10 celebrities from Anambra State who make their fellow people proud

Anambra State, located in the southeastern region, is one of the 36 states in Nigeria. The state has produced several stars who fly the Nigerian flag high in various fields like film, sports and writing. These celebrities from Anambra state make their people proud every day.

Anambra is one of the most fertile states in the country, but not just in famous people. It is also rich in natural resources like crude oil and natural gas and is a fishing and pasturing hub.

Top celebrities from Anambra State

While most of these celebrities have moved away from Anambra, some even living abroad, they still remember their home in the state. This list of celebrities from Anambra State includes authors, actors and musicians.

1. Chinedu Okoli (Flavour N’abania)

Chinedu Okoli, known by his stage name Flavour N’abania, began his music career in Enugu, but his roots are from Anambra. A local pastor noticed he was talented at playing the drums in church and introduced him to Chris Odor, the CEO of Soundcity. In 1996, he joined the company to study music on an educational scholarship. He later performed in bars and provided backing vocals for Soundcity musicians.

Flavour has since released five albums and won several awards, such as Channel O Music Video Awards for Most Gifted Afro-Pop video and Most Gifted African West video for NwaBaby (Ashawo Remix) (2011). In 2016, Life Continental Beer appointed Chinedu as its brand ambassador. He is one of the richest musicians in Nigeria.

2. Ken Erics

Ken Erics got his first movie role in 2001 in Holy Prostitute when he was a first-year university student. However, his appearance in the movie Ugo in 2012 made him famous in the acting world, opening up more significant roles for him in the industry. Apart from acting, Erics is also a singer and a writer.

His published work, Cell 2, has been used by several schools and universities in Nigeria for academic purposes and stage productions. As a musician, he also sings and plays the keyboard and guitar and has taken part in producing several movie soundtracks. He has won several awards for his acting and, in 2018, released his first music single, Inozikwa Omee.

3. Jim Iyke

Although he was born in Ghana, Iyke hails from Ogwugwu village in Anambra state. His acting career traces back to 2001. To date, he has acted in more than 200 movies. In October 2013, Iyke was the highest-paid actor in Nollywood.

In 2007, Iyke opened Untamed Records, his music record label and released his first album, Who am I? He also has his own company, Untamed Production, through which he has produced several movies.

4. Rita Edochie

Rita is an actress from Anambra State. She began her acting career in 1990. Her career in the industry started with minor roles, but with assistance from Pete Edochie, another actor from Anambra state, Rita was able to carve her niche in acting. She has credited her success to having married into Pete Edochie's family. To date, she has acted in over 200 movies.

Before venturing into the film industry, Rita worked at Anambra Broadcasting Services, where she continued to work until 2008 when the government forced her into retirement. She sued the government for N500 million, and the case is still in court at the time of writing.

5. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi makes the list of top celebrities from Anambra and Nigeria for her exemplary contribution to the literary world. She debuted her writing career with Decisions, a collection of poems published in 1997, and For the love of Biafra, a play published in 1998.

Her books are known the world over and have won awards such as the Orange Prize, won for Purple Hibiscus and Half of a Yellow Sun, and the NBCC Award for Americanah. Adichie is also a recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship.

6. Kenneth Obinna Okolie

Before venturing into acting, Okolie worked as a model. He explained that he got into modelling accidentally. In 2006, he escorted his friend to a modelling audition when he was compelled to audition and was successful, thus beginning his modelling career. Four years later, he won the Mr Nigeria pageant and went on to finish in third place in the Mister World pageant.

He made his debut in Nollywood in 2011, another venture he again describes as coincidental since he never intended to be an actor. He has won the City People Movie Award for Best Supporting Actor of the Year.

7. John Obi Mikel

John Obi Mikel has been long-standing among top celebrities from Anambra State. He began his career as a footballer in 2004 when he was just 17 years old. At the time, Mikel played for Plateau United and later Lyn, a Norwegian club. In 2006 he moved to Chelsea, which was controversial as reports claimed he was already signed to Manchester United. He played for Chelsea for 11 years.

On 27 September 2022, Mikel announced his retirement from professional football. He leaves after winning three FA Cups, a Champions League, a Europa League and two Premier League titles.

8. Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike

Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, better known as Phyno Fino, is a singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer. He developed his passion for music in high school, where he learned to play the drums and piano. During this time, he recorded renditions of every song he heard. His debut album, No Guts No Glory, was released in 2012.

Chibuzor started a festival dubbed Phynofest in 2015, held at Chuba Ikpeazu stadium in Onitsha and attended by 12,000 people. The festival grew in 2016 to accommodate more than 30,000 people, including famous Nigerian celebrities like Olamide, Burnaboy, P-Square, Mr Eazi, and Patoranking.

9. Chioma Okoye

Chioma is an actress from Anambra State. She is also a writer, producer, and CEO of Purple Ribbon Entertainment. Chioma made her debut in film in 2002. She, too, credits her breakthrough to Pete Edochie, her uncle, who introduced her to the industry and held her hand until she could navigate the system on her own.

Chioma has won several awards, including Best Actress (English) at the African Youth Awards, Best Actress in Nigeria at the City People Entertainment Awards and Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards. She was married to film producer Chidi Chikere, but they separated in 2021 when she allegedly packed and snuck out of her matrimonial home.

10. Chidi Mokeme

Chidi is another famous actor from Anambra State. He is also a model and television host popularly known for hosting the reality TV show Gulder Ultimate Search. He began modelling as a hobby before going professional and landing a deal as a brand ambassador for Zodaphone Gulder, MTN and GLO.

He is listed as one of the richest Nollywood actors, with an alleged net worth of over 7 million dollars. He was awarded a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic in 2011. He has also won an award for Best Actor of the Year.

Anambra is one of the 36 states in Nigeria and is located in the southeastern part of the country. It is a hub of immense talent, as evidenced by a long list of celebrities from Anambra State.

