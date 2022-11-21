250+ unique black boy names and their meanings: find a perfect one

A name is a very important aspect of someone's identity. Choosing a good and unique name for your baby is the most important thing any parent can do. For those parents expecting male kids, black boy names come in handy.

Most parents want their children to have names they are proud of. A child's name has a great impact on their personality. Here is a collection of cute and unique black boy names that parents can consider giving their kids.

Popular black baby boy names starting with the letters A, B, C, D, and E

Every parent wants a unique name for their child. Look at the following list of unique black boy names starting with the letters A, B, C, D, and E, with their meanings. You might find one that fits your little boy.

Aaron: Strong, exalted

Strong, exalted Aiyden: Little fire

Little fire Anouk: Treasurer

Treasurer Abasi: Stern

Stern Adama: Hebrew for earth

Hebrew for earth Adwin: Artist or intellectual

Artist or intellectual Ahmad: Much-praised

Much-praised Aitan: Long-lived

Long-lived Alastair: Man's defender

Man's defender Aldous: Noble

Noble Amari: Eternal

Eternal Amell: Power of an eagle

Power of an eagle Amir: Immortal

Immortal Andres: Brave warrior

Brave warrior Angelo: Angel, messenger

Angel, messenger Ansaldo: Power, leader, ruler

Power, leader, ruler Antone: Worthy of praise; of value

Worthy of praise; of value Ardashir: Honest and just leader

Honest and just leader Autry: Noble strength

Noble strength Averey: Magical being

Axel: My father is peace

My father is peace Aston: Ash tree settlement

Ash tree settlement Assad: A lion

A lion Barrett: Strength of a bear

Strength of a bear Barron: Warrior

Warrior Blaise: Lisp, stutter

Lisp, stutter Booker: Scribe

Scribe Brandon: Brave, prince

Brave, prince Brayton: A dweller near the broad valley

A dweller near the broad valley Burke: Fortress

Fortress Busta: Friend

Friend Calvin: Little bald one

Little bald one Caleb: Devotion to God

Devotion to God Calem: Dove

Dove Cameron: Crooked nose

Crooked nose Carel: Freeman

Freeman Cassius: Narcissistic or vain

Narcissistic or vain Chante: To sing

To sing Christopher: Carrier of Christ

Carrier of Christ Clayton: Clay settlement

Clay settlement Colby: Coal town

Coal town Conal: Strong wolf

Strong wolf Craig: From the rocks

Daran: Great

Great Damien: Mighty

Mighty Darius: Goodness

Goodness Darnell: Hidden nook

Hidden nook David: Beloved, friend

Beloved, friend DeAndre: Courageous, valiant, warrior

Courageous, valiant, warrior Demetrius: Lover of earth

Lover of earth Denzel: High stronghold

High stronghold Deshawn: God is gracious

God is gracious Dijon: God is gracious

God is gracious Dontrell: One with inner spiritual desire

One with inner spiritual desire Efrem: Doubly fruitful

Doubly fruitful Ekon: Strong

Strong Eldrick: Old or wise ruler

Old or wise ruler Eli: Ascended, uplifting, or high

Ascended, uplifting, or high Embry: Work, rule

Work, rule Emmett: Universal

Universal Ender: Extremely rare

Extremely rare Eno: Strong with a sword

Strong with a sword Erasmus: Desired or beloved

Desired or beloved Ericson: Son of Eric

Son of Eric Ervan: Sea friend

Cute black boy names starting with the letters F, G, H, I, and J

If you are looking for a perfect name for your charming baby boy, you can consider selecting a name from the following list of cute black boy names starting with the letters F, G, H, I, and J:

Farrell: Superior man or heroic

Superior man or heroic Farris: Iron Strong

Iron Strong Finlay: Fair-haired hero

Fair-haired hero Finnick: Marshland farm

Marshland farm Furnell: A fern-covered hill

A fern-covered hill Fynn: Descendant of Flann

Descendant of Flann Gabra: Gift of offering

Gift of offering Galen: Calm, healer, peaceful

Calm, healer, peaceful Garlan: Wreath or prize

Wreath or prize Godrell: Related to God

Related to God Godric: God’s ruler

God’s ruler Grady: Noble

Noble Garrett: Brave

Brave Guyton: protection-friend

protection-friend Haji: One who has completed the Hajj to Mecca

One who has completed the Hajj to Mecca Hakeem: Wise

Wise Hampton: Home settlement

Home settlement Hamza: Brave man

Brave man Hernan: Loves adventures

Loves adventures Herold: Strong fighter

Strong fighter Hosea: Salvation

Hutton: Settlement

Settlement Ian: God is gracious

God is gracious Idris: Ardent lord

Ardent lord Iker: Visitation

Visitation Isaac: Laugher, rejoice

Laugher, rejoice Izaak: Laughter

Laughter Jaheem: Raised or dignified

Raised or dignified Jahmir: Loyal, trustworthy, God’s light

Loyal, trustworthy, God’s light Jalen: Calm, tranquil

Calm, tranquil Jamal: Handsome, beauty

Handsome, beauty Jarel: Strong, brave, open-minded

Strong, brave, open-minded Jax: God is gracious

God is gracious Jayce: Healer

Healer Jayden: Thankful one

Thankful one Jaylen: Thankful

Thankful Jesiah: The Lord exists

The Lord exists Jelani: Mighty, strong, great

Mighty, strong, great Jeremiah: God is high

God is high Jermaine: Brother

Brother Jett: A unique precious stone

A unique precious stone Joaquin: Established by God

Established by God Joseph: To increase, God will give

To increase, God will give Justin: Righteous, Just

Righteous, Just Justus: Justice

African-American boy names starting with the letters K, L, M, N, and O

Some parents love African-American boy names that have great meanings. If you are among them, here are a few name ideas starting with the letters K, L, M, N, and O to consider for your little boy:

Kai: Guardian, keeper

Guardian, keeper Kalen: Slender

Slender Karlus: Freeman

Freeman Keenan: Ancient, distant

Ancient, distant Kelvin: From the river

From the river Kentay: Outrageous

Outrageous Keon: King or realm

King or realm Kendrick: Greatest champion

Greatest champion Khalan: A strong warrior

A strong warrior Khaleey: Tough man

Tough man Khalil: Friend

Friend Kofi: Born on Friday

Born on Friday Kordell: Cord maker

Cord maker Laiken: From the lake

From the lake Lamonte: Man of law

Man of law Lavaughn: Little

Little Lemarcus: Warrior

Warrior Leon: Lion

Lion Levi: United, joined in harmony

United, joined in harmony Lucius: luminous

luminous Lyle: An island

An island Malachi: God’s messenger

God’s messenger Malcolm: Devotee of St. Colomba

Devotee of St. Colomba Malik: King

King Martell: Warrior of Mars

Warrior of Mars Major: Great One

Great One Mateo: Gift of God

Gift of God Maverick: Independent and creative

Maynard: Brave and strong

Brave and strong Marcel: Belonging to Mars

Belonging to Mars Marquis: Nobleman and lord of the borderlands

Nobleman and lord of the borderlands Michael: Gift from God

Gift from God Micah: One who rembles God

One who rembles God Miles: A soldier

A soldier Montrell: Mountain

Mountain Murphy: Sea warrior

Sea warrior Naiz: Gift

Gift Nathan: Gift from God

Gift from God Navon: Wise

Wise Neville: New town

New town Nezer: Crown

Crown Nimbus: Rainstorm or dark clouds

Rainstorm or dark clouds Nolan: Champion

Champion O'Brien: A descendant of Brian

A descendant of Brian Octavius: Eighth

Eighth Orion: The rising star

The rising star Orpheus: The darkness of the night

The darkness of the night Orson: Bear cub

Bear cub Osvaldo: God's rule

God's rule Owen: Well-born

Mixed boy names starting with the letters P, Q, R, S, and T

Since boys are known to be energetic and enduring, a strong black name for your son will do him good. The name can mean mental, physical, and spiritual strength. Here is a list of incredible names starting with the letters P, Q, R, S, and T to give to your little boy:

Pancho: Freedom

Freedom Panther: Jungle cat

Jungle cat Pascoal: A child of Easter

A child of Easter Pedro: Rock

Rock Perseus: Greek hero

Greek hero Pierre: Rock/stone

Rock/stone Qadeer: Capable

Capable Qasim: Sharing

Sharing Quillen: Strong cub

Strong cub Rashon: God is gracious

God is gracious Rashaad: Wisdom, good guidance

Wisdom, good guidance Reggie: Counsel power

Counsel power Reginald: King

King Rehan: A sweet-smelling plant

A sweet-smelling plant Robert: Bright, fame

Bright, fame Roscoe: Strong wood

Strong wood Rufus: Red-headed

Red-headed Sabah: Morning

Morning Sewell: Strong sea

Strong sea Shaquille: Little

Little Sharod: Autumn

Autumn Shaun: Gift from God

Gift from God Stefon: Wreath

Wreath Tahj: Crown

Crown Tavon: Hillside

Hillside Terell: Powerful

Powerful Tevin: Handsome

Handsome Treyton: Tough tree

Tough tree Treyvon: Divine power

Divine power Tyrus: Strength, rock, or sharp

Unique black boy names starting with the letters U, V, W, X, Y, and Z

A good name can help your son feel more confident. Giving your son a good name that he will be proud of is always a good idea as a parent. Take a look at the list of popular black names for boys starting with the letters U, V, W, X, Y, and Z below:

Udar: Generous

Generous Uhila: Lighting

Lighting Ulhas: Joy

Joy Uli: A noble leader

A noble leader Ulises: A famous warrior (Latin)

A famous warrior (Latin) Ujesh: The one who gives light

The one who gives light Umoja: Harmony

Harmony Urien: A privileged child

A privileged child Uril: Light

Light Uvo: Sunny/dry season

Sunny/dry season Vachan: A promise

A promise Vadim: Ruler

Ruler Vadin: Intelligent

Intelligent Valen: Strong, healthy

Strong, healthy Valera: Brave

Brave Valters: Warrior

Warrior Vasil: King

King Vatsa: Son

Son Veasna: Lucky

Lucky Vel: Divine

Divine Von: Hope

Hope Wadell: Able

Able Warren: To protect

To protect Warrick: Strong leader who defends

Strong leader who defends Willey: Crafty

Crafty Wilmer: Strong

Strong Wilmore: Determined

Determined Wyatt: War strength, brave warrior

War strength, brave warrior Xavier: Bright, enlightened

Bright, enlightened Xenon: Guest or foreigner

Guest or foreigner Yogi: Spiritual guru

Spiritual guru Zahair: Helper, supporter

Helper, supporter Zane: Gift of God

Gift of God Zephan: Treasured by God

Treasured by God Zuma: Peace

What are a few unique names to call a black baby boy?

Male names starting with the letter Q are some of the few unique names to call a black baby boy. Here are some of these rare names:

Qadeer: Capable

Capable Qadry: Strong

Strong Qasim: Sharing

Sharing Quang: Bright

Bright Quillen: Strong cub

Strong cub Quincy: The fifth

The fifth Quinn: Chief ruler

Chief ruler Quintrell: Elegant

Elegant Quirijn: Speak

Speak Quon: Bright

What are a few black boy names that are considered rare?

Black boy names starting with the letter V are some of the rarest male names. Here are some of these rare names:

Vachan: A promise

A promise Vadim: Ruler

Ruler Vadin: Intelligent

Intelligent Valen: Strong, healthy

Strong, healthy Valera: Brave

Brave Valters: Warrior

Warrior Vasil: King

King Vatsa: Son

Son Veasna: Lucky

Lucky Vel: Divine

What is the most trendy black boy name of 2023?

Black boy names starting with the letter Z are trending in 2023. Here are some of these famous names:

Zaafer: Helper

Helper Zabdi: Gift

Gift Zacc: Pure

Pure Zahair: Helper, supporter

Helper, supporter Zahur: Brilliant

Brilliant Zaid: Growth, progress

Growth, progress Zaiden: Divinity

Divinity Zane: Gift of God

Gift of God Zephan: Treasured by God

Treasured by God Zuma: Peace

Most black boy names are unique and have great meanings. If you know someone expecting a baby boy, you can share this article with them for a smoother name-searching experience.

