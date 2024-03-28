LASU cut-off mark for all courses for 2024/2025 admission
The Lagos State University (LASU) is a state university that was established in 1963. The learning institution has three major campuses in Ojo (main campus), Epe, and Ikeja. In 2024, five LASU alumni received N300,000 for their outstanding performance in the 2022/2023 academic session. The institution is known for its strict admission criteria. Therefore, knowing the LASU cut-off mark for 2024/2025 is essential if you aspire to join the prestigious institution.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- LASU cut-off mark for all courses in 2024
- LASU departmental cut-off mark
- What are the courses offered at LASU?
- Faculty of Law
- LASU postgraduate courses
- What is the LASU cut-off mark for mass communication?
- Does LASU accept second choices?
- LASU contacts
LASU offers various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses in fourteen faculties. Lagos State University (LASU) has a student enrollment range between 25,000 and 29,999 and a population of over 43,362. The Lagos State University's cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year is a key factor if you plan to enrol at the learning institution.
LASU cut-off mark for all courses in 2024
The cut-off mark for LASU in the 2024/2025 academic year has not been released. However, in the 2023/2024 admission period, the LASU cut-off mark for all courses was 195 above. It will probably differ slightly in the 2024/2025 academic year.
LASU screening cut-off mark for all courses
The LASU screening cut-off mark for all courses in the 2024/2025 admission has yet to be released. Usually, the LASU departmental cut-off marks are released after the post-UTME screening exercise. The 2024 Post UTME form for all Nigerian schools will likely be available from 20 July 2024.
Below are some requirements students should meet in the LASU Post UTME Form 2024/2025.
- LASU must be your first-choice institution.
- Possess five (5) O'Level credits in relevant subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, in only two (2) sittings.
- The age requirement for admission into LASU is 16 years old.
- Have completed secondary school education and possess the necessary certificates.
LASU departmental cut-off mark
Below are LASU courses and cut-off marks for the 2023/2024 academic year. Students should note that meeting the cut-off mark does not guarantee they can pursue any course of their choice, as programs with a higher demand tend to have relatively higher cut-off points.
Additionally, other factors like the number of applicants, the performance of candidates, and the LASU admission policy significantly affect the admission protocols in each academic year.
LASU cut-off mark for computer science
The cut-off mark for computer science at Lagos State University was 200 or higher. Note that the JAMB subject combination for computer science is English language, mathematics, and chemistry.
LASU cut-off mark for nursing
The 2023/2024 cut-off mark for nursing in LASU was 270. To study courses like nursing, ensure you have about 3 A’s in your O-level. Students should note that their screening aggregate should be above 80% to qualify for admission to the school of nursing at LASU. Below is a guide on how to calculate your LASU aggregate score.
- Obtain your UTME Point by dividing your JAMB score by 8.
- Get your O’level point, which should be over 50%.
- Calculate your aggregate score by adding your UTME and O’level points.
LASU cut-off mark for Law
The Lagos State University’s cut-off mark for Law in 2023/2024 admissions was 195. Below are other additional requirements for candidates who want to pursue Law at LASU.
- To qualify for Direct Entry into Law in LASU, you must have a minimum of five (5) credits in your O’Level results, which can be from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB. These credits must include English Language and Mathematics.
- The O’Level result you present, whether from WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or any other examining body, must not exceed two (2) sittings.
- Additionally, you must obtain the LASU Law Direct Entry form from JAMB and apply through the LASU admission portal.
- Be at least 16 years of age at the time of admission.
- LASU must be your first choice of institution.
- Choose the correct JAMB subject combination for Law when applying. These include English Language, Literature in English, Economics and CRK.
What are the courses offered at LASU?
The university offers a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in fourteen faculties. Below is an overview of LASU undergraduate courses and their respective faculties.
Faculty of Arts
- African Languages, Literatures and Communication Arts.
- English
- Foreign Languages
- History and International Studies
- Philosophy
- Religions
- Theatre Arts and Music
College of Basic Medical Sciences
- Anatomy
- Chemical Pathology
- Haematology And Blood Transfusion
- Pathology And Forensic Medicine
- Medical Biochemistry
- Medical Microbiology and Parasitology
- Pathology And Forensic Medicine
- Pharmacology
- Physiology
Faculty of Education
- Educational Management
- Human Kinetic Sports and Health Education
- Language Arts and Social Science Education
- Educational Foundation and Counselling Psychology
- Science and Technology Education
Faculty of Engineering
- Chemical and Polymer Engineering
- Electronic and Computer Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Aerospace Engineering
Faculty of Management Sciences
- Accounting
- Business Administration
- Insurance, Banking and Finance
- Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
- Management Technology
- Marketing
- Public Administration
Faculty of Science
- Biochemistry
- Botany
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Fisheries
- Mathematics
- Microbiology
- Physics
- Science Laboratory Technology
- Zoology and Environmental Biology
Faculty of Law
- Business Law
- International and Islamic Law
- Jurisprudence and International Law
- Law
- Public and Private Law
Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- Anaesthesia
- Behavioural Medicine
- Community Health and Primary Health Care
- Surgery
- Medicine
- Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- Paediatrics and Child Health
- Nursing
College of Dentistry
- Child Dental Health
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
- Oral Pathology and Oral Medicine
- Preventive Dentists
- Restorative Dentistry
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Accounting
- Business Administration
- Insurance
- Banking and Finance
- Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
- Management Technology
- Marketing
- Public Administration.
Schools of Transport
- Transport Management and Operations
- Transport Planning and Policy
- Transport Technology and Infrastructure
LASU postgraduate courses
Lagos University also offers postgraduate programs in various fields shared below.
Faculty of Education
- Postgraduate Diploma in Education
- M.Phil. /PhD. Counselling Psychology
- PhD. Educational Psychology
- M.Phil./Ph.D. Early Childhood Education
- Master in Educational Test Measurement & Evaluation
- M.Phil. /PhD. Psychology and Sociology of Sports
- M.Phil. /PhD. Sports Management and Administration
- M.Phil. /PhD. Science Education
- M.Phil. /PhD. Mathematics Education
- M.Phil. /PhD. Curriculum and Instruction
- M.Phil. /PhD. Social Studies Education
- Phil. /Ph.D. and PhD. Environmental Education/Environmental Resource Management
Centre for Planning Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in Planning Studies
- Master in Urban and Regional Planning
- Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) In Housing Development
- Master in Housing and Urban Development (MHUD)
- Master of Science (M.Sc.) In Housing and Urban Development
- Phil./Ph.D. In Housing and Urban Development
Faculty of Engineering
- M.Phil. /PhD. Electronic and Computer Engineering
- M.Phil/Ph.D. Chemical and Polymer Engineering
- M.Phil. /PhD. Mechanical Engineering
Faculty of Management Sciences
- M.Phil. /PhD. Public Administration
- Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resources & Industrial Relations
- M.Phil. /PhD. Human Resource Management
- M.Phil. /Ph.D. Business Administration
- Doctor of Business Administration [DBA]
- M.Phil. /PhD. Accounting
- M.Phil./Ph.D. In Finance
- MPhil/Ph.D. Project Management
- M.Phil. /PhD. Marketing
- BSc. Risk Management and Insurance
Faculty of Science
- MPhil/Ph.D. Botany
- M.Phil. /PhD. Fisheries
- Phil/Ph.D. In Biochemistry
- M.Phil. /PhD in Physics
- Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Computer Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Chemistry
- Organic Chemistry and Natural Products
- Analytical and Environmental Chemistry
- Physical and Inorganic Chemistry.
- Postgraduate Diploma in Mathematics
- PhD. Mathematics
- PhD. Zoology and Environmental Biology
- PGD Microbiology
Faculty of Social Sciences
- M.Phil. /PhD. Economics
- M.Phil. /PhD. Geography
- Postgraduate Diploma in Social Work
- Master in Criminology and Security Studies [MCSS]
- M.Phil. /PhD. Sociology
- M.Phil. /PhD. Political Science
- M.Phil. /Ph.D. Psychology
- Master in Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology [MCSLP]
What is the LASU cut-off mark for mass communication?
The Lagos State University cut-off mark for 2023/2024 admission was 195 and above.
Does LASU accept second choices?
Lagos State University (LASU) does not accept a second choice if you have chosen another university as your first choice.
LASU contacts
If you have any queries and want to contact Lagos State University customer care, you can easily do so by using the contact details shared below.
- Email: mailsupport@lasu.edu.ng
- Physical address: Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos, Nigeria
- Facebook: @lasuinfo
- X (Twitter): @lasuofficial
- LinkedIn: Lagos State University
The LASU cut-off mark for 2024/2025 will help determine if you qualify to enrol at the learning institution. At the time of writing, Lagos State University has not announced the 2024/2025 departmental cut-off marks.
Source: Legit.ng