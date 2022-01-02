Genevieve Degraves’ biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Genevieve Degraves is a young Canadian actress with a very promising future. She is best known for featuring on Chapelwaite, Jupiter's Legacy, and Let It Snow. She started her acting career in 2015 and has eight acting credits.

Genevieve Degraves in a lovely floral dress.

Source: Instagram

Genevieve Degraves is a fast-rising actress whose talent cannot be disputed. She inspires young women from different parts of the world to pursue their dreams regardless of age or circumstances. Read on to know more about the actress' age, height, movies and television shows.

Profile summary

Full name: Genevieve Degraves

Genevieve Degraves Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 31st August 1994

31st August 1994 Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

27 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Current residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: French

French Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilogrammes: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 34-24-34

34-24-34 Shoe size: 7 (US)

7 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Green

Green Marital status: Single

Single Father: Hugh Conacher

Hugh Conacher Mother: Marion DeGraves

Marion DeGraves Alma mater: Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre

Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre Profession: Actress

Genevieve Degraves' bio

The actress was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and resides in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Her nationality is Canadian, and she is of French descent.

Her father's name is Hugh Conacher, and her mother is named Marion DeGraves. Hugh works as a photographer and lighting and multi-media designer.

Genevieve Degraves on a day out.

Source: Instagram

What is Genevieve Degraves' age?

The actress was born on 31st August 1994, making her 27 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Educational background

After completing her basic education, she earned a scholarship to study at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.

Career

The actress started her career as a stage artist before launching her big-screen career. She became a big-screen actress in 2015 and has eight acting credits, as listed below.

Television shows

Slasher (2019) as Cassidy Olenski

(2019) as Cassidy Olenski Hudson & Rex (2020) as Tori Maddox

(2020) as Tori Maddox Jupiter's Legacy (2021) as Margaret Rinsdale/ Mary Rinsdale

(2021) as Margaret Rinsdale/ Mary Rinsdale Chapelwaite (2021) as Apple Girl

Movies

Dark Forest (2015) as Kim

(2015) as Kim EXIT (2017) as Amy

(2017) as Amy Let It Snow (2019) as Jessica

(2019) as Jessica Campton Manor (2022) as Zoe

When she is not acting, the young actress enjoys travelling and often posts beautiful pictures of her travelling adventures on social media. Moreover, she is a climate change activist.

Genevieve Degraves taking a selfie.

Source: Instagram

Boyfriend and marriage

The actress prefers to keep details of her personal life private. However, there are speculations that she is in a relationship with actor Kelly Penner. Penner is best known for his role in Bad Blood, What We Do in the Shadows, and Designated Survivor. However, neither of the two has confirmed the rumours.

Genevieve Degraves' height and weight

The actress is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall and weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilogrammes. Her bust, waist, and hip measurements are 34, 24, and 34 inches.

She has blonde hair and green eyes and wears size 7 shoes in US sizes.

Genevieve Degraves is a Canadian actress best known for Jupiter’s Legacy, Let It Snow, and Slasher. Her hardworking nature has led to her career growth, and fans hope to see her in more television series and films in the future.

