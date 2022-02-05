Marlo Hampton’s biography: age, height, birthday, partner, net worth
Marlo Hampton is an American television personality. She is best known for her role on the reality TV series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Since 2011, Hampton has been appearing on the series as a guest actress.
Marlo Hampton is an established fashion designer and stylist, web personality, and entrepreneur. She is also a philanthropist and lifestyle specialist. Keep reading this article to know more about this television personality who once dated Ted Turner, the founder of CNN.
Profile summary
- Full name: Marlo Hampton
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 7 February 1976
- Age: 46 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA
- Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6'1"
- Height in centimetres: 185
- Weight in pounds: 146
- Weight in kilograms: 66
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Emma
- Siblings: 3
- Brother: Curtis Willis Jr.
- Relationship status: Dating
- Partner: Peter Thomas
- School: First Coast High School
- University: University of Southern Florida
- Profession: Actress, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist
- Net worth: $1 million
- Facebook: Marlo Hampton
- Instagram: @marlohampton
- Twitter: @iheartMarlo
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Marlo Hampton's biography
The reality TV star was born in 1976 in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA. Her mother's name is Emma, but not much is known about her father.
She has two older sisters and a late brother named Curtis Willis Jr. Marlo joined the foster care system in Florida when she was nine years old because her mother was a h*roin addict. The Hopkins family later adopted her.
When is Marlo Hampton's birthday?
She celebrates her birthday on 7th February every year.
How old is Marlo Hampton?
Marlo Hampton's age is 46 years old as of 2022.
Education
After completing her high school education in First Coast High School, she joined the University of Southern Florida, where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Arts.
Career
Before appearing on reality TV shows, she was running a high-end fashion boutique in Atlanta, Georgia. Her first TV appearance was in 2015 when she appeared on Exhale and Love and Hip Hop: New York. She rose to prominence when she appeared on the reality show The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She has appeared in a total of 97 episodes since 2011.
Since then, Marlo Hampton has made multiple appearances on several other reality television shows. In addition, she is a social media influencer and runs her fashion blog. Below are all the shows she has appeared in.
- 2011-2021: The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- 2018-2020: Watch What Happens: Live
- 2019: Sister Circle Live
- 2019: The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Having a Baby
- 2019: How High 2
- 2019: Wig Out
- 2015: Love & Hip Hop
- 2015: Exhale
Who is Marlo Hampton's husband?
Marlo from the Real Housewives of Atlanta does not have a husband or a boyfriend. In 2011, she was engaged to a football player named Charles Grant but they ended their relationship.
Marlo Hampton and Peter Thomas also dated, but Marlo never revealed details about their relationship.
Marlo Hampton and Ted Turner were also rumoured to be in a relationship.
Does Marlo Hampton have a child?
The actress does not have a child, but she has a nephew named after her late brother Curtis (who died after suffering a traumatic brain injury). Details about Marlo Hampton's daughter are not available because she does not have a child of her own.
How tall is Marlo Hampton?
Marlo Hampton's height is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres), and she weighs 146 pounds (66 kilograms). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.
How much is Marlo Hampton worth?
According to Wealthy Persons, Marlo Hampton's net worth is allegedly $1 million. She has acquired her wealth from selling her designed clothes through her website.
As much as Marlo Hampton has had a fair share of controversies in life, the reality television star has the zeal to help the needy, especially teenage girls in foster care.
READ ALSO: Jim Carrey's net worth: how wealthy is the comedian in 2022?
Legit.ng recently published an article about Jim Carrer, he is a Canadian-born comedian and actor. Jim was the first actor to earn $20 million in a single movie. Jim was the first actor to earn $20 million in a single movie. Jim first came into the limelight in 1990, when he got a lead role in the American comedy series In Living Color.
In the 2000s, he got notable roles in movies such as Bruce Almighty, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Yes Man, Horton Hears a Who!, and A Christmas Carol. Jim is one of the entertainers who have made a significant impact in the entertainment industry.
Source: Legit.ng