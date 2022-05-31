Seyi Vibez’s biography: age, religion, school, net worth, songs

Seyi Vibez is a fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter. He rose to notoriety for his single God Sent in 2021. Since he started his music career, he has released numerous singles such as Dia Fada, Better Days, On Your Own, and Anybody. He has also collaborated with several notable artists.

Photo: @seyi_vibez on Instagram (modified by author)

Seyi Vibez is a social media personality who has gained significant popularity on Instagram due to his fame in the music industry.

Profile summary

Real name Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi Famous as Seyi Vibez Gender Male Date of birth 11 July 1990 Age 31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Ketu, Lagos State Current residence Lagos, Nigeria State of origin Lagos State Tribe Yoruba Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Islamic Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’ 11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationships Status Single Education Lagos State University Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $80 000 Instagram @seyi_vibez

Seyi Vibez's biography

Who is Seyi Vibez? He is a Nigerian singer who was born on 11 July 1990 in Ketu, Lagos State. He grew up in Ikorodu, Lagos, Nigeria, where he also started his music career. His father is a plumber.

What is Seyi Vibez's religion? His religion is Islamic.

Where did Seyi Vibez go to school?

The Nigerian afro-pop artist attended As-Sodiq Primary School in Ketu. Later on, he enrolled at Skylights Secondary School in Agric Ikorodu. He is currently a student at Lagos State University, studying Sociology.

What is Seyi Vibes' real name?

The Nigerian singer was born Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi. However, he is widely recognized by his stage name, Seyi Vibez.

What is Seyi Vibez's age? The Nigerian afro-pop artist is 31 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career highlights

Vibez is a renowned afro-pop singer and songwriter. He is widely known for his singles, including Dia Fada, Better Days Freestyle, Anybody, and Professor Peller featuring Zlatan Ibile. However, his breakthrough came in 2021 when he released his single God Sent.

The afro-pop artist has also done several collaborations alongside notable artists like Rich Man, Reekado Banks, Zlatan Ibile and Inoliaky.

Who signed Seyi Vibez? The Nigerian singer is signed by Seyi Vibez, and his songs are distributed by Dvpper. He is also known for pushing his music as an individual.

Seyi Vibez's songs

Below is a list of some of the Nigerian afro-pop artist's songs since he started his music career:

Duro

Billion Dollar

C Major

NSNV

Big Vibe

God Sent

Professor Peller

90’s

Bad Type

Pay Day

Anybody

On Your Own

12:07

Dia Fada

Save Me ft. Otega

Better Days Freestyle

Okay

Bamishe

Normally

Over Sabi

Para Mode

Superstar

Catalyst

Colour white

Picture Freestyle

How many albums does Seyi Vibez have? As of now, the Nigerian singer has released only two albums, NSNV and Vibez Tracks.

What is Seyi Vibez's net worth?

Naija360.ng alleges that his net worth is approximately $80,000. He primarily earns his income from his music career. However, this information is not official because the source is unreliable.

What is Seyi Vibez’s height?

He stands at 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall, and he weighs approximately 172 pounds (78 kilograms).

Social media presence

Aside from singing, Vibez is also a social media personality. Her Instagram account has over 944k followers. He mainly shares his lifestyle pictures. His Twitter account has more than 14k followers and 11.8k subscribers on YouTube at the present. Everything about Seyi Vibez's music is available on the channel.

Fast facts about Seyi Vibez

What is Seyi Vibez’s nationality? He is a Nigerian national of black ethnicity. Where is Seyi Vibez from? He was born in Ketu, Lagos State but raised in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Nigeria. Why is Seyi Vibes famous? The Nigerian singer is best known for his single God Sent, which he released in 2021. Where is Seyi vibes now? The Nigerian singer currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. How old is Seyi Vibez? He is 31 years old as of 2022. What is Seyi Vibez’s height? He stands at 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres), and he weighs 172 pounds (78 kilograms). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Seyi Vibez is a fast-rising singer and songwriter from Nigeria. He is best known for his hit song God Sent. He has also released several songs with different artists such as Rich Man and Reekado Banks.

