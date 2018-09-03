Top 30 most beautiful women in the world without makeup 2022

Makeup has become an integral part of many women's daily beauty routines. The various makeup products help mask some skin flaws, accentuate the good features, and help one match their skin with whatever accessories they may desire. Still, others choose to go without makeup, whether permanently or for a short while. Who is the most beautiful woman in the world without makeup?

Some of the most beautiful women without makeup. Photo: getty.com, @Chelsea Guglielmino, @Emma McIntyre, @Neil Mockford (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

One may choose to stay without makeup for numerous reasons, the most common being helping the skin breathe, personal preference, or as part of a movement or project.

The most beautiful woman in the world without makeup

Who is the prettiest woman in the world without makeup? Here is a look at the 30 most beautiful women without makeup, according to Seventeen.

30. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Vivienne Westwood Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Gamma-Rapho

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 9 October 1996

9 October 1996 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Isabella Khairiah Hadid is a remarkably popular American model. Over the span of four years, the famous model has made twenty-seven appearances on the cover of Vogue magazine.

29. Camila Cabello

Date of birth: 3 March 1997

3 March 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: Cuban American

Karla Camila Cabello is a Cuban-born American songwriter and singer. She rose to fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which has since become one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

28. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne walks the runway during the AMI - Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Peter White

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 12 August 1992

12 August 1992 Age : 30 years old (as of 2022)

: 30 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: British

Cara Jocelyn Delevingne is an English actress, singer, and model. She signed up with Storm Management after completing her studies in 2009. She then won the Model of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014.

27. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Date of birth: 15 September 1977

15 September 1977 Age : 45 years old (as of 2022)

: 45 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: Nigerian

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a Nigerian writer renowned for her numerous literal works that include novels, short stories and non-fiction.

26. Yasmine Sabri

Yasmine Sabri attends the Huda's Salon premiere during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 07, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 21 January 1988

21 January 1988 Age : 34 years old (as of 2022)

: 34 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: Egyptian

Yasmine is an Egyptian actress who made her debut in 2013. Some of her best-known roles are in Hell in India, Leilat Hana wa Surour, and El Diesel. The Egyptian is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful celebrities without makeup.

25. Demi Lovato

Date of birth: 20 August 1992

20 August 1992 Age : 30 years old (as of 2022)

: 30 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Demetria Devonne Lovato, popularly known as Demi Lovato, is an American singer, actor, and songwriter. She is known for her roles in Barney & Friends and Camp Rock.

24. Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on August 16, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 30 December 1986

30 December 1986 Age : 35 years old (as of 2022)

: 35 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: British

Elena Jane Goulding is a world-famous English singer and songwriter. She has produced numerous hit songs and lovely albums over the years.

23. Eva Longoria

Date of birth: 15 March 1975

15 March 1975 Age : 47 years old (as of 2022)

: 47 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Eva Jacqueline Longoria is an American film director, producer, and actress. She is best known for her portrayal of Isabella on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless.

22. Gabrielle Union-Wade

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW - Episode J017 - Pictured: Gabrielle Union. Photo: Weiss Eubanks

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 29 October 1972

29 October 1972 Age : 49 years old (as of 2022)

: 49 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Gabrielle Union-Wade is an American actress whose career began in the 1990s. At the time, she made numerous appearances on television sitcoms prior to landing her first supporting role in the 1999 film, She's All That.

21. Gigi Hadid

Date of birth: 23 April 1995

23 April 1995 Age : 27 years old (as of 2022)

: 27 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Jelena Noura Hadid is an American model, television personality, and founding director of Guest in Residence, a hugely popular clothing line. In November 2014, she made her debut in the Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com.

20. Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza from India plays a backhand against Eri Hozumi from Japan and Makoto Ninomiya from Japan in Semifinal Doubles match during Day 6 of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open. Photo: Adam Nurkiewicz

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 15 November 1986

: 15 November 1986 Age : 35 years old (as of 2022)

: 35 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: Indian

Sania Mirza is an Indian professional tennis player. Before she retired from the women's singles competition, she had won six major titles. At the time, she was ranked the No.1 Indian female tennis player by the WTA.

19. Hailey Bieber

Date of birth : 22 November 1996

: 22 November 1996 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Hailey Rhode Bieber is an American model, media personality, and social media influencer. She has featured in major adverts for prominent companies such as Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger.

18. Halle Berry

Halle Berry seen filming scenes for new Netflix film 'Our Man From Jersey' on April 28, 2022 in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 14 August 1966

14 August 1966 Age : 56 years old (as of 2022)

: 56 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Halle Maria Berry is an American actress and former model. She began her career as a runway model and entered several beauty contests, finishing as the first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant and finishing sixth in the Miss World 1986.

17. Jasmine Tookes

Date of birth: 1 February 1991

1 February 1991 Age : 31 years old (as of 2022)

: 31 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Jasmine Tookes is a well-known American model best known for her work with Victoria's Secret.

16. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Causeway" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 15 August 1990

15 August 1990 Age : 32 years old (as of 2022)

: 32 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence is an American actress. In 2015 and 2016, she was the world's highest-paid actress. Collectively, her films have grossed over $6 billion worldwide to date.

15. Priyanka Chopra

Date of birth: 18 July 1982

18 July 1982 Age : 40 years old (as of 2022)

: 40 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: Indian

Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actress, model, singer, and producer. To those in the modelling world, Priyanka is best known as the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant. Today, she is one of India's highest-paid actresses and has received numerous awards.

14. Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods attends Lancôme x Vogue L'Absolu Ruby Holiday Event at Raspoutine on December 05, 2019, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 23 September 1997

23 September 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Jordyn Woods is an American social media influencer and model. She is best known for her role in the reality television show Life of Kylie.

13. Katie Holmes

Date of birth: 18 December 1978

18 December 1978 Age : 43 years old (as of 2022)

: 43 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Kate Noelle Holmes is an American actress who rose to fame following her portrayal of Joey Potter on the television series Dawson's Creek. She then made her feature film debut in 1997 when she landed a supporting role in Ang Lee's The Ice Storm

12. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 31 January 1977

31 January 1977 Age : 45 years old (as of 2022)

: 45 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Kerry Marisa Washington is an American film director, producer, and actress. She rose to prominence following her role as a crisis management expert named Olivia Pope in the ABC TV series Scandal.

11. Lana Condor

Date of birth: 11 May 1997

11 May 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: Vietnam

Lana Therese Condor is a Vietnamese American actress, producer, and singer. She made her acting debut when she was cast to play Jubilee in the superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse. She became even more popular when she played Lara Jean Covey in the rom-com film series, To All the Boys.

10. Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale is seen on May 27, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Hollywood to You

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 14 June 1989

14 June 1989 Age : 33 years old (as of 2022)

: 33 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Karen Hale is an American singer, actress, singer, and TV show host. She has received numerous acting and singing-related awards over the course of her career.

9. Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 1 March 1983

1 March 1983 Age : 39 years old (as of 2022)

: 39 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: Kenyan

Lupita Nyong'o is a multiple award-winning Kenyan Mexican actress. She is best known for her roles in films such as 12 Years a Slave, Black Panther, and The 355.

8. Christina Milian

Date of birth: 26 September 1981

26 September 1981 Age : 41 years old (as of 2022)

: 41 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Christine Marie Flores, better known as Christina Milian, is an American actress and singer.

7. Nikita Dragun

Honoree Nikita Dragun is seen onstage at the closing night gala and Visibility Awards during Revry's 4th Annual QueerX Festival at The London West Hollywood. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 31 January 1996

31 January 1996 Age : 26 years old (as of 2022)

: 26 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: Belgian

Nikita Dragun is an incredibly popular American YouTuber, makeup artist, and model.

6. Sarah Hyland

Date of birth: 24 November 1990

24 November 1990 Age : 31 years old (as of 2022)

: 31 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Sarah Jane Hyland is an actress, TV show host, and singer. She was born in Manhattan and attended the Professional Performing Arts School before landing her debut small roles in the films Private Parts, Annie and Blind Date.

5. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attends the presentation of the new beauty line “Rare Beauty” by Selena Gomez on July 11, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 22 July 1992

22 July 1992 Age : 30 years old (as of 2022)

: 30 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Selena Marie Gomez is a world-famous American singer, songwriter, and actress. She began her acting career with minor roles on the children's television series Barney & Friends. She then rose to prominence following her lead role as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place.

4. Tyra Banks

Date of birth: 4 December 1973

4 December 1973 Age : 48 years old (as of 2022)

: 48 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Tyra Lynne Banks is an American television show host, model, producer, writer, and actress. She is best known for her work in America's Next Top Model.

3. Vanessa Hudgens

Date of birth: 14 December 1988

14 December 1988 Age : 33 years old (as of 2022)

: 33 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Vanessa Anne Hudgens is an American singer and actress. She rose to prominence for portraying Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series.

2. Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi attends the Cinespia Special Screening of Fox Searchlight and Hulu's "Summer Of Soul" with Questlove at The Greek Theatre. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 10 February 2000

10 February 2000 Age : 22 years old (as of 2022)

: 22 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Yara Sayeh Shahidi is an American actress and model who gained worldwide recognition for her starring role as Zoey Johnson on the sitcom Black-ish and its spin-off series Grown-ish.

1. Zendaya

Date of birth: 1 September 1996

1 September 1996 Age : 26 years old (as of 2022)

: 26 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

Who is the most beautiful girl in the world without makeup? The answer is Zendaya. She is an American actress and singer best known for her roles in Euphoria and Dune. She also has several hit tracks to her name, the top one being Neverland. In 2022, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Can you look beautiful without makeup?

Yes, you can. Some of the ways to do this include exercising regularly, sleeping well, eating right, and engaging with nature.

Who is the current Miss World?

The current Miss World is Karolina Bielawska of Poland.

What is Zendaya known for?

She is best known for her portrayal of Rue Bennett in the HBO series Euphoria, for which she won two Emmy Awards.

What are the different types of makeup?

The most common include water-based makeup, silicone-based, powder-based, mineral, and airbrushed.

Do all celebrities wear makeup?

Personal fashion tastes vary from one person to another. Some celebrities wear a lot of makeup, some do it mildly, and a few do not do it at all.

What happens if you don't wear makeup?

The choice is known as 'going sans makeup' and is associated with unblocking one's skin pores. This can result in better airflow in and around the skin and can contribute to reduced skin problems.

What percentage of females wear makeup?

According to NPD, based on an online study of 5,657 different women, about 84 percent between the ages of 18-64 have worn makeup in the past year.

Who is the most beautiful woman in the world without makeup? This is a common question in a lot of people's minds, especially those with interests in the music, acting, and modelling industries. This guide has all the information you need.

