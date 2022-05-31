Seyi Vibez’s biography: age, religion, school, net worth, songs
Seyi Vibez is a fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter. He rose to notoriety for his single God Sent in 2021. Since he started his music career, he has released numerous singles such as Dia Fada, Better Days, On Your Own, and Anybody. He has also collaborated with several notable artists.
Seyi Vibez is a social media personality who has gained significant popularity on Instagram due to his fame in the music industry.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi
|Famous as
|Seyi Vibez
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|11 July 1990
|Age
|31 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Ketu, Lagos State
|Current residence
|Lagos, Nigeria
|State of origin
|Lagos State
|Tribe
|Yoruba
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Islamic
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’ 11’’
|Height in centimetres
|180
|Weight in pounds
|172
|Weight in kilograms
|78
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationships Status
|Single
|Education
|Lagos State University
|Profession
|Singer, songwriter
|Net worth
|$80 000
|@seyi_vibez
Seyi Vibez's biography
Who is Seyi Vibez? He is a Nigerian singer who was born on 11 July 1990 in Ketu, Lagos State. He grew up in Ikorodu, Lagos, Nigeria, where he also started his music career. His father is a plumber.
What is Seyi Vibez's religion? His religion is Islamic.
Where did Seyi Vibez go to school?
The Nigerian afro-pop artist attended As-Sodiq Primary School in Ketu. Later on, he enrolled at Skylights Secondary School in Agric Ikorodu. He is currently a student at Lagos State University, studying Sociology.
What is Seyi Vibes' real name?
The Nigerian singer was born Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi. However, he is widely recognized by his stage name, Seyi Vibez.
What is Seyi Vibez's age? The Nigerian afro-pop artist is 31 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.
Career highlights
Vibez is a renowned afro-pop singer and songwriter. He is widely known for his singles, including Dia Fada, Better Days Freestyle, Anybody, and Professor Peller featuring Zlatan Ibile. However, his breakthrough came in 2021 when he released his single God Sent.
The afro-pop artist has also done several collaborations alongside notable artists like Rich Man, Reekado Banks, Zlatan Ibile and Inoliaky.
Who signed Seyi Vibez? The Nigerian singer is signed by Seyi Vibez, and his songs are distributed by Dvpper. He is also known for pushing his music as an individual.
Seyi Vibez's songs
Below is a list of some of the Nigerian afro-pop artist's songs since he started his music career:
- Duro
- Billion Dollar
- C Major
- NSNV
- Big Vibe
- God Sent
- Professor Peller
- 90’s
- Bad Type
- Pay Day
- Anybody
- On Your Own
- 12:07
- Dia Fada
- Save Me ft. Otega
- Better Days Freestyle
- Okay
- Bamishe
- Normally
- Over Sabi
- Para Mode
- Superstar
- Catalyst
- Colour white
- Picture Freestyle
How many albums does Seyi Vibez have? As of now, the Nigerian singer has released only two albums, NSNV and Vibez Tracks.
What is Seyi Vibez's net worth?
Naija360.ng alleges that his net worth is approximately $80,000. He primarily earns his income from his music career. However, this information is not official because the source is unreliable.
What is Seyi Vibez’s height?
He stands at 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall, and he weighs approximately 172 pounds (78 kilograms).
Social media presence
Aside from singing, Vibez is also a social media personality. Her Instagram account has over 944k followers. He mainly shares his lifestyle pictures. His Twitter account has more than 14k followers and 11.8k subscribers on YouTube at the present. Everything about Seyi Vibez's music is available on the channel.
Fast facts about Seyi Vibez
- What is Seyi Vibez’s nationality? He is a Nigerian national of black ethnicity.
- Where is Seyi Vibez from? He was born in Ketu, Lagos State but raised in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Nigeria.
- Why is Seyi Vibes famous? The Nigerian singer is best known for his single God Sent, which he released in 2021.
- Where is Seyi vibes now? The Nigerian singer currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.
- How old is Seyi Vibez? He is 31 years old as of 2022.
- What is Seyi Vibez’s height? He stands at 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres), and he weighs 172 pounds (78 kilograms). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.
Seyi Vibez is a fast-rising singer and songwriter from Nigeria. He is best known for his hit song God Sent. He has also released several songs with different artists such as Rich Man and Reekado Banks.
