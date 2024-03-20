The Federal University, Oye Ekiti, (FUOYE) has blamed members of SSAN/NASU for the death of a student of the institution

FUOYE management said the asthmatic student died because the institution clinic was under lock and key

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Tajudeen Opoola, said hoodlums invaded and occupied the institution after SSANU chairman gave false information to the national president

Oye Ekiti, Ekiti state - The management of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) said the ongoing strike by the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) caused the death of an asthmatic student.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Tajudeen Opoola, alongside other top principal officers, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday, March 19.

According to Opoola, the asthmatic student died because he could not immediately access medical care.

He noted that some universities did not shut down like FUOYE, which has been put under lock and key by SSANU, Premium Times reported.

“We lost a student who had asthma this morning because he could not be taken to our clinic. The facility is under lock and key. It is true that students are on holiday, but not all of them live on campus. It would have been easier for the student to be rushed to our clinic for urgent treatment, but even our university gate was locked."

As reported by The Punch, Opoola said the Ekiti State University (EKSU) administrative block and clinic are functioning as there is no total or comprehensive strike there.

“But the same leadership of EKSU SSANU went on air yesterday to incite the public and even led some hoodlums to invade and occupy our institution based on a false narrative that he was fed by the chairman, SSANU, FUOYE chapter.

“Our own chairman was the one who gave false information to the national president. Since he gave the impression that he had been beaten and harassed, the national president allegedly directed the leadership of their unions in Ondo, Osun and Kwara to proceed to FUOYE to rescue the chairman and occupy and enforce the total shutdown."

SSANU, NASU begin nationwide strike

Legit.ng reported that SSANU and NASU members commenced a nationwide strike due to what they perceived as the federal government's unjust treatment and salary discrepancies.

The unions had previously issued a warning, stating their intention to close down university hostels and disrupt power supply if their demands weren't met by March 18, 2024.

According to Muhammed Ibrahim, the National President of SSANU, their grievances include the non-payment of 2022 arrears to their members, including Vice Chancellors, registrars, and bursars.

