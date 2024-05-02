The organised labour has received fresh backing in the quest for a new minimum wage for civil servants in Nigeria

While the NLC and the TUC have continued to defend their demand for N615,000 as a new wage, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum has promised to improve the welfare of workers in their respective states

The Chairman of the NGF and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, confirmed this development via a statement made available to journalists

On Thursday, May 2, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), assured the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the workers of an improved and sustainable minimum wage.

NLC, TUC get fresh support from govs

Earlier this year, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu constituted a tripartite committee comprising government, labour, and private sector representatives to assess the N30,000 minimum wage implemented during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

But recently, the two primary labour organisations, the NLC and the TUC presented a proposal of N615,000 minimum wage to the committee.

Despite the May Day celebrations on Wednesday, May 2, the government refrained from announcing a new minimum wage, citing its reluctance to accept labour’s proposal.

The NGF, in a communique issued by its chairman and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state, on Thursday, May 2, stated that the 37-member tripartite committee tasked with reviewing the national minimum wage is still in consultations and has not completed its work.

The governors’ forum stated that it is assessing each state government’s fiscal capacity and the potential effects of different proposals to determine an enhanced minimum wage that can be feasibly sustained by the states, The Punch reported.

The communique read in part:

“The Forum celebrates with workers across the country for their dedication to service and patience, as we work with the Federal Government, labour, organised private sector and relevant stakeholders in arriving at an implementable national minimum wage.

“As members of the committee, we are reviewing our individual fiscal space as state governments and the consequential impact of various recommendations, to arrive at an improved minimum wage we can pay sustainably. We remain committed to the process and promise that better wages will be the invariable outcome of ongoing negotiations.”

