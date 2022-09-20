Global site navigation

15 most beautiful female celebrities in Nigeria of all time
Fashion and style

15 most beautiful female celebrities in Nigeria of all time

by  Naomi Karina

Women are often considered to be the epitome of beauty, and Nigeria is known for its stunning ladies. The Nigerian celebrity world has women who have shown their beauty inside and outside. These are the most beautiful female celebrities in Nigeria of all time.

Beautiful Nigerian actresses
Photo: @chinonsoarubayi, @regina.daniels, @realmercyaigbe on Instagram (modified by author)
Nigeria is the home of glitz and glamour, especially in the entertainment world with stunning celebrities. Nigerian celebrities have been bringing their A-game to the screens with their talents and good looks. From Rita Dominic to Nancy Isime, here is a list of the 15 most beautiful female celebrities in Nigeria of all time.

Most beautiful female celebrities in Nigeria

Nigeria has many celebrities with astonishing beauty and sensuality that shines through on screen and in person. Here is a list of the 15 most beautiful female celebrities in Nigeria.

Chinonso Arubayi

Most beautiful female celebrities in Nigeria
Photo: @chinonsoarubayi on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Birthday: 24 May
  • State of origin: Delta State
  • Relationship status: Widowed
  • Children: 1

Chinonso Arubayi is a famous Nigerian actress, television personality and entrepreneur. She is known for movies like I am Nazzy, Friends Only, The Real Us and Hopefully Yours Bianca. She is also a mental health advocate and the founder of Lookartmebeauty. Chinonso attributes her beauty to hydrating and using beauty products that complement her skin.

Rita Dominic

Beautiful Nigerian actresses
Photo: @ritadominic on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Date of birth: 12 July 1975
  • Age: 47 years (as of 2022)
  • State of origin: Imo State
  • Relationship status: Married

Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Nwaturuocha, famously known as Rita Dominic, is a Nigerian actress. She seems to be ageing backwards, as her skin and figure are stunning. Rita says she owes her beauty to eating healthy, working out and getting spa treatments regularly.

Sharon Ooja Egwurube

  • Date of birth: 6 April 1991
  • Age: 31 years (as of 2022)
  • State of origin: Kaduna State
  • Relationship status: Single

Sharon Ooja is an actress and media personality best recognized for her role as Shalewa in the Ndani TV series Skinny Girl in Transit. She has an electrifying body, glowing skin and beautiful eyes. She starts her day by drinking healthy tea, lots of water and eating a well-balanced meal. She says her skin is all the make-up she needs and posts pictures without filters.

Regina Daniels

  • Date of birth: 10 October 2000
  • Age: 22 years (as of 2022)
  • State of origin: Delta State
  • Relationship status: Married
  • Children: 1

Regina Daniels is a Nigerian actress, producer and businesswoman. She has starred in movies like Anger of a Wonder Girl, Merry Men 2, Love & Lies, Reversal, Mortuary Gate and Painful Dream. Regina was the talk of town when she married Ned Nwoko, a billionaire businessman, at 19. On her looks, she has flawless skin and a great figure, which she credits to good eating habits and workouts.

Nancy Isime

  • Date of birth: 17 December 1991
  • Age: 30 years (as of October 2022)
  • State of origin: Edo State
  • Relationship status: Single

Nancy Isime is a Nollywood actress, model, and media personality. She has appeared in several movies and TV Shows, including a reality show, On the Real, on Ebony Life TV. The actress has an irresistible smile and a smoking-hot body. She won the Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Awards, S*xiest On-Air Personality in 2016.

Tonto Dikeh

Beautiful Nigerian actresses
Photo: @tonto.official on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Date of birth: 9 June 1985
  • Age: 37 years (as of 2022)
  • State of origin: Rivers State
  • Relationship status: Divorced
  • Children: 1

Tonto Charity Dikeh is a Nollywood actress, musician and songwriter. The rather controversial celebrity is well-known for her movie Dirty Secret. It is no secret that Dike has had a liposuction and a BBL. She also takes beauty IV shots, making her skin supple and flawless.

Genevieve Nnaji

Beautiful Nigerian actresses
Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji attends the premiere of 'Farming' at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, September 8, 2018. Photo: Geoff Robins
  • Date of birth: 3 May 1979
  • Age: 43 years (as of 2022)
  • State of origin: Imo State
  • Relationship status: Single
  • Children: 1

Genevieve Nnaji is an award-winning Nigerian actress, producer, and director from Imo State. She has been featured in many movies, including Lion Heart, Last Party, Mark of the Beast, and Ije. Despite being in the spotlight for a long time, Nnaji has maintained her looks, and she manages to look younger as she ages. She credits her beauty to using good skin care products, eating healthy, working out and getting great sleep.

Omoni Oboli

Beautiful Nigerian actresses
Actress Omoni Oboli speaks onstage at the 'City to City' press conference during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo by GP Images/WireImage
  • Date of birth: 22 April 1978
  • Age: 44 years (as of 2022)
  • State of origin: Edo State
  • Relationship status: Married
  • Children: 3

Omoni Oboli is a Nollywood actress, scriptwriter, film director, producer and digital filmmaker. She has written several screenplays, including The Figurine, Fatal Imagination, Anchor Baby and The First Lady. Although Omoni is married with three kids, she has maintained a great figure and flawless skin. She attributes her good looks to watching what she eats and working out.

Beverly Naya

Beautiful Nigerian actresses
Photo: @thebeverlynaya on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Date of birth: 17 April 1979
  • Age: 33 years (as of 2022)
  • Place of origin: London, United Kingdom
  • Relationship status: Single

Beverly Naya is a British-born Nigerian actress who has been in the Nollywood industry for some time. She starred in Suru L’ere and The Wedding Party, and fans can’t get enough of her. She turns heads with her beautiful melanin skin and her long beautiful hair. In addition, she always complements her figure by making every outfit count.

Adesua Etomi

Most beautiful female celebrities in Nigeria
Photo: @adesuaetomi on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Date of birth: 22 February 1988
  • Age: 34 years (as of 2022)
  • State of origin: Imo State
  • Relationship status: Married
  • Children: 1

Tolulope Adesua Etomi-Wellington, popularly known as Adesua Etomi, is a Nollywood actress. She wowed Nollywood with her performance in The Wedding Party alongside her now-husband, Banky W. She won the Best Actress at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards for her role in Falling in 2015. Etomi has a girl-next-door charm, beautiful eyes, flawless skin, and a stunning figure.

Tana Adelana

  • Date of birth: 24 December 1984
  • Age: 37 years (as of October 2022)
  • State of origin: Lagos State
  • Relationship status: Married
  • Children: 2

Christiana Nkemdilim Adelana, popularly known as Tana Adelana, is a Nigerian actress, model, TV presenter and entrepreneur. Tana has a beautiful face and figure, which she attributes to eating lots of protein, fruits and water. She also avoids sugar and junk food, and frequently works out.

Damilola Adegbite

Beautiful Nigerian actresses
Photo: @adedamee on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Date of birth: 18 May 1985
  • Age: 37 years (as of 2022)
  • State of origin: Lagos State
  • Relationship status: Divorced
  • Children: 1

Damilola Adegbite is a Nigerian actress, model, and Television personality. She is best known as a soap opera actress by the name of Thelema in Tinsel and Kemi in the movie Flower Girl. Damilola takes good care of herself, and loves eating fruits, especially watermelon. In addition, she has a great fashion sense and always looks sleek.

Bimbo Ademoye

  • Date of birth: 4 February 1991
  • Age: 31 years (as of 2022)
  • State of origin: Lagos State
  • Relationship status: Single

Bimbo Ademoye is a beautiful Nigerian actress. She became famous for her role in Backup Wife. Besides acting, she is known for her beauty and is even dubbed diva with the tiniest waist. She has flawless skin and an hourglass figure, making her one of the most beautiful Nigerian celebrities.

Mercy Aigbe

Beautiful Nigerian actresses
Photo: @realmercyaigbe on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Date of birth: 1 January 1978
  • Age: 44 years (as of 2022)
  • State of origin: Edo State
  • Relationship status: Married
  • Children: 2

Mercy Aigbe is a Nigerian actress, fashionista and entrepreneur. She is famous for her Yoruba indigenous movies. Mercy does not play when it comes to her beauty; she eats healthy, drinks water and works out. The beauty has been an ambassador for Elephant Gold Rice and Prestige Cosmetic.

Chacha Eke Faani

  • Date of birth: 17 July 1987
  • Age: 35 years (as of 2022)
  • State of origin: Ebonyi State
  • Relationship status: Separated
  • Children: 4

Charity Eke, known as Chacha Eke Faani, is a Nigerian actress from Ebonyi State. She rose to fame after starring in The End is Near in 2012. Chacha takes care of her body by eating healthy meals, drinking lots of water, and taking care of her skin. Despite having four kids, she works out a lot and has maintained a great figure.

There are various parameters used to measure beauty. That said, the above are often regarded as the most beautiful female celebrities in Nigeria. Many Nigerian female celebrities with stunning beauty and jaw-dropping figures have graced our screens. They are not only beautiful but also talented.

Legit.ng published an article about Nigerian actresses. The Nollywood industry is full of talented actresses featured in movies and TV shows. Most of them have other businesses and endorsements they engage in.

Women in Nollywood are making significant strides with their talents in award-winning movies and TV shows. Other than acting, they have endorsements that pay them well. Head to the article and find out how much your favourite Nollywood actress is worth.

