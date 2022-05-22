Araloyin Oshunremi’s biography: age, height, brother, net worth

Araloyin Oshunremi is a rising British TV actor and Instagram influencer. He is known for his work in the Netflix crime-thriller series Top Boy as Stefan Tovell. Apart from starring in the Top Boy, the young actor has also appeared in the 2022 Netflix drama series Heartstopper as Otis Smith.

The British TV star began acting at a young age in a local acting school in England, United Kingdom. He made his television debut in 2019, and he is one of the youngest stars of Top Boy.

Profile summary

Full name Araloyin Oshunremi Gender Male Date of birth 8 June 2003 Araloyin Oshunremi’s age 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth England, United Kingdom Current residence England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5’ 7” Height in centimetres 169 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession TV actor, social media celebrity Net worth $2 million - $4 million

Araloyin Oshunremi’s biography

The TV actor was born in England, United Kingdom. He is a Christianity. Araloyin Oshunremi’s ethnicity is black, and his nationality is British.

What is Araloyin Oshunremi’s birthday? The British TV actor celebrates his birthday on 8 June every year, and his birth sign is Gemini.

Career highlights

He came into the limelight when he appeared in the crime drama show Top Boy as Stefan. He is one of the prominent characters in the Netflix series, which aired in 2019.

Top Boy aired for two seasons before the network cancelled it. Due to the disappointment of many fans, Netflix picked up the show and continued the story, making Stefan Tovell a major character in the show.

Stefan from Top Boy plays the role of a fourteen-year-old boy with his brothers Aaron and Jamie. Araloyin Oshunremi’s brother, Aaron, is a university student and the boss of a notorious gang, and Jamie is a drug dealer.

The young actor also appears in the new Netflix film titled Heartstopper. Araloyin plays the character of Otis Smith in the Netflix drama that was released on 22 April 2022. There are eight episodes in the first season, and the young actor appears in all of them.

The British TV star is active on Instagram. At the time of writing, he has over 232k followers.

What is Araloyin Oshunremi’s net worth?

There is no reliable source stating Araloyin Oshunremi’s net worth. However, according to Stark Times, the actor allegedly has a net worth of around $2 million to $4 million. His primary source of income is acting.

Who is Araloyin Oshunremi’s girlfriend?

The young British actor has not been in any past romantic relationships. That said, he is presumably single. Moreover, the British actor has not spoken publicly about his love life.

How tall is Araloyin Oshunremi?

Araloyin Oshunremi’s height is 5 feet 7 inches or 169 centimetres. He weighs 165 pounds (75 kgs) and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Frequently asked questions

What is Araloyin Oshunremi’s net worth? According to Stark Times, the actor allegedly has a net worth of around $2 million to $4 million. How old is Araloyin Oshunremi? Araloyin Oshunremi’s date of birth is 8 June 2003. That said, he is 19 years as of 2022. What is Araloyin Oshunremi’s Instagram? He has an Instagram account with over 232k followers at the time of writing. What is Araloyin Oshunremi's ethnicity? He is of black ethnicity. Where is Araloyin Oshunremi now? The famous actor is currently residing in England, United Kingdom.

Araloyin Oshunremi is a prominent actor from England known for appearing in the Netflix crime-thriller series, Top Boy. He is making significant moves in the film industry, and now he has been featured in another Netflix drama series titled Heartstopper, which premiered in April 2022.

