Marlo Hampton’s biography: age, height, birthday, partner, net worth

Marlo Hampton is an American television personality. She is best known for her role on the reality TV series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Since 2011, Hampton has been appearing on the series as a guest actress.

Hampton attends the Thanksgiving meal giveaway at Nouveau Bar & Grill in Jonesboro, Georgia. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Source: Getty Images

Marlo Hampton is an established fashion designer and stylist, web personality, and entrepreneur. She is also a philanthropist and lifestyle specialist. Keep reading this article to know more about this television personality who once dated Ted Turner, the founder of CNN.

Profile summary

Full name: Marlo Hampton

Marlo Hampton Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 7 February 1976

7 February 1976 Age: 46 years (as of 2022)

46 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA

St. Petersburg, Florida, USA Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'1"

6'1" Height in centimetres: 185

185 Weight in pounds: 146

146 Weight in kilograms: 66

66 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Emma

Emma Siblings: 3

3 Brother: Curtis Willis Jr.

Curtis Willis Jr. Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner: Peter Thomas

Peter Thomas School: First Coast High School

First Coast High School University: University of Southern Florida

University of Southern Florida Profession: Actress, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

Actress, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Facebook:

Instagram: @marlohampton

@marlohampton Twitter:

Marlo Hampton's biography

Marlo Hampton attends Glam It Up Holiday Luncheon at Osha Thai Sushi Galleria in Atlanta, Georgia.Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

The reality TV star was born in 1976 in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA. Her mother's name is Emma, but not much is known about her father.

She has two older sisters and a late brother named Curtis Willis Jr. Marlo joined the foster care system in Florida when she was nine years old because her mother was a h*roin addict. The Hopkins family later adopted her.

When is Marlo Hampton's birthday?

She celebrates her birthday on 7th February every year.

How old is Marlo Hampton?

Marlo Hampton's age is 46 years old as of 2022.

Education

After completing her high school education in First Coast High School, she joined the University of Southern Florida, where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Arts.

Career

Before appearing on reality TV shows, she was running a high-end fashion boutique in Atlanta, Georgia. Her first TV appearance was in 2015 when she appeared on Exhale and Love and Hip Hop: New York. She rose to prominence when she appeared on the reality show The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She has appeared in a total of 97 episodes since 2011.

Since then, Marlo Hampton has made multiple appearances on several other reality television shows. In addition, she is a social media influencer and runs her fashion blog. Below are all the shows she has appeared in.

2011-2021: The Real Housewives of Atlanta

2018-2020: Watch What Happens: Live

2019: Sister Circle Live

2019: The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Having a Baby

2019: How High 2

2019: Wig Out

2015: Love & Hip Hop

2015: Exhale

Who is Marlo Hampton's husband?

Marlo Hampton attends a screening of "House of Gucci" at IPIC Theaters at Colony Square in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Marlo from the Real Housewives of Atlanta does not have a husband or a boyfriend. In 2011, she was engaged to a football player named Charles Grant but they ended their relationship.

Marlo Hampton and Peter Thomas also dated, but Marlo never revealed details about their relationship.

Marlo Hampton and Ted Turner were also rumoured to be in a relationship.

Does Marlo Hampton have a child?

The actress does not have a child, but she has a nephew named after her late brother Curtis (who died after suffering a traumatic brain injury). Details about Marlo Hampton's daughter are not available because she does not have a child of her own.

How tall is Marlo Hampton?

Marlo Hampton's height is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres), and she weighs 146 pounds (66 kilograms). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

How much is Marlo Hampton worth?

According to Wealthy Persons, Marlo Hampton's net worth is allegedly $1 million. She has acquired her wealth from selling her designed clothes through her website.

As much as Marlo Hampton has had a fair share of controversies in life, the reality television star has the zeal to help the needy, especially teenage girls in foster care.

