A young lady reunited with her father after a four-year absence, and their touching moment became an internet sensation on TikTok

Captured in the video, she stepped into a space resembling an office, whereupon her father, catching sight of her, rose to his feet instantly

The pair shared a joyful embrace, clinging to one another for an extended period, a testament to their profound longing during the years apart

The father, momentarily stunned, quickly rose from his desk, and they embraced tightly.

The young lady embraced her father. Photo credit: @laylamcbett

Daughter reunites with father

Both the father and daughter were in each other’s embrace for long, conveying the depth of their bond and the extent of their longing, as shown by @laylamcbetty4.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ba Nicky said:

“Dear ladies the only man who can truly love u is ur daddy.”

Krysty Perez wrote:

“All I did was open this app... now yall got me crying.”

Queen Y:

“Aww! That's his baby. Beautiful!”

Limpho:

“My current acquired hobby: Cry for strangers on this app.”

Tshepang:

“So beautiful to witness, i actually work at the same court your father works at.”

User839393939399393:

“You're on time out! That's Daddy's baby!”

Ethicsvee:

“Mine left us with mom and marry another women.”

Lee-Ann August:

“And here i'm crying early wednesday morning.”

Rocky:

“Where were you?”

Theresa Joaceus-Graham:

“His baby is home his baby is homeeeeeee.”

Layla:

“Yip, he drop everything at work and came home with me.”

Shanzzyy:

“His baby girl.”

