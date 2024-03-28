LASU cut-off mark for all courses for 2024/2025 admission

The Lagos State University (LASU) is a state university that was established in 1963. The learning institution has three major campuses in Ojo (main campus), Epe, and Ikeja. In 2024, five LASU alumni received N300,000 for their outstanding performance in the 2022/2023 academic session. The institution is known for its strict admission criteria. Therefore, knowing the LASU cut-off mark for 2024/2025 is essential if you aspire to join the prestigious institution.

LASU offers various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses in fourteen faculties. Lagos State University (LASU) has a student enrollment range between 25,000 and 29,999 and a population of over 43,362. The Lagos State University's cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year is a key factor if you plan to enrol at the learning institution.

LASU cut-off mark for all courses in 2024

The cut-off mark for LASU in the 2024/2025 academic year has not been released. However, in the 2023/2024 admission period, the LASU cut-off mark for all courses was 195 above. It will probably differ slightly in the 2024/2025 academic year.

LASU screening cut-off mark for all courses

The LASU screening cut-off mark for all courses in the 2024/2025 admission has yet to be released. Usually, the LASU departmental cut-off marks are released after the post-UTME screening exercise. The 2024 Post UTME form for all Nigerian schools will likely be available from 20 July 2024.

Below are some requirements students should meet in the LASU Post UTME Form 2024/2025.

LASU must be your first-choice institution.

Possess five (5) O'Level credits in relevant subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, in only two (2) sittings.

The age requirement for admission into LASU is 16 years old.

Have completed secondary school education and possess the necessary certificates.

LASU departmental cut-off mark

Below are LASU courses and cut-off marks for the 2023/2024 academic year. Students should note that meeting the cut-off mark does not guarantee they can pursue any course of their choice, as programs with a higher demand tend to have relatively higher cut-off points.

Additionally, other factors like the number of applicants, the performance of candidates, and the LASU admission policy significantly affect the admission protocols in each academic year.

LASU cut-off mark for computer science

The cut-off mark for computer science at Lagos State University was 200 or higher. Note that the JAMB subject combination for computer science is English language, mathematics, and chemistry.

LASU cut-off mark for nursing

The 2023/2024 cut-off mark for nursing in LASU was 270. To study courses like nursing, ensure you have about 3 A’s in your O-level. Students should note that their screening aggregate should be above 80% to qualify for admission to the school of nursing at LASU. Below is a guide on how to calculate your LASU aggregate score.

Obtain your UTME Point by dividing your JAMB score by 8. Get your O’level point, which should be over 50%. Calculate your aggregate score by adding your UTME and O’level points.

LASU cut-off mark for Law

The Lagos State University’s cut-off mark for Law in 2023/2024 admissions was 195. Below are other additional requirements for candidates who want to pursue Law at LASU.

To qualify for Direct Entry into Law in LASU, you must have a minimum of five (5) credits in your O’Level results, which can be from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB. These credits must include English Language and Mathematics.

The O’Level result you present, whether from WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or any other examining body, must not exceed two (2) sittings.

Additionally, you must obtain the LASU Law Direct Entry form from JAMB and apply through the LASU admission portal.

Be at least 16 years of age at the time of admission.

LASU must be your first choice of institution.

Choose the correct JAMB subject combination for Law when applying. These include English Language, Literature in English, Economics and CRK.

What are the courses offered at LASU?

The university offers a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in fourteen faculties. Below is an overview of LASU undergraduate courses and their respective faculties.

Faculty of Arts

African Languages, Literatures and Communication Arts.

English

Foreign Languages

History and International Studies

Philosophy

Religions

Theatre Arts and Music

College of Basic Medical Sciences

Anatomy

Chemical Pathology

Haematology And Blood Transfusion

Pathology And Forensic Medicine

Medical Biochemistry

Medical Microbiology and Parasitology

Pathology And Forensic Medicine

Pharmacology

Physiology

Faculty of Education

Educational Management

Human Kinetic Sports and Health Education

Language Arts and Social Science Education

Educational Foundation and Counselling Psychology

Science and Technology Education

Faculty of Engineering

Chemical and Polymer Engineering

Electronic and Computer Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Aerospace Engineering

Faculty of Management Sciences

Accounting

Business Administration

Insurance, Banking and Finance

Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

Management Technology

Marketing

Public Administration

Faculty of Science

Biochemistry

Botany

Chemistry

Computer Science

Fisheries

Mathematics

Microbiology

Physics

Science Laboratory Technology

Zoology and Environmental Biology

Faculty of Law

Business Law

International and Islamic Law

Jurisprudence and International Law

Law

Public and Private Law

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Anaesthesia

Behavioural Medicine

Community Health and Primary Health Care

Surgery

Medicine

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Paediatrics and Child Health

Nursing

College of Dentistry

Child Dental Health

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Oral Pathology and Oral Medicine

Preventive Dentists

Restorative Dentistry

Faculty of Social Sciences

Accounting

Business Administration

Insurance

Banking and Finance

Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

Management Technology

Marketing

Public Administration.

Schools of Transport

Transport Management and Operations

Transport Planning and Policy

Transport Technology and Infrastructure

LASU postgraduate courses

Lagos University also offers postgraduate programs in various fields shared below.

Faculty of Education

Postgraduate Diploma in Education

M.Phil. /PhD. Counselling Psychology

PhD. Educational Psychology

M.Phil./Ph.D. Early Childhood Education

Master in Educational Test Measurement & Evaluation

M.Phil. /PhD. Psychology and Sociology of Sports

M.Phil. /PhD. Sports Management and Administration

M.Phil. /PhD. Science Education

M.Phil. /PhD. Mathematics Education

M.Phil. /PhD. Curriculum and Instruction

M.Phil. /PhD. Social Studies Education

Phil. /Ph.D. and PhD. Environmental Education/Environmental Resource Management

Centre for Planning Studies

Postgraduate Diploma in Planning Studies

Master in Urban and Regional Planning

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) In Housing Development

Master in Housing and Urban Development (MHUD)

Master of Science (M.Sc.) In Housing and Urban Development

Phil./Ph.D. In Housing and Urban Development

Faculty of Engineering

M.Phil. /PhD. Electronic and Computer Engineering

M.Phil/Ph.D. Chemical and Polymer Engineering

M.Phil. /PhD. Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Management Sciences

The establishment of the Faculty of Management Sciences was approved by the University Senate on the 5th of August, 1999. Photo: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

M.Phil. /PhD. Public Administration

Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resources & Industrial Relations

M.Phil. /PhD. Human Resource Management

M.Phil. /Ph.D. Business Administration

Doctor of Business Administration [DBA]

M.Phil. /PhD. Accounting

M.Phil./Ph.D. In Finance

MPhil/Ph.D. Project Management

M.Phil. /PhD. Marketing

BSc. Risk Management and Insurance

Faculty of Science

MPhil/Ph.D. Botany

M.Phil. /PhD. Fisheries

Phil/Ph.D. In Biochemistry

M.Phil. /PhD in Physics

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Computer Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Chemistry

Organic Chemistry and Natural Products

Analytical and Environmental Chemistry

Physical and Inorganic Chemistry.

Postgraduate Diploma in Mathematics

PhD. Mathematics

PhD. Zoology and Environmental Biology

PGD Microbiology

Faculty of Social Sciences

M.Phil. /PhD. Economics

M.Phil. /PhD. Geography

Postgraduate Diploma in Social Work

Master in Criminology and Security Studies [MCSS]

M.Phil. /PhD. Sociology

M.Phil. /PhD. Political Science

M.Phil. /Ph.D. Psychology

Master in Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology [MCSLP]

What is the LASU cut-off mark for mass communication?

The Lagos State University cut-off mark for 2023/2024 admission was 195 and above.

Does LASU accept second choices?

Lagos State University (LASU) does not accept a second choice if you have chosen another university as your first choice.

If you have any queries and want to contact Lagos State University customer care, you can easily do so by using the contact details shared below.

The LASU cut-off mark for 2024/2025 will help determine if you qualify to enrol at the learning institution. At the time of writing, Lagos State University has not announced the 2024/2025 departmental cut-off marks.

