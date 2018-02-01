Universities that offer international relations in Nigeria
Did you know the interactions between sovereign states determine regional and international cooperation and support? Experts in this field ensure their country has friendly relationships with other nations. There are various international relations courses in Nigeria offered by various institutions. They train students on matters related to politics and government.
International relations courses in Nigeria are sometimes called international studies or international affairs. These courses are mainly offered in faculties or departments of humanities or social sciences. They expose students to economic, political and social interactions within governments.
Universities that offer international relations courses in 2022
Below is a list of universities that offer international relations in Nigeria and their location. The courses under international relations in Nigeria may also include history, international studies, and strategic management.
List of state universities that offer international relations in Nigeria
Check out the state-owned schools that offer international relations in Nigeria below.
- Abia State University, Uturu
- Benue State University, Makurdi
- Edo State University
- Ekiti State University
- Imo State University, Owerri
- Lagos State University
- Kaduna State University, Kaduna
- Northwest University, Kano
- Osun State University, Osogbo
Federal universities that offer international relations in Nigeria
There are many federal universities in the country. They are spread across various federal states, and federal governments fund them.
- Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna
- Bayero University, Kano
- Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State
- University of Benin, Edo State
- University of Ibadan
Private universities offering international relations in Nigeria
Here is a list of privately-owned institutions offering this course and their location.
- Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State
- Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
- Baze University, Abuja
- Benson Idahosa University, Benin
- Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State
- Caleb University, Imota, Lagos
- Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State
- Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State
- Gregory Okoye University, Enugu
- Gregory University, Uturu, Imo State
- Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo
- Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State
- Kings University (UNIKINGS), Ode-Omu, Osun State
- Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State
- Lead City University, Ibadan
- McPherson University, Abeokuta, Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State
- Novena University, Amai, Delta State
- Obong University, Obong Ntak, Akwa Ibom State
- Oduduwa University, Ipetumode
- Salem University Lokoja, Kogi State
- Southwestern University, Okun Owa
- Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State
- Wellspring University, Benin
NB: If you wish to join the field of international relations, but pursued a different course in college, you can pursue professional courses in international relations in Nigeria. These are normally offered by specialised colleges or relevant professional bodies.
Alternatively, you can pursue your master's in international relations from an accredited institution if you meet the entry requirements.
UTME combination for international relations
The UTME combination for this course is Mathematics and any two (2) of Economics, History, Government, Geography, Literature in English, and French. The English language is also compulsory.
To learn more about the admission requirements, you should check the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) eBrochure for subject combinations and other instructions.
What is meant by international relations?
According to Britannica, international relations means the study of the relationships among states with each other and with international organisations. It is related to other academic disciplines, e.g. history, political science, geography, law, economics, sociology, and philosophy.
Is it good to study international relations?
Yes, it is good to pursue this course if you are passionate about it. It will help you understand how sovereign nations and organisations interact.
What subjects are needed for international relations?
The compulsory subjects needed are Mathematics and English. You should also have at least two among Economics, History, Government, Geography, Literature in English, and French.
Many private, state, and federal institutions of higher learning offer international relations courses in Nigeria. If you wish to pursue these courses, you should contact your institution of interest for more details.
