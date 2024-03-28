JAMB has said that the printing of its examination slip will be communicated to UTME candidates at the appropriate time

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Thursday, March 28, said examination slip printing shall be communicated to the candidates in due course.

The entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions via a quote tweet.

JAMB wrote on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Examination slip printing shall be communicated to the candidates in due course."

In February, JAMB announced the closure of the registration of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The registration for the UTME 2024 which started the exercise on Monday, January 15, ended on Monday, February 26.

In preparation for the main exam, over 260,000 candidates wrote the 2024 mock UTME across 793 computer-based test (CBT) centres in Nigeria.

The main UTME will commence on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Legit.ng reports that printing the JAMB examination slip is important.

The JAMB exam slip provides details such as UTME exam date, venue, time, and other essential information a candidate needs to be aware of.

Without this slip, candidates may face difficulties in gaining entry into the examination hall.

Every year, JAMB conducts the UTME in Nigeria. The result a student scores will determine whether he or she will be admitted to higher education (university, polytechnics, college of education, and others).

