Nigeria's examination body, JAMB, has told UTME candidates what to do to revive their profile codes

Legit.ng reports that the JAMB profile code is a unique identifier necessary for UTME 2024 and direct entry (DE) registrations

There would not be any registration unless this profile code has been generated by a UTME candidate

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked certain candidates sitting for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to send ‘RESEND’ to 55019 or 66019 — depending on the one previously used — to "reactivate" their profile code.

The entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions stated this on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, while responding to a tweet.

JAMB wrote on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Send RESEND to 55019 or 66019 depending on the one previously used through the phone number used to generate the profile code."

Legit.ng reports that every year, JAMB conducts the UTME in Nigeria. A student's score will determine whether he or she will be admitted to higher education (university, polytechnics, college of education, and others).

Getting JAMB profile code

Creating or reactivating profile code is straightforward as long as UTME candidates follow JAMB's directive.

If everything is done correctly, after some minutes or immediately, a candidate will receive an SMS containing his or her data and the unique profile code.

Candidates are encouraged to use their personal number because JAMB will be communicating with each candidate through the number provided.

It is also advised that candidates ensure that no special characters appear on the SMS they are sending. To reactivate your JAMB profile code, just send the command given above to 55019 or 66019 and expectedly, all will be resolved.

