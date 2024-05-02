A video of Nigerian singer Burna Boy sharing his admiration for his colleague, Naira Marley and his songwriting skills goes viral

The African Giant expressed his admiration for Naira Marley after a recent show in Guyana, echoing the famous "Yahoo ni Babalawo" catchphrase

In the viral clip, Burna Boy showed that he was a fan of Naira Marley's music as he sang one of the singer's famous songs, Mafo

Renowned Afrofusion singer Damini Ogulu recently stirred emotions online as a clip of him vibing to Naira Marley's hit song, Mafo, went viral.

The Afrofusion superstar, currently in Guyana for a concert, expressed how much he likes and vibes to Naira Marley's music in a viral clip.

A video of Burna Boy singing one of Naira Marley's songs stirs reactions online. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@nairamarley



In the trending clip, Burna Boy had just finished performing at a concert and was out of the arena when he was seen echoing one of the famous catchphrases from Naira Marely's song, Mafo.

Yahoo ni Babalawo

In the viral clip, Burna Boy said, "Yahoo ni Babalawo Allah walahi."

The comment is a popular street lingua that notes that even a traditionalist also believes that God exists.

Some netizens have reacted to the viral clip calling for the ostracization of Burna Boy for relating to Naira Marley after he had been cancelled.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Burna's video singing Naira's song

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@scott_ika_:

"Normally Naira Marley bad anyhow."

@yusluvannyoutfit:

"Should we cancel him too, Dey play."

@holarsanmi:

"Ole ni everybody."

@__mayowa223__:

"What’s now special marlians ni everybody in one way or the other sha."

@adunniade_homes_properties:

"So make we go beat burna? Abi what should we do with this post now."

@anyi_gold_tv:

"A liter of Fuel is 1k plus in Nigeria. And our people are busy arguing about wizkid and davido who get money pass."

@stardomgys:

"killing shows back to back … nobody dey MILA my LORDE HIGHEST PAID."

@skesh_tyga:

"Burna be nor want complete the lyrics."

