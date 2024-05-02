The immediate past police commissioner in Anambra state, Aderemi Adeoye, owns a company with an investment worth N20 billion

Adeoye retired from the police after 35 years of service on Saturday, April 27, in Awka, Anambra state capital

He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSC) in Botany from OAU and a Master’s degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan

Awka, Anambra state - The immediate past police commissioner in Anambra state, Aderemi Adeoye, has been in the news after he announced that he will go into business full-time after retirement.

Below are five interesting things to know about the retired police commissioner who owns a firm worth N20 billion, according to BusinessDay.

Date of birth and place

Adeoye was born on August 19, 1966, in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The retired police commissioner hails from Modakeke, Ife-East local government area of Osun state.

Education background

He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSC) in Botany from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in Osun state.

Adeoye bagged his Master’s degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan in Oyo state.

Police career

He enrolled in the Nigeria Police Force on May 1, 1989.

He worked first as a patrol & guard officer, divisional crime officer, and detective at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Abeokuta, Ogun state and Awka, Anambra state.

Adeoye was the first officer commander of Anambra State Troopers

A sector commander in the Joint Task Force combating Boko Haram in Borno state.

He also served as the divisional police officer for Olu Obasanjo and Special Area Divisions in Port Harcourt, Rivers state

He was the director of operations in the Anambra state police command between 2021 and 2022.

Adeoye was appointed the Anambra police commissioner on June 30, 2023

Awards/Commendations

Inspector General Police Commendation for Courage

The Joint Task Force Commander’s Commendation for Leadership

The Rotary and Lion’s Club Awards for Vocational Service

The Commissioner of Police Award for Diligent Investigation.

Business career

founded a club, Alpha Trust Investment Club (ATIC) Limited, in 2018.

Grew the business from N54 million to investments worth over N20 billion.

