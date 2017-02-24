Top 15 best private universities in Nigeria 2022/2023 and their fees

There are numerous universities in Nigeria's education sector today. These higher education institutions are divided into government-owned institutions and private ones owned by individuals, corporate bodies, and religious institutions. Which are the best private universities in Nigeria today, and how much do they charge in tuition fees?

A view inside a university library. Photo: pixabay.com, @12019

Source: UGC

There are currently more than 100 private universities in Nigeria. These institutions vary in student enrolment, course portfolio, governance structures, fees, and numerous other attributes.

The best private universities in Nigeria

Here is a look at the top private universities in Nigeria and their fees. The ranking is based on data from the uniRank.

15. Baze University: ₦2,722,500 – ₦3,025,000

Baze University is a private tertiary institution in Abuja, Nigeria. It was founded in 2011 and offers basic standard university education. The university received its provisional license from the NUC on March 7, 2011. Since then, it has grown into one of the most sought-after institutions in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

14. Al-Hikmah University: ₦303,000 – ₦313,000

Al-Hikmah University is a Nigerian Islamic university in Ilorin, Kwara State. It was founded in 2005 by the Abdul Raheem Oladimeji Islamic Foundation (AROIF). Today, the institution has seven faculties and a postgraduate School. Its current course structure includes 50 undergraduate, 12 diploma and 43 postgraduate programs.

13. Caleb University: ₦214,500 – ₦353,500

University students. Photo: pexels.com, @Monstera

Source: UGC

Caleb University is located in Lagos and opened its doors in May 2007. The Federal Government of Nigeria gave the institution a provisional license to operate as a private university. It then commenced operations by admitting students into three colleges; the College of Social and Management Sciences (COSOMAS), the College of Pure and Applied Sciences (COPAS), and the College of Environmental Sciences and Management (COLENSMA).

12. Veritas University: ₦330,000 – ₦1,500,000

Veritas University is a private institution of higher learning located in Abuja. It was founded in March 2002 by the Catholic Church in Nigeria. The university then received its provisional operation license in 2007 and commenced admission of students in October 2008.

11. Bowen University: ₦485,900 – ₦2,999,500

Bowen University is a Nigerian private Baptist university owned and operated by the Nigerian Baptist Convention. The institution is located in Iwo, Osun State. Its main campus is housed in an expansive 1,300-acre campus of the Baptist College, one of the most popular teacher training institutions in Nigeria.

10. African University of Science and Technology: ₦600,000 – ₦2,800,000

The African University of Science and Technology (AUST) is a private university created as part of the system developed by the Nelson Mandela Institution (NMI). The institution's creation was in response to a request from several African Heads of State who sought to make the World Bank and African Union work together to create effective Pan-African centres of excellence.

9. Redeemer's University: ₦450,000- ₦650,000

Redeemer's University was established in 2005 by the Redeemed Christian Church of God. The institution is located in Ogun State in southwestern Nigeria. It offers degree programs in engineering, sciences, arts, management and social sciences.

8. Nile University of Nigeria: ₦2,400,000 – ₦5,750,000

A university graduand. Photo: pexels.com, @RODNAE Productions

Source: UGC

The Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university founded in 2009. It is located in Abuja and is a member of the Honoris United Universities Network. The institution currently has six faculties and offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs.

7. Pan-Atlantic University: ₦2,312,500 – ₦2,835,000

The Pan-Atlantic University was founded in 1991. At the time, it was known as the Lagos Business School. In 2002, the institution received its charter following its federal approval to operate as a private higher education institution. The institution's Ajah Campus was completed in 2003, and its Ibeju-Lekki campus a few years later.

6. Skyline University Nigeria: ₦134,375 - ₦675,000

Skyline University is a privately-owned institution in Kano. The university was established in 2018, making it the first private university in Kano State. With degree courses starting at ₦134,375 per year, Skyline is among the most affordable universities in Nigeria.

5. American University of Nigeria: ₦1,850,000 – ₦2,660,000

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) is a private university located in Yola, the capital of Adamawa, Nigeria. The institution offers American-style undergraduate, graduate, and professional education. The university currently has over 1,500 students and is credited with being Africa's first development-oriented university.

AUN is also one of Nigeria's most expensive universities in terms of annual tuition fees.

4. Afe Babalola University: ₦800,000 – ₦2,500,000

Afe Babalola University, commonly known as ABUAD, is a private university located in Ado-Ekiti. It was founded in 2009 by the renowned Nigerian lawyer and philanthropist Afe Babalola. The institution has numerous academic programs grouped under its six colleges. Its school of engineering is quite famous and is reputed to be one of the biggest in Africa.

3. Babcock University: ₦157,824 – ₦1,977,200

Students in a library. Photo: pexels.com, @Kampus Production

Source: UGC

Babcock University is a private Christian university owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria. The university is located at Ilishan-Remo, between Ibadan and Lagos. While it's among the newest private universities in Nigeria, Babcock University is also among the best, an attribute that explains its high demand among prospective university students.

2. Landmark University: ₦532,000 – ₦675,000

Landmark University is a private Christian university established, owned, and operated by the Living Faith Church Worldwide. The institution is located in Omu-Aran, Kwara State, Nigeria. In 2014, Landmark University was ranked among the top five universities in Nigeria by Webometrics.

1. Covenant University: ₦937,500 – ₦1,002,500

Covenant University (CU) is a Nigerian private university in Ota, Ogun State. The institution was founded by David Oyedepo and opened its doors on October 21, 2002. Since then, it has risen into one of the best Nigerian universities. At some point, it became the first Nigerian university to be ranked in the 401-500 category of world universities by Times Higher Education.

Which is the cheapest private university in Nigeria?

Which private university in Nigeria is the cheapest? Caleb University is the cheapest Nigerian private university. Its program fees range from ₦214,500 to ₦353,500.

What was the first private university in Nigeria?

Igbinedion University became the first licensed Private University in Nigeria when it welcomed its first batch of students on October 15, 1999. The University is located in Okada, Edo State.

Which is the most expensive private university in Nigeria?

A student in a library. Photo: pexels.com, @Kampus Production

Source: UGC

The American University of Nigeria is the country's most expensive institution of higher learning. Annual fees for degree programs range from ₦1,850,000 to a whopping ₦2,660,000.

What is the best private university in Nigeria in 2023?

According to uniRank, Covenant University is currently the best private institution of higher education in Nigeria.

How many private universities are there in Nigeria?

There are currently 111 private universities in the country.

Where is Covenant University located?

The institution is located at KM 10 Idiroko Rd, 112104, Ota, Nigeria.

Which is the top-ranked university in Nigeria?

The University of Ibadan is the country's top university, according to the latest rankings. The university was founded in 1948 as University College Ibadan, one of many colleges within the University of London. It is the oldest degree-awarding institution in the country.

Are you looking for the best private universities in Nigeria? This guide has everything you need to know about these elite private institutions, their locations, brief history, and tuition fees.

READ ALSO: Full list of courses offered by Nnamdi Azikiwe University for 2022/2023

Legit.ng recently published an article about the courses available at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK). The university was established in 1991 when the old Anambra State was split into Anambra and Enugu States. Today, it is one of the best universities in Nigeria.

Like many other institutions of higher education in Nigeria, UNIZIK offers numerous diploma, degree, and graduate programs.

Source: Legit.ng