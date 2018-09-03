Global site navigation

Top 30 most beautiful women in the world without makeup 2022
Top 10

Top 30 most beautiful women in the world without makeup 2022

by  Olivia Kabir Jackline Wangare

Makeup has become an integral part of many women's daily beauty routines. The various makeup products help mask some skin flaws, accentuate the good features, and help one match their skin with whatever accessories they may desire. Still, others choose to go without makeup, whether permanently or for a short while. Who is the most beautiful woman in the world without makeup?

prettiest woman in the world without makeup
Some of the most beautiful women without makeup. Photo: getty.com, @Chelsea Guglielmino, @Emma McIntyre, @Neil Mockford (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

One may choose to stay without makeup for numerous reasons, the most common being helping the skin breathe, personal preference, or as part of a movement or project.

The most beautiful woman in the world without makeup

Who is the prettiest woman in the world without makeup? Here is a look at the 30 most beautiful women without makeup, according to Seventeen.

30. Bella Hadid

celebrities without makeup
Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Vivienne Westwood Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Gamma-Rapho
Source: Getty Images

  • Date of birth: 9 October 1996
  • Age: 25 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Isabella Khairiah Hadid is a remarkably popular American model. Over the span of four years, the famous model has made twenty-seven appearances on the cover of Vogue magazine.

29. Camila Cabello

  • Date of birth: 3 March 1997
  • Age: 25 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: Cuban American

Karla Camila Cabello is a Cuban-born American songwriter and singer. She rose to fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which has since become one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

28. Cara Delevingne

most beautiful girl in the world without makeup
Cara Delevingne walks the runway during the AMI - Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Peter White
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 12 August 1992
  • Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: British

Cara Jocelyn Delevingne is an English actress, singer, and model. She signed up with Storm Management after completing her studies in 2009. She then won the Model of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014.

27. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

  • Date of birth: 15 September 1977
  • Age: 45 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: Nigerian

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a Nigerian writer renowned for her numerous literal works that include novels, short stories and non-fiction.

26. Yasmine Sabri

most beautiful women without makeup
Yasmine Sabri attends the Huda's Salon premiere during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 07, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Daniele Venturelli
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 21 January 1988
  • Age: 34 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: Egyptian

Yasmine is an Egyptian actress who made her debut in 2013. Some of her best-known roles are in Hell in India, Leilat Hana wa Surour, and El Diesel. The Egyptian is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful celebrities without makeup.

25. Demi Lovato

  • Date of birth: 20 August 1992
  • Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Demetria Devonne Lovato, popularly known as Demi Lovato, is an American singer, actor, and songwriter. She is known for her roles in Barney & Friends and Camp Rock.

24. Ellie Goulding

prettiest woman in the world without makeup
Ellie Goulding visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on August 16, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 30 December 1986
  • Age: 35 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: British

Elena Jane Goulding is a world-famous English singer and songwriter. She has produced numerous hit songs and lovely albums over the years.

23. Eva Longoria

  • Date of birth: 15 March 1975
  • Age: 47 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Eva Jacqueline Longoria is an American film director, producer, and actress. She is best known for her portrayal of Isabella on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless.

22. Gabrielle Union-Wade

most beautiful women without makeup
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW - Episode J017 - Pictured: Gabrielle Union. Photo: Weiss Eubanks
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 29 October 1972
  • Age: 49 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Gabrielle Union-Wade is an American actress whose career began in the 1990s. At the time, she made numerous appearances on television sitcoms prior to landing her first supporting role in the 1999 film, She's All That.

21. Gigi Hadid

  • Date of birth: 23 April 1995
  • Age: 27 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Jelena Noura Hadid is an American model, television personality, and founding director of Guest in Residence, a hugely popular clothing line. In November 2014, she made her debut in the Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com.

20. Sania Mirza

most beautiful girl in the world without makeup
Sania Mirza from India plays a backhand against Eri Hozumi from Japan and Makoto Ninomiya from Japan in Semifinal Doubles match during Day 6 of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open. Photo: Adam Nurkiewicz
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 15 November 1986
  • Age: 35 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: Indian

Sania Mirza is an Indian professional tennis player. Before she retired from the women's singles competition, she had won six major titles. At the time, she was ranked the No.1 Indian female tennis player by the WTA.

19. Hailey Bieber

  • Date of birth: 22 November 1996
  • Age: 25 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Hailey Rhode Bieber is an American model, media personality, and social media influencer. She has featured in major adverts for prominent companies such as Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger.

18. Halle Berry

celebrities without makeup
Halle Berry seen filming scenes for new Netflix film 'Our Man From Jersey' on April 28, 2022 in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 14 August 1966
  • Age: 56 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Halle Maria Berry is an American actress and former model. She began her career as a runway model and entered several beauty contests, finishing as the first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant and finishing sixth in the Miss World 1986.

17. Jasmine Tookes

  • Date of birth: 1 February 1991
  • Age: 31 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Jasmine Tookes is a well-known American model best known for her work with Victoria's Secret.

16. Jennifer Lawrence

most beautiful girl in the world without makeup
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Causeway" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Michael Loccisano
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 15 August 1990
  • Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence is an American actress. In 2015 and 2016, she was the world's highest-paid actress. Collectively, her films have grossed over $6 billion worldwide to date.

15. Priyanka Chopra

  • Date of birth: 18 July 1982
  • Age: 40 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: Indian

Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actress, model, singer, and producer. To those in the modelling world, Priyanka is best known as the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant. Today, she is one of India's highest-paid actresses and has received numerous awards.

14. Jordyn Woods

celebrities without makeup
Jordyn Woods attends Lancôme x Vogue L'Absolu Ruby Holiday Event at Raspoutine on December 05, 2019, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Presley Ann
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 23 September 1997
  • Age: 25 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Jordyn Woods is an American social media influencer and model. She is best known for her role in the reality television show Life of Kylie.

13. Katie Holmes

  • Date of birth: 18 December 1978
  • Age: 43 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Kate Noelle Holmes is an American actress who rose to fame following her portrayal of Joey Potter on the television series Dawson's Creek. She then made her feature film debut in 1997 when she landed a supporting role in Ang Lee's The Ice Storm

12. Kerry Washington

most beautiful women without makeup
Kerry Washington arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 31 January 1977
  • Age: 45 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Kerry Marisa Washington is an American film director, producer, and actress. She rose to prominence following her role as a crisis management expert named Olivia Pope in the ABC TV series Scandal.

11. Lana Condor

  • Date of birth: 11 May 1997
  • Age: 25 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: Vietnam

Lana Therese Condor is a Vietnamese American actress, producer, and singer. She made her acting debut when she was cast to play Jubilee in the superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse. She became even more popular when she played Lara Jean Covey in the rom-com film series, To All the Boys.

10. Lucy Hale

prettiest woman in the world without makeup
Lucy Hale is seen on May 27, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Hollywood to You
Source: UGC
  • Date of birth: 14 June 1989
  • Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Karen Hale is an American singer, actress, singer, and TV show host. She has received numerous acting and singing-related awards over the course of her career.

9. Lupita Nyong'o

prettiest woman in the world without makeup
Lupita Nyong'o attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 1 March 1983
  • Age: 39 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: Kenyan

Lupita Nyong'o is a multiple award-winning Kenyan Mexican actress. She is best known for her roles in films such as 12 Years a Slave, Black Panther, and The 355.

8. Christina Milian

  • Date of birth: 26 September 1981
  • Age: 41 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Christine Marie Flores, better known as Christina Milian, is an American actress and singer.

7. Nikita Dragun

most beautiful women without makeup
Honoree Nikita Dragun is seen onstage at the closing night gala and Visibility Awards during Revry's 4th Annual QueerX Festival at The London West Hollywood. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 31 January 1996
  • Age: 26 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: Belgian

Nikita Dragun is an incredibly popular American YouTuber, makeup artist, and model.

6. Sarah Hyland

  • Date of birth: 24 November 1990
  • Age: 31 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Sarah Jane Hyland is an actress, TV show host, and singer. She was born in Manhattan and attended the Professional Performing Arts School before landing her debut small roles in the films Private Parts, Annie and Blind Date.

5. Selena Gomez

most beautiful girl in the world without makeup
Selena Gomez attends the presentation of the new beauty line “Rare Beauty” by Selena Gomez on July 11, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 22 July 1992
  • Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Selena Marie Gomez is a world-famous American singer, songwriter, and actress. She began her acting career with minor roles on the children's television series Barney & Friends. She then rose to prominence following her lead role as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place.

4. Tyra Banks

  • Date of birth: 4 December 1973
  • Age: 48 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Tyra Lynne Banks is an American television show host, model, producer, writer, and actress. She is best known for her work in America's Next Top Model.

3. Vanessa Hudgens

  • Date of birth: 14 December 1988
  • Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Vanessa Anne Hudgens is an American singer and actress. She rose to prominence for portraying Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series.

2. Yara Shahidi

celebrities without makeup
Yara Shahidi attends the Cinespia Special Screening of Fox Searchlight and Hulu's "Summer Of Soul" with Questlove at The Greek Theatre. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: UGC
  • Date of birth: 10 February 2000
  • Age: 22 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Yara Sayeh Shahidi is an American actress and model who gained worldwide recognition for her starring role as Zoey Johnson on the sitcom Black-ish and its spin-off series Grown-ish.

1. Zendaya

  • Date of birth: 1 September 1996
  • Age: 26 years old (as of 2022)
  • Nationality: American

Who is the most beautiful girl in the world without makeup? The answer is Zendaya. She is an American actress and singer best known for her roles in Euphoria and Dune. She also has several hit tracks to her name, the top one being Neverland. In 2022, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Can you look beautiful without makeup?

Yes, you can. Some of the ways to do this include exercising regularly, sleeping well, eating right, and engaging with nature.

Who is the current Miss World?

The current Miss World is Karolina Bielawska of Poland.

What is Zendaya known for?

She is best known for her portrayal of Rue Bennett in the HBO series Euphoria, for which she won two Emmy Awards.

What are the different types of makeup?

The most common include water-based makeup, silicone-based, powder-based, mineral, and airbrushed.

Do all celebrities wear makeup?

Personal fashion tastes vary from one person to another. Some celebrities wear a lot of makeup, some do it mildly, and a few do not do it at all.

What happens if you don't wear makeup?

The choice is known as 'going sans makeup' and is associated with unblocking one's skin pores. This can result in better airflow in and around the skin and can contribute to reduced skin problems.

What percentage of females wear makeup?

According to NPD, based on an online study of 5,657 different women, about 84 percent between the ages of 18-64 have worn makeup in the past year.

Who is the most beautiful woman in the world without makeup? This is a common question in a lot of people's minds, especially those with interests in the music, acting, and modelling industries. This guide has all the information you need.

