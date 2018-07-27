Top 15 biggest churches in Nigeria to go visit during 2023

Nigeria is among the most religious countries in the world. There are several mosques, churches, shrines, and much more on almost every street in the country. You can count over 15 churches in a single street in major cities such as Abuja and Lagos. Despite the many churches in Nigeria, only a few have stood out in branches, popularity, and total membership. Which is the biggest church in Nigeria?

Singling out the biggest church in Nigeria from the thousands can be difficult. It is due to the wide variety of churches, such as Evangelical, Orthodox, Pentecostal, and others. Every church variety has its own biggest church. For example, the most prominent Catholic Church is the Roman Catholic Church, while the Redeemed Christian Church of God is the most famous Pentecostal church.

The biggest church in Nigeria

When determining the biggest church, you must consider factors such as its popularity, headquarters size, total number of members, branch network, and much more. The following churches are considered the biggest churches in Nigeria.

1. Redeemed Christian Church of God

The Redeemed Christian Church of God occupies over 2500 hectares of land. The church has over 9 million members worldwide. Rev. Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi established the church back in 1952. In 1983, it was opened to the public.

2. Living Faith Church Worldwide

Also known as Winners Chapel, Living Faith Church Worldwide was founded in 1981 by Dr. David Oyedepo. It's headquartered in Cannanland, Ota, Ogun State, and hosts over 250,000 people. Shiloh, the church's annual event, is one of Nigeria's most famous.

3. Mountain of Fire Miracles Ministry (MFM)

The Mountain of Fire Miracles Ministry was founded in 1989 by Dr. Daniel K. Olukoya. The church is located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun state. Its prayer auditorium hosts over 250,000 worshippers. It has several other branches across different cities in Nigeria, making it host over 500,000 members across the country.

4. The Apostolic Church

The Apostolic Church was founded back in 1918, making it among the first-generation churches to be set up in Nigeria. The church is said to have lasted 26 years under construction. Its headquarters is in Ketu, Lagos state and has an auditorium that can take in over 100,000 worshippers.

5. Deeper Christian Life Ministry

Deeper Christian Life Ministry was founded in 1973 by Pastor WF Kumuyi. Despite starting with just 15 founding members, Deeper Christian Life Ministry has grown in leaps and bounds. Its auditorium can host over 30,000 worshippers at a go and is considered among the most expensive arenas in Nigeria.

6. Dunamis International Gospel Center

The Dunamis International Gospel Center was founded by Dr. Paul Eneche and his wife, Dr. Becky, in 1996. Its headquarters is in Abuja, with an auditorium capable of hosting over 200,000 worshippers at a go.

The church boasts of having several branches across different Nigerian states, ranking it high among Nigeria's biggest churches.

7. Doctor Jesus City

The Doctor Jesus City was established by Dr Chibuzor Gift Chinyere back in 2006. It is located in River states, the Niger Delta region, and has an auditorium of around 70,000 worshippers.

The church grew in popularity quickly and has become an influential force in Rivers State. Before its establishment, Dr. Chibuzor Gift Chinyere was a freelance gospel preacher.

8. Christ Embassy Church

The Christ Embassy Church was founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome in 1990. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is among the richest pastors in Africa. Its headquarters is in Lagos state and has an auditorium that can take over 40,000 worshippers at a go.

9. Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA)

Reverend Biodun Fatoyinbo founded the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly back in 1999. Its headquarters was recently completed in Abuja, making it less popular. However, it still ranks among the biggest churches in Nigeria in 2023. It is due to its several branches across the different states in the country.

10. The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement

The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement was founded in 2002 by Lazarus Muoka. Its headquarters is in Lagos at Chosen Revival Ground. It boasts of having several branches across different towns, making it very popular among Nigerian citizens.

11. Daystar Christian Center

Daystar Christian Center was established by Pastor Sam Adeyemi back in 1995. Its headquarters is in Lagos and boasts of having a large auditorium capable of hosting over 10,000 worshippers at a go. Daystar Christian Center also has many branches across different states and towns in the country.

12. National Temple

The National Temple first started as a prayer group back in 1918. Joseph Shadare led the prayer group. The church construction began in 1979 under Pastor S.G Adegboyega and was completed in 2011. It has a large auditorium that can host up to 40,000 worshippers at a go, with over 4.5 million members from several branches nationwide.

13. Word of Life Bible Church

The Word of Life Bible Church was founded by Ayo Oritsejafor back in 1987. Its' headquarter is in Warri, Delta State and has one of the largest auditorium, capable of hosting close to 35,000 worshippers.

The church boasts of having over 70 branches across the different states and millions of members across the globe.

14. The Synagogue Church of All Nations

The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) is a Christian megachurch and religious organization founded by T.B. Joshua in Lagos, Nigeria. It was known for its televised services and broadcasts that reached a global audience.

The church's headquarters, often referred to as the "Prayer Mountain," is a large complex located in the Ikotun-Egbe neighbourhood of Lagos.

15. Noah's Ark Auditorium

The Noah's Ark Auditorium was started by Ntia Ime Ntia and his wife, Ukamaka Ntia, in 2000. It is located in Akwa Ibom and has an auditorium capable of hosting over 10,000 worshippers at a go.

There are over 24 branches in the country and three outside Nigeria. It has a Christian publication that has published six different works and a thriving broadcasting division.

Which is the biggest Church Auditorium in Nigeria?

The Hand of God Cathedral has the biggest church auditorium in Nigeria. Located in the state of Port Harcourt, Rivers, this auditorium is capable of hosting over 120,000 worshippers at a go. Pastor David Ibiyeomie oversees all the Salvation Ministries.

Which church in Nigeria has the most room?

The Redeemed Christian Church of God currently has the most room size from the large pool of Nigerian churches. It sits on a piece of land measuring over 2500 hectares.

Is Dunamis the biggest church in the world?

The Dunamis boasts of having an auditorium with over 10,000 seating capacity. It is situated on an airport road in Abuja. The entire building sits on the Lord's Garden, which is an expansive piece of land.

What is the oldest church in Nigeria?

The oldest church in Nigeria is the Cathedral Church of St. Peter. It was the first church to be built in Nigeria. Its construction ended in 1898. The church is located in Ake, Abeokuta, Ogun State. Reverend Andre Desalu Wilhelm was behind its construction.

What is the name of the largest church in Africa?

Deeper Christian Life Ministry is considered to be the largest church in Africa. Over 65,000 worshippers visit the church every week. The church is located in Gbagada in the city of Lagos.

Which church is more populated in Nigeria?

The Roman Catholic Church, led by the Pope in Vatican City, boasts the largest Christian congregation in Nigeria.

Where do most Christians live in Nigeria?

Most of Nigeria's Christian population is concentrated in the southern regions, including the South East, South-South, South West, and the Middle-Belt region.

The number of churches in Nigeria keeps on increasing, with the seating capacity in the auditoriums constantly changing from time to time. The biggest church in Nigeria is considered to be one of the best.

