JAMB has uncovered about 1,665 fake A’level results during the DE registration exercise

Of this figure, 397 were from colleges of education, 453 from university diplomas and the rest were from other A’level certificates

This is happening on the back of an investigative report by a journalist who procured a Bachelor of Science from a university in Benin Republic within six weeks and used the certificate to participate in NYSC

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Bwari, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday, April 2, disclosed that it has uncovered over 1,665 fake A-level results during the 2023 direct entry (DE) registration exercise.

The registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed the figure when he received the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students (NANCES) in his office in Bwari, Abuja, Channels Television noted.

JAMB uncovers 1,665 fake A-level results during DE registration. Photo credit: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

Source: Facebook

He said 397 of them were from colleges of education while 453 were university diplomas. The rest, the JAMB chief said, are for A’level certificates, This Day newspaper reported also.

Oloyede lamented that it should be of grave concern if no one respects the certificate one is holding.

The JAMB registrar, therefore, reaffirmed the need to safeguard the integrity of A’level certificates used in gaining admission to tertiary institutions.

Education stakeholder applauds JAMB

Earlier, Egunjobi Samuel, the NANCES president, hailed JAMB.

Egunjobi disclosed that the association was at the JAMB national headquarters to channel complaints from their members about the seemingly intractable challenges they were having in the ongoing 2024 DE registration.

