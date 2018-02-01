Did you know the interactions between sovereign states determine regional and international cooperation and support? Experts in this field ensure their country has friendly relationships with other nations. There are various international relations courses in Nigeria offered by various institutions. They train students on matters related to politics and government.

Two young men smiling on their graduation day. Photo: pexels.com, @Pavel Danilyuk

Source: UGC

International relations courses in Nigeria are sometimes called international studies or international affairs. These courses are mainly offered in faculties or departments of humanities or social sciences. They expose students to economic, political and social interactions within governments.

Universities that offer international relations courses in 2022

Below is a list of universities that offer international relations in Nigeria and their location. The courses under international relations in Nigeria may also include history, international studies, and strategic management.

List of state universities that offer international relations in Nigeria

Check out the state-owned schools that offer international relations in Nigeria below.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Abia State University, Uturu

Benue State University, Makurdi

Edo State University

Ekiti State University

Imo State University, Owerri

Lagos State University

Kaduna State University, Kaduna

Northwest University, Kano

Osun State University, Osogbo

A woman reading a book while sitting on the floor. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

Federal universities that offer international relations in Nigeria

There are many federal universities in the country. They are spread across various federal states, and federal governments fund them.

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna

Bayero University, Kano

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State

University of Benin, Edo State

University of Ibadan

Private universities offering international relations in Nigeria

Here is a list of privately-owned institutions offering this course and their location.

Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State

Baze University, Abuja

Benson Idahosa University, Benin

Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State

Caleb University, Imota, Lagos

Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State

Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State

Gregory Okoye University, Enugu

Gregory University, Uturu, Imo State

Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo

Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State

Kings University (UNIKINGS), Ode-Omu, Osun State

Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State

Lead City University, Ibadan

McPherson University, Abeokuta, Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State

Novena University, Amai, Delta State

Obong University, Obong Ntak, Akwa Ibom State

Oduduwa University, Ipetumode

Salem University Lokoja, Kogi State

Southwestern University, Okun Owa

Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State

Wellspring University, Benin

NB: If you wish to join the field of international relations, but pursued a different course in college, you can pursue professional courses in international relations in Nigeria. These are normally offered by specialised colleges or relevant professional bodies.

Alternatively, you can pursue your master's in international relations from an accredited institution if you meet the entry requirements.

A young man in a white t-shirt reading a book. Photo: pexels.com, @Mikhail Nilov

Source: UGC

UTME combination for international relations

The UTME combination for this course is Mathematics and any two (2) of Economics, History, Government, Geography, Literature in English, and French. The English language is also compulsory.

To learn more about the admission requirements, you should check the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) eBrochure for subject combinations and other instructions.

What is meant by international relations?

According to Britannica, international relations means the study of the relationships among states with each other and with international organisations. It is related to other academic disciplines, e.g. history, political science, geography, law, economics, sociology, and philosophy.

Is it good to study international relations?

Yes, it is good to pursue this course if you are passionate about it. It will help you understand how sovereign nations and organisations interact.

What subjects are needed for international relations?

The compulsory subjects needed are Mathematics and English. You should also have at least two among Economics, History, Government, Geography, Literature in English, and French.

Many private, state, and federal institutions of higher learning offer international relations courses in Nigeria. If you wish to pursue these courses, you should contact your institution of interest for more details.

READ ALSO: Best Law university in Nigeria: Top 20 institutions for law studies

Legit.ng recently published a list of the best law universities in Nigeria in 2022. Law is among the most prestigious careers globally, and many young people admire successful lawyers.

Nigeria's laws are contained in the constitution. To understand the constitution deeply, you need to study law at the best institution of higher studies.

Source: Legit.ng