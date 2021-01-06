120+ fascinating Aztec names for children and their meanings

A name is one important form of identity. Nobody wants to be called by a funny name or something they have no clue about. In that case, parents should be careful when naming their children because they will either make them proud or objects of ridicule among their peers. A look at Aztec names is a good starting point if you want a unique and fascinating form of identity.

A child of Shia Muslim community visiting to pay obeisance at Panja Sharif- the oldest Karbala in New Delhi. Photo: Mayank Makhija (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most parents name their children depending on the kind of personality they desire to see in them. They select modern, classic or traditional monickers because they feel inspired by a thing or two from the bearers of those particular names. A name is the first gift from parents to their child, and nobody wants a bad gift.

120+ fascinating Aztec names for children

People from diverse ethnicity and tribes built the Aztec culture. However, it was dominated by the Mexicans, the indigenous people of Mexico. Therefore, these identities are derived from the language of the Aztec people who were sometimes referred to as Nahuatl.

The Aztec people highly valued nature and often gave their children names with meanings like animals, flowers, rainbows, and many more. They also drew inspiration from their culture and religious concept, thus, some of them meant gods and goddesses.

Cute Aztec boy names

A student takes virtual classes on August 24, 2020, in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Martin Gorostiola

Source: Getty Images

Aztec names for boys are unique. The culture did not have any tradition of naming their boys according to birth order. Therefore, a lot of Aztec male names were inspired by their religious concepts and nature.

Acalan - A small narrow and long rowing boat

- A small narrow and long rowing boat Ácatl - A giant reed

- A giant reed Ahuatzi - Small oak

- Small oak Chimalli - Means shield and it symbolises safety

- Means shield and it symbolises safety Cipactli - A primordial monster in the Aztec mythology, it means crocodile

- A primordial monster in the Aztec mythology, it means crocodile Citlalee - A start (symbol of light)

- A start (symbol of light) Cuallee - An Aztec name translating to good

- An Aztec name translating to good Cuetzpallee - Derived from nature and it means lizard

- Derived from nature and it means lizard Eztli - Blood

- Blood Guatemoc - Falling or descending eagle

- Falling or descending eagle Huitzilin - Means Hummingbird

- Means Hummingbird Itzcali - House of beauty

- House of beauty Itzcoatl - Obsidian serpent

- Obsidian serpent Matlalihuitl - Means a greenish-blue feather

- Means a greenish-blue feather Mictlantecuhtli - The name of the Aztec Lord of Mictlan

The name of the Aztec Lord of Mictlan Montezuma - Inspired by the archer Lord in an angry state

- Inspired by the archer Lord in an angry state Netzahualcoyotl - Means the hungry coyote

- Means the hungry coyote Nopaltzin - Associated with cactus (rough)

- Associated with cactus (rough) Ocotlan - It means pine

- It means pine Ohtli - A person who is a champion

- A person who is a champion Patlee - Medicine

- Medicine Tlacaelel - Someone who is diligent

Someone who is diligent Tlanextic - The light of dawn

- The light of dawn Tlanextli - Means radiance or splendour

- Means radiance or splendour Tochtlee - Rabbit

Rabbit Toltecatl - An artist or creative person

An artist or creative person Tonatiuh - Sunshine (a symbol or positivity)

- Sunshine (a symbol or positivity) Tonauac - One who possesses the light

- One who possesses the light Ueman - Means vulnerable times

- Means vulnerable times Xipil - The noble one

The noble one Xipilli - Means the jewelled prince

- Means the jewelled prince Xiutecuhtli - The gentleman of the fire

- The gentleman of the fire Xolotl - Means precious twins

- Means precious twins Yaotyl - Rival

Rival Yolyamanitzin - One who is considerate and just

- One who is considerate and just Zipactonal - Means harmonic light

- Means harmonic light Zolin - Aztec word for quail

Fantastic Aztec girl names

Baby in white onesie. Photo: pexels.com, @Daria Shevtsova

Source: UGC

Unlike those for boys and men, Aztec names for girls followed birth order. But also some identities encompassed the marvel found in nature. Here are some of the female Aztec names you are likely to come across.

Acuecucyoticihuati - The goddess of the ocean

- The goddess of the ocean Ahuic - The goddess of running water in rivers, streams, and waves

- The goddess of running water in rivers, streams, and waves Amoxtli - A book

- A book Anacaona - A golden flower

- A golden flower Apozanolotl - The goddess of purity

- The goddess of purity Atlacamani - The goddess of storm

- The goddess of storm Atlacoya - The goddess of drought

- The goddess of drought Atzi - Another water element meaning rain

- Another water element meaning rain Ayauhteotl - The goddess of haste and mist

- The goddess of haste and mist Chalchihuitlcue - She of the robe of green jewels

- She of the robe of green jewels Chalmecacihuilt - The goddess of the underworld

- The goddess of the underworld Chantico - One who dwells in the house

- One who dwells in the house Chimalma - A shield-bearer

- A shield-bearer Chipahua - Clean

- Clean Cihuaton - A little woman

- A little woman Cipactonal - Production of the day

- Production of the day Citlalic - A rising star

- A rising star Coyolxauhqui - Golden bells

- Golden bells Etapalli - Meaning wing

- Meaning wing Huixtocihuatl - The goddess of fertility

- The goddess of fertility Itotia - Meaning dance

- Meaning dance Iuitl - A feather

- A feather Ixcuiname - Means four faces or four sisters

Means four faces or four sisters Ixtli - Means face

- Means face Macuilxóchitl - Five flowers

- Five flowers Meztli - Meaning moon

- Meaning moon Mixcóatl - Serpent of the sky

- Serpent of the sky Necahual - Survivor

- Survivor Nenetl - Doll

- Doll Tayanna - Gift form God

- Gift form God Teicuih - A young sister

- A young sister Teiuc - A second-born girl

- A second-born girl Tlazohtzin - Little necklace of flowers

- Little necklace of flowers Tonalnan - Mother of light

- Mother of light Tozi - The goddess of healing and sweet water

The goddess of healing and sweet water Xilonen - The goddess of maize, or corn. It also means a hairy one

- The goddess of maize, or corn. It also means a hairy one Xiuhtonal - Precious light

- Precious light Xochiquetzal - The most beautiful flower

The most beautiful flower Xochiyotl - A gentle flower

- A gentle flower Xoco - The youngest sister

- The youngest sister Yaretzi - Meaning you will always be loved

- Meaning you will always be loved Yolihuani - Meaning source of life

- Meaning source of life Yoloxochitl - Flower of the heart

- Flower of the heart Zeltzin - Meaning delicate

- Meaning delicate Zyanya - Meaning forever, or always

Unique Aztec princesses names

A baby girl crawling through the grass. Photo: Nik Taylor

Source: Getty Images

An Aztec princess name was an identity given to daughters of Aztec rulers. In most cases, they were not any different from Aztec female names, except that some of them belonged to previous queens whose names symbolized both rarity and power.

Atlatonan - The goddess of the earth

- The goddess of the earth Atotoztli - Queen of Tenochtitlan

- Queen of Tenochtitlan Chalchiuhtlicue - The goddess of water

- The goddess of water Citlalicue - Star garment

Star garment Coatlicue - The mother of gods

- The mother of gods Cozamalotl - It means rainbow

- It means rainbow Cualli - It means good

- It means good Ichtaca - One who keeps secrets

- One who keeps secrets Ilancueitl - Old woman skirt

- Old woman skirt Metztli - The goddess of the night

- The goddess of the night Mizquixaual - Mesquite face paint

- Mesquite face paint Nochtli - Prickly pear fruit

- Prickly pear fruit Ome - Two or dual

- Two or dual Omecihuatl - The creator goddess

- The creator goddess Patli - Means medicine (a female version of Patlea or Patlee)

- Means medicine (a female version of Patlea or Patlee) Tlachinolli - Aztec princess name meaning fire

- Aztec princess name meaning fire Tlilpotonqui - Feathered in black

- Feathered in black Toci - Grandmother or earth goddess

- Grandmother or earth goddess Tonantzin - Honoured mother

- Honoured mother Tzitzamitl - Grandmother goddess in the sky

- Grandmother goddess in the sky Xiloxoch - Calliandra

- Calliandra Xochilt - A variant of Xochil (meaning flower)

- A variant of Xochil (meaning flower) Xochipepe - Someone who gathers flowers

- Someone who gathers flowers Xochipilli - The goddess of love and flowers

- The goddess of love and flowers Xocotzin - Youngest daughter

- Youngest daughter Yayauhqui - Black smoking mirror

- Black smoking mirror Yolotli - It means heart

What are some popular Aztec warrior names for a boy?

Three kids standing on brown soil.Photo: pexels.com, @Suraphat Nuea-on

Source: UGC

Like in most traditional setups, wars were inevitable among the Aztec people. Wars were for conquering new lands and to collect human sacrifices. Therefore, they required warriors. Here are some cute warriors names to use.

Chicahua - Strong

- Strong Cuextecatl - These warriors need to hold at least two captives to earn the rank

- These warriors need to hold at least two captives to earn the rank Eagle - These were frontline militants who adorned themselves in Eagle feathers

- These were frontline militants who adorned themselves in Eagle feathers Ilhicamina - He who shoots arrows at the sky

- He who shoots arrows at the sky Jaguar - Only the elite and most accomplished army warriors made this unit

- Only the elite and most accomplished army warriors made this unit Nahuatl - The goddess of water and rivers

- The goddess of water and rivers Namacuix - An Aztec name meaning the king

- An Aztec name meaning the king Necalli - Battle

- Battle Papalotl - Means butterfly. These warriors wore butterfly symbol

- Means butterfly. These warriors wore butterfly symbol Quetzalcoatl - The Aztec god of wind and rain

- The Aztec god of wind and rain The Shorn Ones - This was another army unit. Requirements for this unit was the capturing of at least six human sacrifices

- This was another army unit. Requirements for this unit was the capturing of at least six human sacrifices Tlacelel - The greatest of our war heroes

- The greatest of our war heroes Tlaloc - The Aztec god of rain

- The Aztec god of rain Tlamanih - This name means captor. To get to this unit, you only needed to get one captive.

- This name means captor. To get to this unit, you only needed to get one captive. Tupack or Tupoc - Mean warrior

- Mean warrior Xicohtencatl - Angry bumblebee (the name signifies bravery on the battlefield)

- Angry bumblebee (the name signifies bravery on the battlefield) Xiuhcoatl - A weapon of destruction

- A weapon of destruction Yaotl - Soldier/warrior

Cool Aztec god names

Mother and children sitting beside wooden table. Photo: pexels.com, @ekaterina-bolovtsova

Source: UGC

Aztec god names often evoke a sense of connection to the natural world and the cycles of life. Some of these cool god names include:

Centzonhuitznahua - The 400 gods of the southern stars

- The 400 gods of the southern stars Centzonmimixcoa - The 400 gods of the northern stars

- The 400 gods of the northern stars Chicomexochtli - God of painters

- God of painters Chiconahuiehecatl - A creator god similar to the Tezcatlipocas

- A creator god similar to the Tezcatlipocas Cihuatecayotl - God of the west wind

- God of the west wind Cinteotl - Related god of maize

- Related god of maize Cipactonal - God of astrology and calendars associated with daytime

- God of astrology and calendars associated with daytime Citlalatonac - God of female stars in the Milky Way

- God of female stars in the Milky Way Coyotlinahual - God of feather-workers

- God of feather-workers Cozauhca - God of the yellow maize

- God of the yellow maize Ehecatl - Related god of wind.

- Related god of wind. Huehuecoyotl - God of old-age, origin, and deception.

Huehueteotl - God of old-age and origin

- God of old-age and origin Huitztlampaehecatl - God of the south wind

- God of the south wind Ixtlilton - God of medicine and healing

- God of medicine and healing Iztacuhca - God of the white maize

- God of the white maize Macuilcozcacuauhtli - The god of gluttony

- The god of gluttony Macuilcuetzpalin - One of the members of the Ahuiateteo

- One of the members of the Ahuiateteo Macuiltochtli - The god of drunkenness and pulque

- The god of drunkenness and pulque Macuilxochitl - The god of music and an aspect of Xochipilli

- The god of music and an aspect of Xochipilli Mictlanpachecatl - God of the north wind

- God of the north wind Omacatl - God of feast and joy

- God of feast and joy Ometecuhtli - God of substance

- God of substance Ometeotl - Transcendent god of duality composed of Ometecuhtli and Omecihuatl

- Transcendent god of duality composed of Ometecuhtli and Omecihuatl Patecatl - God of healing and patron god of doctors and peyote.

- God of healing and patron god of doctors and peyote. Piltzintecuhtli - God of the visions.

- God of the visions. Ppillimtec - God of music and poetry

- God of music and poetry Tlalocayotl - God of the east wind

- God of the east wind Tlatlauhca - God of the red maize

- God of the red maize Tonacatecuhtli - God of sustenance associated with Ometecuhtli

- God of sustenance associated with Ometecuhtli Xippilli - God of the verdant fields associated with summer

- God of the verdant fields associated with summer Xiuhiztacuhqui - God of the white fire

- God of the white fire Xiuhtecuhtli - Related god of fire and time

- Related god of fire and time Xoaltecuhtli - God of dream

- God of dream Xochipilli - God of love, art, games, beauty, dance, flowers, maize, fertility, and song

- God of love, art, games, beauty, dance, flowers, maize, fertility, and song Yayauhca - God of the black maize

Rare and cute Aztec goddess names

Young girls sitting on the ground. Photo: pexels.com, @js-hemanth (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aztec goddess names are a part of the rich cultural heritage of the Aztec civilization. They are also associated with natural elements, fertility, and life cycles. They include the following:

Chalchiuhtlicue - Goddess of running water, lakes, rivers, seas, streams, horizontal waters, storms, and baptism

- Goddess of running water, lakes, rivers, seas, streams, horizontal waters, storms, and baptism Cihuacoatl - Goddess of childbirth and picker of souls

- Goddess of childbirth and picker of souls Citlalcolotl - Goddess of Scorpius

- Goddess of Scorpius Citlalhuitzitzilin - Goddess of Columba and Lepus

- Goddess of Columba and Lepus Citlalmazatl - Goddess of Eridanus and Fornax

- Goddess of Eridanus and Fornax Citlalmiquiztli - Goddess of Sagittarius and Corona Australis

- Goddess of Sagittarius and Corona Australis Citlalolli - Goddess of Leo

- Goddess of Leo Citlalozomahtli - Goddess of Cepheus, Ursa Minor, and Draco

- Goddess of Cepheus, Ursa Minor, and Draco Citlaltlachtli - Goddess of Orion

- Goddess of Orion Citlaxoncuilli - Goddess of Ursa Major

- Goddess of Ursa Major Coatlicue - Goddess of fertility, life, death, and rebirth

- Goddess of fertility, life, death, and rebirth Ilamatecuhtli - Goddess of weavers and patron goddess of weaver guilds

- Goddess of weavers and patron goddess of weaver guilds Itzpapalotlcihuatl - Goddess of sacrifice

- Goddess of sacrifice Malinalxochitl - Goddess or sorceress of snakes, scorpions, and insects of the desert

- Goddess or sorceress of snakes, scorpions, and insects of the desert Mayahuel - Goddess of Agave

- Goddess of Agave Oxomoco - Goddess of astrology and calendars associated with nighttime

- Goddess of astrology and calendars associated with nighttime Teicu - Goddess of sexual appetite

- Goddess of sexual appetite Tiacapan - Goddess of sexual passion

- Goddess of sexual passion Tlaco - Goddess of sexual longing

- Goddess of sexual longing Xocotzin - Goddess of sexual desire

What are some common Aztec names for a girl?

Common Aztec girl names include Etapalli, Mixcóatl, Coyolxauhqui, Huixtocihuatl, Yoloxochitl, Cipactonal and Meztli.

What are some fire Aztec names for a boy?

Some of the common Aztec names for boys that mean fire include Hueytleti, Milintica, Tlachinolli, Tlatilpa, Xipil, Xiuhtecuhtli and Xiutecuhtli.

Aztec names are some of the rarely used yet fascinating monickers. This could be so because most people worldwide are not aware of this native Mexican tribe and how they identify themselves. Now that you have them, feel free to name your child using any of the above.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Welsh names for girls and boys. Names of Welsh origin are rapidly gaining popularity in the 21st century. New couples around the world tend to prefer them because of their uniqueness and meanings behind them.

Considering that your God-sent angel deserves the best the world has to offer, then a name would mean a lot. The article gives you some of the best ones of Welsh origin plus their meaning to help you decide on the best, according to your preference.

Source: Legit.ng