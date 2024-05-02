A young girl was heartbroken after checking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board (UTME) result

The unhappy JAMB candidate took to social media platform TikTok to announce her poor exam score

Some internet users wondered how she came about such a low score, while other netizens trolled her

A Nigerian girl has become a viral sensation over her poor UTME result.

In a now-viral video, the pretty girl @_ify1 _ revealed she scored 79 out of 400 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

The girl wept over her poor UTME result. Photo Credit: (@_ify1_), jamb.gov.ng

@_ify1_ tearfully wondered which university would give her admission with such a score.

"My life didn't end, until I saw my 'JAMB' result this morning. I scored 79. Pls which university will accept me?" she asked.

The young girl added that it was her second time taking the exam.

"2nd trial…probably I should give up on school," she wrote.

@_ify1_'s video has amassed 43k views at the time of this report. Her result ranks her among 76 % of the candidates in the exam who scored 199 and below.

Watch her video below:

@_ify1_'s outcry stirs reactions

I’m gabby by the way said:

"Una wey d complain for jamb how una go cope with cgpa naw."

Nuel said:

"I only liked this video cause of the sound used. Fast forward…… why you go score 79???? You no dey jack?"

mhy kel said:

"Only English I get 70 talk more of the rest you no do secondary school at least."

———QUEEN said:

"Come and do ijmb oo I did ijmb and now am in 200 level, all you need to know is after the exams you are going to 200 level straight."

Joelsparko said:

"Na only u be the honest person wey i don see for this app. Sorry for the failure, try again next year. I pray next year would be successful."

psst. said:

"I scored 198 and cut off is 200.

"Now I have to either change to lasu or write again."

Oladimeji said:

"I don't think you can even see polytechnic but you can see polythene enter sha."

Boy ashamed after checking his UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy had lamented after checking his UTME result.

The sad student lamented bitterly over his poor academic performance following the release of the UTME results online.

The heartbroken student, identified as @SantiHari43, stated that he felt so ashamed of himself after seeing the result and would not mind going to any length to get better academically. He reached out to a physics teacher to be under his tutelage so he could pass his UTME next time.

