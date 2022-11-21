Global site navigation

250+ unique black boy names and their meanings: find a perfect one

by  Night Mongina Peris Walubengo

A name is a very important aspect of someone's identity. Choosing a good and unique name for your baby is the most important thing any parent can do. For those parents expecting male kids, black boy names come in handy.

Unique black boy names
Unique black boy names and their meanings.
Most parents want their children to have names they are proud of. A child's name has a great impact on their personality. Here is a collection of cute and unique black boy names that parents can consider giving their kids.

Popular black baby boy names starting with the letters A, B, C, D, and E

Every parent wants a unique name for their child. Look at the following list of unique black boy names starting with the letters A, B, C, D, and E, with their meanings. You might find one that fits your little boy.

  • Aaron: Strong, exalted
  • Aiyden: Little fire
  • Anouk: Treasurer
  • Abasi: Stern
  • Adama: Hebrew for earth
  • Adwin: Artist or intellectual
  • Ahmad: Much-praised
  • Aitan: Long-lived
  • Alastair: Man's defender
  • Aldous: Noble
  • Amari: Eternal
  • Amell: Power of an eagle
  • Amir: Immortal
  • Andres: Brave warrior
  • Angelo: Angel, messenger
  • Ansaldo: Power, leader, ruler
  • Antone: Worthy of praise; of value
  • Ardashir: Honest and just leader
  • Autry: Noble strength
  • Averey: Magical being

Popular black baby boy names
Popular black baby boy names.
  • Axel: My father is peace
  • Aston: Ash tree settlement
  • Assad: A lion
  • Barrett: Strength of a bear
  • Barron: Warrior
  • Blaise: Lisp, stutter
  • Booker: Scribe
  • Brandon: Brave, prince
  • Brayton: A dweller near the broad valley
  • Burke: Fortress
  • Busta: Friend
  • Calvin: Little bald one
  • Caleb: Devotion to God
  • Calem: Dove
  • Cameron: Crooked nose
  • Carel: Freeman
  • Cassius: Narcissistic or vain
  • Chante: To sing
  • Christopher: Carrier of Christ
  • Clayton: Clay settlement
  • Colby: Coal town
  • Conal: Strong wolf
  • Craig: From the rocks
Popular black baby boy names
Popular black baby boy names.
  • Daran: Great
  • Damien: Mighty
  • Darius: Goodness
  • Darnell: Hidden nook
  • David: Beloved, friend
  • DeAndre: Courageous, valiant, warrior
  • Demetrius: Lover of earth
  • Denzel: High stronghold
  • Deshawn: God is gracious
  • Dijon: God is gracious
  • Dontrell: One with inner spiritual desire
  • Efrem: Doubly fruitful
  • Ekon: Strong
  • Eldrick: Old or wise ruler
  • Eli: Ascended, uplifting, or high
  • Embry: Work, rule
  • Emmett: Universal
  • Ender: Extremely rare
  • Eno: Strong with a sword
  • Erasmus: Desired or beloved
  • Ericson: Son of Eric
  • Ervan: Sea friend

Cute black boy names starting with the letters F, G, H, I, and J

Cute black boy names names
Cute black boy names names.
If you are looking for a perfect name for your charming baby boy, you can consider selecting a name from the following list of cute black boy names starting with the letters F, G, H, I, and J:

  • Farrell: Superior man or heroic
  • Farris: Iron Strong
  • Finlay: Fair-haired hero
  • Finnick: Marshland farm
  • Furnell: A fern-covered hill
  • Fynn: Descendant of Flann
  • Gabra: Gift of offering
  • Galen: Calm, healer, peaceful
  • Garlan: Wreath or prize
  • Godrell: Related to God
  • Godric: God’s ruler
  • Grady: Noble
  • Garrett: Brave
  • Guyton: protection-friend
  • Haji: One who has completed the Hajj to Mecca
  • Hakeem: Wise
  • Hampton: Home settlement
  • Hamza: Brave man
  • Hernan: Loves adventures
  • Herold: Strong fighter
  • Hosea: Salvation
Cute black boy names names
Cute black boy names names.
  • Hutton: Settlement
  • Ian: God is gracious
  • Idris: Ardent lord
  • Iker: Visitation
  • Isaac: Laugher, rejoice
  • Izaak: Laughter
  • Jaheem: Raised or dignified
  • Jahmir: Loyal, trustworthy, God’s light
  • Jalen: Calm, tranquil
  • Jamal: Handsome, beauty
  • Jarel: Strong, brave, open-minded
  • Jax: God is gracious
  • Jayce: Healer
  • Jayden: Thankful one
  • Jaylen: Thankful
  • Jesiah: The Lord exists
  • Jelani: Mighty, strong, great
  • Jeremiah: God is high
  • Jermaine: Brother
  • Jett: A unique precious stone
  • Joaquin: Established by God
  • Joseph: To increase, God will give
  • Justin: Righteous, Just
  • Justus: Justice

African-American boy names starting with the letters K, L, M, N, and O

African-American boy names
African-American boy names.
Some parents love African-American boy names that have great meanings. If you are among them, here are a few name ideas starting with the letters K, L, M, N, and O to consider for your little boy:

  • Kai: Guardian, keeper
  • Kalen: Slender
  • Karlus: Freeman
  • Keenan: Ancient, distant
  • Kelvin: From the river
  • Kentay: Outrageous
  • Keon: King or realm
  • Kendrick: Greatest champion
  • Khalan: A strong warrior
  • Khaleey: Tough man
  • Khalil: Friend
  • Kofi: Born on Friday
  • Kordell: Cord maker
  • Laiken: From the lake
  • Lamonte: Man of law
  • Lavaughn: Little
  • Lemarcus: Warrior
  • Leon: Lion
  • Levi: United, joined in harmony
  • Lucius: luminous
  • Lyle: An island
  • Malachi: God’s messenger
  • Malcolm: Devotee of St. Colomba
  • Malik: King
  • Martell: Warrior of Mars
  • Major: Great One
  • Mateo: Gift of God
  • Maverick: Independent and creative

African-American boy names
African-American boy names.
  • Maynard: Brave and strong
  • Marcel: Belonging to Mars
  • Marquis: Nobleman and lord of the borderlands
  • Michael: Gift from God
  • Micah: One who rembles God
  • Miles: A soldier
  • Montrell: Mountain
  • Murphy: Sea warrior
  • Naiz: Gift
  • Nathan: Gift from God
  • Navon: Wise
  • Neville: New town
  • Nezer: Crown
  • Nimbus: Rainstorm or dark clouds
  • Nolan: Champion
  • O'Brien: A descendant of Brian
  • Octavius: Eighth
  • Orion: The rising star
  • Orpheus: The darkness of the night
  • Orson: Bear cub
  • Osvaldo: God's rule
  • Owen: Well-born

Mixed boy names starting with the letters P, Q, R, S, and T

Mixed boy names
Mixed boy names.
Since boys are known to be energetic and enduring, a strong black name for your son will do him good. The name can mean mental, physical, and spiritual strength. Here is a list of incredible names starting with the letters P, Q, R, S, and T to give to your little boy:

  • Pancho: Freedom
  • Panther: Jungle cat
  • Pascoal: A child of Easter
  • Pedro: Rock
  • Perseus: Greek hero
  • Pierre: Rock/stone
  • Qadeer: Capable
  • Qasim: Sharing
  • Quillen: Strong cub
  • Rashon: God is gracious
  • Rashaad: Wisdom, good guidance
  • Reggie: Counsel power
  • Reginald: King
  • Rehan: A sweet-smelling plant
  • Robert: Bright, fame
  • Roscoe: Strong wood
  • Rufus: Red-headed
  • Sabah: Morning
  • Sewell: Strong sea
  • Shaquille: Little
  • Sharod: Autumn
  • Shaun: Gift from God
  • Stefon: Wreath
  • Tahj: Crown
  • Tavon: Hillside
  • Terell: Powerful
  • Tevin: Handsome
  • Treyton: Tough tree
  • Treyvon: Divine power
  • Tyrus: Strength, rock, or sharp

Unique black boy names starting with the letters U, V, W, X, Y, and Z

Lovely Black male names
Lovely black boy names.
A good name can help your son feel more confident. Giving your son a good name that he will be proud of is always a good idea as a parent. Take a look at the list of popular black names for boys starting with the letters U, V, W, X, Y, and Z below:

  • Udar: Generous
  • Uhila: Lighting
  • Ulhas: Joy
  • Uli: A noble leader
  • Ulises: A famous warrior (Latin)
  • Ujesh: The one who gives light
  • Umoja: Harmony
  • Urien: A privileged child
  • Uril: Light
  • Uvo: Sunny/dry season
  • Vachan: A promise
  • Vadim: Ruler
  • Vadin: Intelligent
  • Valen: Strong, healthy
  • Valera: Brave
  • Valters: Warrior
  • Vasil: King
  • Vatsa: Son
  • Veasna: Lucky
  • Vel: Divine
  • Von: Hope
  • Wadell: Able
  • Warren: To protect
  • Warrick: Strong leader who defends
  • Willey: Crafty
  • Wilmer: Strong
  • Wilmore: Determined
  • Wyatt: War strength, brave warrior
  • Xavier: Bright, enlightened
  • Xenon: Guest or foreigner
  • Yogi: Spiritual guru
  • Zahair: Helper, supporter
  • Zane: Gift of God
  • Zephan: Treasured by God
  • Zuma: Peace

What are a few unique names to call a black baby boy?

Male names starting with the letter Q are some of the few unique names to call a black baby boy. Here are some of these rare names:

  • Qadeer: Capable
  • Qadry: Strong
  • Qasim: Sharing
  • Quang: Bright
  • Quillen: Strong cub
  • Quincy: The fifth
  • Quinn: Chief ruler
  • Quintrell: Elegant
  • Quirijn: Speak
  • Quon: Bright

What are a few black boy names that are considered rare?

Black boy names starting with the letter V are some of the rarest male names. Here are some of these rare names:

  • Vachan: A promise
  • Vadim: Ruler
  • Vadin: Intelligent
  • Valen: Strong, healthy
  • Valera: Brave
  • Valters: Warrior
  • Vasil: King
  • Vatsa: Son
  • Veasna: Lucky
  • Vel: Divine

What is the most trendy black boy name of 2023?

Black boy names starting with the letter Z are trending in 2023. Here are some of these famous names:

  • Zaafer: Helper
  • Zabdi: Gift
  • Zacc: Pure
  • Zahair: Helper, supporter
  • Zahur: Brilliant
  • Zaid: Growth, progress
  • Zaiden: Divinity
  • Zane: Gift of God
  • Zephan: Treasured by God
  • Zuma: Peace

Most black boy names are unique and have great meanings. If you know someone expecting a baby boy, you can share this article with them for a smoother name-searching experience.

Legit.ng published another article with royal princess names. Most parents adopt royal princess names for their kids. These royal names for girls are regal, elegant, and classy.

Royal baby names are loved because they are beautiful and have historical significance. Check out the list of the best princess names for your little princess.

