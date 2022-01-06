Justin Kroma’s biography: age, parents, nationality, partner, Lankybox

Justin Kroma is an American YouTuber and social media personality. He is widely known as one of the members running the popular YouTube channel, Lankybox. Together with his partner, Adam Macarthur, the duo creates funny content for their online fans.

Kroma in a black trench coat. Photo: @justinkroma

Source: Instagram

Justin Kroma's videos are mostly pranks, challenges, reactions, mimicry, and parodies. Their content has appealed and attracted an enormous following, making him more popular across various platforms.

Profile summary

Full nam e: Justin Xue Kroma

e: Justin Xue Kroma Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 11th January 1995

: 11th January 1995 Age : 27 years old (as of 2022)

: 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Seattle, Washington, USA

: Seattle, Washington, USA Current residence : Seattle, Washington DC, USA

: Seattle, Washington DC, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Asian

: Asian Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'6"

: 5'6" Height in centimetres : 168

: 168 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Black

: Black Relationship status: Single

status: Single Profession : YouTuber

: YouTuber Net worth : $500k to $600k

: $500k to $600k Instagram: @lankybox

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How old is Justin Kroma?

Kroma in a room full of his photos. Photo: @justinkroma

Source: Instagram

As of 2022, the popular YouTuber is 27 years old. He celebrates his birthday on 11th January every year. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Who are Justin Kroma's parents?

There are no details concerning Justin Kroma's mom and dad. The YouTuber is highly private and has not disclosed his family background.

What nationality is Justin Kroma?

He is an American national born in Seattle, Washington, USA.

What does Justin Kroma do for a living?

He is a YouTube star and social media influencer. Together with his friend Adam McArthur, they launched a YouTube channel, LankyBox, on 30th July 2016. Their debut video was titled Greatest Talent Audition Ever!, which was made in imitation of the famous show, America's Got Talent.

Their most-watched videos include K-Pop With Zero Budget and Ariana Grande With Zero Budget. They have also made gaming videos, especially on the Roblox gaming platform.

Justin Kroma and Adam McArthur have two other channels, LankyBox World, which was created on 29th December 2019 and LankyBox Plays, created on 23rd August 2019.

The LankyBox World is more active, and it comprises Roblox gaming animations, funny vlogs and reaction videos.

Adam McArthur and Justin Kroma have become more famous for posting unique content and being so compatible in everything they do. They share exciting chemistry on and off-screen, making their videos lively and fun to watch.

Are Justin and Adam brothers?

No, they are friends but consider themselves brothers. Justin is known for teasing and poking fun at Adam occasionally for his sloppy English and long neck. On the other hand, Adam often pranks him with endless fun pranks.

Is Justin Kroma married?

The YouTuber eating a pizza. Photo: @justinkroma

Source: Instagram

The American YouTuber is not married. Hence details about Justin Kroma's wife are not available.

Who is Justin Kroma's girlfriend?

He has also not revealed anything about his dating life. He perhaps prefers a private life away from the public.

What is Justin Kroma's net worth?

According to Celebs Life Reel, his net worth is estimated to be between $500k and $600k. This information is, however, not verified.

Where does Justin Kroma live?

Justin from Lankybox currently resides in Seattle, Washington, United States of America.

Justin Kroma has entertained viewers aimlessly and gained popularity while at it. His creativity has left fans burst out of laughter. His audience is always yearning for more hilarious content from him.

READ ALSO: McKenzi Brooke's biography: age, height, siblings, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published an article about McKenzi Brooke. She is an American actress, dancer, and social media personality. McKenzi has amassed a huge following, particularly on her TikTok account, where she majorly posts her dancing, comedy, and lip-sync videos.

She also collaborates with her brother in producing videos on YouTube, where they have a joint channel named McKenzi and Reif. Find out more about her here.

Source: Legit.ng