Aderemi Adeoye: 5 Interesting Facts About Former Police Commissioner Who Owns Company Worth N20bn
- The immediate past police commissioner in Anambra state, Aderemi Adeoye, owns a company with an investment worth N20 billion
- Adeoye retired from the police after 35 years of service on Saturday, April 27, in Awka, Anambra state capital
- He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSC) in Botany from OAU and a Master’s degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan
Awka, Anambra state - The immediate past police commissioner in Anambra state, Aderemi Adeoye, has been in the news after he announced that he will go into business full-time after retirement.
Legit.ng calls that Adeoye, who bowed out of police service after 35 years and 10 months said he is ready to challenge Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa.
Below are five interesting things to know about the retired police commissioner who owns a firm worth N20 billion, according to BusinessDay.
Date of birth and place
Adeoye was born on August 19, 1966, in Abeokuta, Ogun state.
The retired police commissioner hails from Modakeke, Ife-East local government area of Osun state.
Education background
He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSC) in Botany from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in Osun state.
Adeoye bagged his Master’s degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan in Oyo state.
Police career
He enrolled in the Nigeria Police Force on May 1, 1989.
He worked first as a patrol & guard officer, divisional crime officer, and detective at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Abeokuta, Ogun state and Awka, Anambra state.
Adeoye was the first officer commander of Anambra State Troopers
A sector commander in the Joint Task Force combating Boko Haram in Borno state.
He also served as the divisional police officer for Olu Obasanjo and Special Area Divisions in Port Harcourt, Rivers state
He was the director of operations in the Anambra state police command between 2021 and 2022.
Adeoye was appointed the Anambra police commissioner on June 30, 2023
Awards/Commendations
Inspector General Police Commendation for Courage
The Joint Task Force Commander’s Commendation for Leadership
The Rotary and Lion’s Club Awards for Vocational Service
The Commissioner of Police Award for Diligent Investigation.
Business career
founded a club, Alpha Trust Investment Club (ATIC) Limited, in 2018.
Grew the business from N54 million to investments worth over N20 billion.
