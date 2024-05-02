Another illegal settlement has been discovered under the Osborne Bridge in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state

The commissioner of ministry of the environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said immediate clearance operation has commenced under the bridge

The discovery was made a day after 86 rooms were discovered under the Dolphin Estate bridge in Ikoyi

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps have discovered another illegal settlement under the Osborne Bridge in the Ikoyi area of the state.

This is coming a day after 86 rooms, partitioned into 10x10 and 12x10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphin Estate bridge in Ikoyi.

Nigerians react after KAI officials discovered another settlement under Lagos bridge Photo credit: @tokunbo_wahab

Source: Twitter

The commissioner of ministry of the environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a post via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @tokunbo_wahab on Thursday, May 2.

Wahab said the officials of the sanitation corps have commenced immediate clearance operation under the Lagos bridge.

Nigerians react to discovery of settlement under bridge

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians following the discovery of another illegal settlement.

@daylearny

Wahala no too much like this?

Na by force to live in Lagos ?

@lareto24

These illegal settlements have always been there… our anyhowness and “e no concern me” allowed all these to thrive. Now that they are being dismantled, we hope they wont build another.

@nosalazarus

Why these efforts are commendable on the part of government, the bigger question is, what's governments plan to tackle affordable housing for citizens? Can these people pay for rent?? Considering how much they pay here (if they pay), can they get housing for that cost elsewhere.

@gabriel_bolatit

Why are people exposing themselves to this harsh living conditions? reality is that it is not compulsory to live in Lagos. Other states must work.

@southwesttimes

Mile 2 underpass worse than this. In fact some boys are there with their family claiming Opc and they collect tolls to feed their family. They have a well standing structure under the mile underpass.

@Mayordavid_9

Omo! Is it by force to live in Lagos?

Lagos-Calabar coastal highway: FG begins demolition

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that despite the controversies trailing the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the federal government had commenced demolition of buildings on the right of way of the road project.

David Umahi, the minister of works, announced the commencement of the demolition on Saturday, April 27, during a press briefing held at Landmark Beach.

Legit.ng gathered that the demolition exercise began at the Mani Chula Beach, Oniru Waterfront and was flagged off by Umahi.

Source: Legit.ng