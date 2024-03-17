The joint action committee of SSANU and NASU has directed its members to proceed on strike from Monday, March 18

NASU and SSANU said the strike is due to the failure of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu government to address issues raised and the expiration of the ultimatum earlier issued

Legit.ng reports that NASU and SSANU accused the government of withholding four months’ salaries of members

FCT, Abuja - The Non-Academic Staff Union and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have directed their members to start a seven-day nationwide strike.

Legit.ng reports that this is coming six days after the unions gave a hint about an impending warning strike.

As reported by Premium Times on Sunday afternoon, March 17, NASU and SSANU released a memo and addressed it to the branches of their unions.

The memo, which was released by the joint action committee (JAC) of both SSANU and NASU, and signed by the national president of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim, and the general secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi, urged the branch leaders to ensure total compliance to the directive.

JAC blamed the Bola Tinubu administration for allowing the matter to degenerate, querying the justification for the payment of the withheld salaries of the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) but decided to leave out their members.

Business Day newspaper also noted the update.

The memo partly reads:

“Please note that the 7-day warning strike should be comprehensive and total as no concession should be given in any guise.

“Your strict compliance and adherence to this directive is mandatory for all NASU and SSANU branches in the universities and Inter-University Centres.”

