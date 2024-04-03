Some candidates who are intending to gain admission at the Lagos State University (LASU) may be denied the slot

LASU on Tuesday, April 2, announced that this will be as a result of their inability to complete the final clearance exercise before getting matriculation numbers

The institution noted that the number of students affected are up to 295, which are among the 12,298 offered provisional admissions

Lagos - The Lagos State University (LASU) has announced that 295 candidates offered provisional admission may eventually lose their slots due to their inability to secure final clearance and be issued matriculation numbers.

LASU management on Tuesday, April 2, disclosed that the 295 candidates concerned are among the 12,298 offered provisional admissions into different departments in the institution.

According to the institution, the candidates were not cleared in the 2023/2024 LASU Central Admissions Clearance, LACACA, Operations.

The consequence of losing the admission is not due to its internal system

Source: UGC

As a result of this, the candidates may not take part in the first-semester examination of the university starting on Tuesday, Vanguard reports.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

LASU explained that the non-clearance of the 295 candidates was not based on the internal processes of the university, but rather on the non-provision of required documents/information by the candidates.

These included uploading O’Level results on the JAMB portal to validate their claims on whose premise the admissions were offered.

The statistics of non-cleared candidates with reasons are as follows: Candidates rejected at ICT due to discrepancy/non-availability of results on the WAEC/NECO portals – 26: Candidates rejected at the Faculty level due to inconsistency in the names on WAEC/NECO/JAMB admission letter and non-availability of admission letter – 66.

Candidates at Level 1 who refused to upload O’Level results on the JAMB portal and change to the admitted course on JAMB’s portal -138.

Candidates at Level 2 who did not commence LACACA: 50 candidates were offered admissions as early as October 2023; and 15 were offered in January 2024, totalling 65.

“I Am So Proud of You”: 9 LASU Graduates Make First Class at Nigerian Law School

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU) Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, celebrated nine graduates of the Faculty of Law first class honour in the just released Bar final examination results.

The achievement is said to be the highest in a single academic year in the history of the Faculty of Law of the university.

Source: Legit.ng