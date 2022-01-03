Lea Elui Ginet’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Lea Elui Ginet is a French upcoming social media influencer who has garnered a vast following on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Her TikTok account has millions of followers, making her one of the most loved internet personalities. She mainly uploads videos of her showcasing her professionalism in belly dancing.

The young social media star frequently uploads belly dance videos on TikTok, and she has made waves as one of the most-watched personalities on the platform. Her biography highlights all you need to know about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Lea Elui Ginet

Lea Elui Ginet Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 04 January 2001

04 January 2001 Age: 21 years (as of 2022)

21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte-d'Azur, France

Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte-d'Azur, France Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: French

French Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Body type: Slim

Slim Height in feet: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 116

116 Weight in kilograms: 53

53 Body measurements in inches: 33-24-34

33-24-34 Body Measurements in centimetres: 83-61-86

83-61-86 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Delphine Ginet

Delphine Ginet Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: Single

Single Occupation: Content creator, model, social media personality

Content creator, model, social media personality TikTok: @leaelui

@leaelui Instagram: @leaelui

@leaelui YouTube: Lea Elui

Lea Elui Net worth: $3 million

Lea Elui Ginet’s bio

Where is Lea Elui Ginet from? She was born and raised in a Christian family in Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur, France. Her family moved to Los Angeles, California, where she spent most of her childhood.

Her mother’s name is Delphine Ginet. Her father’s identity remains a mystery. The TikTok star has two brothers; Lucas Ginet and Tracka Ginet. She is of French nationality.

How old is Lea Elui Ginet?

As of 2022, she is 21 years old, and her birth sign is Capricorn. Lea was born on 04 January 2001.

What school did Lea Elui go to?

She attended a local high school based in Marseille, France. Afterwards, she joined a university in the United States to pursue her higher education.

Career

The social media personality rose to stardom when she uploaded dance videos on Musical.ly. Many received her content well, so she earned a tremendous following on the platform. After Musical.ly got closed down, she started making content on her Instagram page and there, she also amassed a huge following.

In August 2016, the French star stepped into the popular video-sharing app, TikTok. She displays her professionalism in belly dancing and uploads lip-syncing videos on the platform.

As of 2022, she has a massive following of above 16 million and upwards of 505 million likes in her TikTok videos.

Her YouTube journey kicked off in 2017. There, she has an upward of 1 million subscribers. Since her debut video, she has collaborated with other famous personalities like Rivera Brent and Hannah Stocking.

Is Lea Elui a model?

Yes, she is an upcoming model. Lea's popularity has made her be recognized by notable brands such as Fashion Nova and Bang Energy Drink.

Lea Elui Ginet's boyfriend?

The celebrity has not come forth to discuss her partner. However, she has had two previous relationships.

In 2017, she was romantically engaged with a fellow TikToker, Lucas Ollinger. Lea introduced Lucas through her YouTube channel. However, the duo parted ways in 2018.

Later in 2018, the TikToker hooked up with the popular social media personality Hunter Rowland. The duo dated for a year and broke up in 2019.

As of 2022, who is Lea Elui Ginet dating? She is currently single, and she has not disclosed any details concerning her romantic relationship to the public domain.

Body measurements

How tall is Lea Elui Ginet? Lea Elui Ginet's height is 5 feet 6 inches, which translates to 167 metres. She weighs 116 pounds (53 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 33-24-34. She has brown hair and eyes.

Lea Elui Ginet's net worth

Is Lea Elui rich? The TikToker has accumulated quite a fortune in her endeavours in social media. Her primary sources of wealth are paid advertisements and affiliate marketing on social media.

Aside from that, her modelling career has played a significant part in her wealth accumulation. As of 2022, Lea Elui’s net worth is approximately $3 million, but this information is not official and is still under review.

Lea Elui Ginet has become a familiar face on the internet thanks to the unique online videos she posts. She is a young internet personality who has made it big using her professional dancing skills.

