lowest had 300. The names and scores of the high-flying Topfaith School students are as follows:

1. Nwala Desi Nnamdi - 351

2. Uduma Chukwudi I. - 348.

3. Enadeghe Osaze O. - 329.

4. Umoh Anyiebiedawasi O. - 323.

5. Ekpo Ukeme Frank - 317.

6. Nnadozie Anthony U. - 314.

7. Kentebe Fredrick-Jnr - 303.

8. Okon Theodore - 300.

9. Attah Angel Eleojo - 300

This means the school's students were part of the 0.5 % of candidates who scored 300 and above.

People celebrate Topfaith school

Allan Goro said:

"Someone once accused me of sending my sons to a school in my State. I was emphatic with my defence that Topfaith Schools is as international and diverse as some of the best schools globally. 5 of the children on this list are not from Akwa Ibom State. This is beautiful in itself, and it's the reason we are happy our children are integrating well. Congrats to our champions and to the leadership of the school."

Nma Vivian Japh said:

"Congratulations our treasured children. We are proud of you all."

John Akpan said:

"Congratulations to them and congratulations Topfaith Schools."

Imo Isaac Iwok said:

"Topfaith Schools, the face of education in Akwa Abasi Ibom State!"

Christian Michael said:

"The Labor of our present Hero's can never be in vain,

"Congratulations my sumptuous students.

"@Dakkada Ambassador."

Helen Imonin said:

"Congratulations to them all as more keep coming, to Topfaith management, keep the good work going @ proudly Topfaith Schools."

Chinedu James said:

"Topfaith is simply the best! Congrats to the brilliant treasured kids."

Imeh Peter said:

"Congratulations Ndito Topfaith. Ndito uneghe too dey sabi book chei."

Akwa Ibom boy scores 347 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an intelligent Akwa Ibom boy had scored 347 in the 2024 UTME.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 30, Aniebiet's older sister, Goodnews Philip, proudly displayed his UTME result.

Goodnews stated that she was too excited not to share the news, adding that Aniebiet has always been the smartest and the most intelligent. She said his UTME score was proof of his hard work and dedication.

