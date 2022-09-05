Pete Edochie’s family: get to know his wife and children

Pete Edochie is one of the most famous veteran Nollywood actors in Nigeria. He has a huge fan base across Africa and beyond. In addition, Pete is a devoted father and a loving husband. Fans are always curious to know more about Pete Edochie's wife and family.

Pete Edochie's family came into the limelight following Pete's success in the film industry. He started acting in the 1980s and has appeared in many movies. He rose to fame when he played the leading role in Things Fall Apart, which is considered one of his most notable works.

Who is Pete Edochie's wife?

The Nollywood actor is married to Josephine, a lawyer, entrepreneur and TV presenter. She was born on 2 December around the 1950s in Anambra State, Nigeria. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Law.

She met her partner at a broadcasting station where both of them worked. They started dating, and in 1969, they tied the knot. The couple has been married for over 5 decades now. The duo has six children.

Who are Pete Edochie's sons?

Pete and his wife Josephine share six children, five sons and one daughter.

Leo Edochie

Leo is the first-born son of Pete and Josephine. He is the CEO of Solotone Global Ventures Limited and the 25th president of Port Harcourt Polo Club since 2019. He is an electrical, mechanical and HVAC expert.

Leo was born in Nteje in Oyi, Anambra State, on 26 April 1969. He is 53 years old as of 2022. He attended Federal Government College Azare, Bauchi State, in Nigeria. Later, Leo joined the University of Nigeria Nsukka, where she pursued a degree in Engineering. He is married to Theondora Leo.

Uche Edochie

Uche is the second son of Pete Edochie. He is a professional painter, entrepreneur, and interior designer. His notable works of art include Memory Fades, Rumblings of the Unconscious, Mind and Life For Our Children, among others.

The Nigerian painter was born on 27 January 1975 in Anambra State, Nigeria. He is 47 years old as of 2022. Uche is married to Nkechi Nwosu-Igbo. The two share three children, Zara, Enya and West. He currently lives in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Lincoln Edochie

Lincoln, popularly known as Linc, is Pete's third son. He is an actor, scriptwriter, producer and entrepreneur. Linc followed in the footsteps of his father in being an actor. He is also a motivational speaker and fitness enthusiast.

The actor was born on 10 May 1977 in Anambra State. As of 2022, he is 45 years old. He attended Imo State University, where he graduated from with a bachelor's degree in Fine and Applied Arts.

Linc started his acting journey in 1995, and although he is not as famous as his father, he has been featured in several movies. Some of the movies he has appeared in include My Wicked Uncle, One Life and Tears of Sacrifices.

He is married to Amaka Paula Edochie. They tied the knot on 4 December 2010. The couple has two children, Janinah and Giovanni.

Gene Edochie

Gene is the fourth son of the Nollywood actor Pete. He celebrates his birthday on 28 August. Like his elder brother Uche, he is also a photographer, interior designer and entrepreneur. He is the founder and managing director of Space Calibre Limited, an interior design company.

The photographer graduated with a bachelor's degree in Architecture from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He also pursued masters in Architecture. The interior designer is married with children.

Yul Edochie

Yul, whose full name is Yul Chibuike Daniel Edochie, is the last born in the family. His parents named him after a famous Russian actor, Yul Brynner. He is the most popular among Pete Edochie's children and, like his father and elder brother Lincoln, he is a Nollywood actor. Yul is also an entrepreneur, model, producer and politician.

The actor was born on 7 January 1982 in Anambra State, Nigeria. He is 40 years old as of 2022. He was raised both in Lagos and Enugu State. The Nigerian actor first joined Lillians' Day Nursery School and Robinson Street Primary School between 1984 and 1992.

For his secondary education, Yul studied at four different schools. He attended Marist Brothers Juniorate, Uturu, University Secondary School Enugu, Ecumenical Community Secondary School, Enugu and New Haven Boys Secondary School. He later joined the University of Port Harcourt, where he graduated from with a bachelor's degree of Arts in Dramatic Arts.

Yul made his acting debut in 2005 when he featured in the film The Exquires. He came to the spotlight in 2007 after appearing in the movie Wind Of Glory. He has since starred in many other popular movies like Kiss My Pain, My Loving Heart, and The End is Near. The actor is the founder of Yul Edochie Academy, a film production company.

In 2017, he contested for the governorship position in Anambra State, Nigeria. The actor is aspiring to contest for the Nigeria presidency come 2023 under the All Progressive Grand Alliance party.

The Nigerian politician married his first wife, May Aligwe, in October 2004. The two have four children, Kambi, Danielle, Karl and Victory Zane Chukwubuike.

Yul has a second wife named Judy Austin Muoghalu. Judy is a Nigerian Nollywood actress and producer. The two share a son called Star Dike Munachimso.

Who is Pete Edochie's daughter?

The veteran Nollywood actor has one daughter called Eva Edochie. She is the second child in the family. According to her Facebook profile, she graduated in 1992 from City Girls Secondary School. In 2010, she graduated from Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

Who are Pete Edochie's grandchildren?

Pete has more than ten grandchildren. The ones known to the general public are Zara, Enye, West, Janinah, Giovanni, Kambi, Dani, Victory Zane Chukwubuike and Star Dike Munachimso.

Pete Edochie's family has won the attention of many people due to Pete's popularity in the entertainment industry. He is a father to five sons and a daughter, and a grandfather to a dozen grandkids. Two of his sons have followed in his footsteps of being Nollywood actors.

