“Is It by Force to Live in Lagos?”: Another Settlement Discovered Under Lagos Bridge
- Another illegal settlement has been discovered under the Osborne Bridge in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state
- The commissioner of ministry of the environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said immediate clearance operation has commenced under the bridge
- The discovery was made a day after 86 rooms were discovered under the Dolphin Estate bridge in Ikoyi
Ikoyi, Lagos state - Officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps have discovered another illegal settlement under the Osborne Bridge in the Ikoyi area of the state.
This is coming a day after 86 rooms, partitioned into 10x10 and 12x10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphin Estate bridge in Ikoyi.
The commissioner of ministry of the environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a post via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @tokunbo_wahab on Thursday, May 2.
Wahab said the officials of the sanitation corps have commenced immediate clearance operation under the Lagos bridge.
Nigerians react to discovery of settlement under bridge
Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians following the discovery of another illegal settlement.
@daylearny
Wahala no too much like this?
Na by force to live in Lagos ?
@lareto24
These illegal settlements have always been there… our anyhowness and “e no concern me” allowed all these to thrive. Now that they are being dismantled, we hope they wont build another.
@nosalazarus
Why these efforts are commendable on the part of government, the bigger question is, what's governments plan to tackle affordable housing for citizens? Can these people pay for rent?? Considering how much they pay here (if they pay), can they get housing for that cost elsewhere.
@gabriel_bolatit
Why are people exposing themselves to this harsh living conditions? reality is that it is not compulsory to live in Lagos. Other states must work.
@southwesttimes
Mile 2 underpass worse than this. In fact some boys are there with their family claiming Opc and they collect tolls to feed their family. They have a well standing structure under the mile underpass.
@Mayordavid_9
Omo! Is it by force to live in Lagos?
