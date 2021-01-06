120+ fascinating Aztec names for children and their meanings
A name is one important form of identity. Nobody wants to be called by a funny name or something they have no clue about. In that case, parents should be careful when naming their children because they will either make them proud or objects of ridicule among their peers. A look at Aztec names is a good starting point if you want a unique and fascinating form of identity.
Most parents name their children depending on the kind of personality they desire to see in them. They select modern, classic or traditional monickers because they feel inspired by a thing or two from the bearers of those particular names. A name is the first gift from parents to their child, and nobody wants a bad gift.
120+ fascinating Aztec names for children
People from diverse ethnicity and tribes built the Aztec culture. However, it was dominated by the Mexicans, the indigenous people of Mexico. Therefore, these identities are derived from the language of the Aztec people who were sometimes referred to as Nahuatl.
The Aztec people highly valued nature and often gave their children names with meanings like animals, flowers, rainbows, and many more. They also drew inspiration from their culture and religious concept, thus, some of them meant gods and goddesses.
Cute Aztec boy names
Aztec names for boys are unique. The culture did not have any tradition of naming their boys according to birth order. Therefore, a lot of Aztec male names were inspired by their religious concepts and nature.
- Acalan - A small narrow and long rowing boat
- Ácatl - A giant reed
- Ahuatzi - Small oak
- Chimalli - Means shield and it symbolises safety
- Cipactli - A primordial monster in the Aztec mythology, it means crocodile
- Citlalee - A start (symbol of light)
- Cuallee - An Aztec name translating to good
- Cuetzpallee - Derived from nature and it means lizard
- Eztli - Blood
- Guatemoc - Falling or descending eagle
- Huitzilin - Means Hummingbird
- Itzcali - House of beauty
- Itzcoatl - Obsidian serpent
- Matlalihuitl - Means a greenish-blue feather
- Mictlantecuhtli - The name of the Aztec Lord of Mictlan
- Montezuma - Inspired by the archer Lord in an angry state
- Netzahualcoyotl - Means the hungry coyote
- Nopaltzin - Associated with cactus (rough)
- Ocotlan - It means pine
- Ohtli - A person who is a champion
- Patlee - Medicine
- Tlacaelel - Someone who is diligent
- Tlanextic - The light of dawn
- Tlanextli - Means radiance or splendour
- Tochtlee - Rabbit
- Toltecatl - An artist or creative person
- Tonatiuh - Sunshine (a symbol or positivity)
- Tonauac - One who possesses the light
- Ueman - Means vulnerable times
- Xipil - The noble one
- Xipilli - Means the jewelled prince
- Xiutecuhtli - The gentleman of the fire
- Xolotl - Means precious twins
- Yaotyl - Rival
- Yolyamanitzin - One who is considerate and just
- Zipactonal - Means harmonic light
- Zolin - Aztec word for quail
Fantastic Aztec girl names
Unlike those for boys and men, Aztec names for girls followed birth order. But also some identities encompassed the marvel found in nature. Here are some of the female Aztec names you are likely to come across.
- Acuecucyoticihuati - The goddess of the ocean
- Ahuic - The goddess of running water in rivers, streams, and waves
- Amoxtli - A book
- Anacaona - A golden flower
- Apozanolotl - The goddess of purity
- Atlacamani - The goddess of storm
- Atlacoya - The goddess of drought
- Atzi - Another water element meaning rain
- Ayauhteotl - The goddess of haste and mist
- Chalchihuitlcue - She of the robe of green jewels
- Chalmecacihuilt - The goddess of the underworld
- Chantico - One who dwells in the house
- Chimalma - A shield-bearer
- Chipahua - Clean
- Cihuaton - A little woman
- Cipactonal - Production of the day
- Citlalic - A rising star
- Coyolxauhqui - Golden bells
- Etapalli - Meaning wing
- Huixtocihuatl - The goddess of fertility
- Itotia - Meaning dance
- Iuitl - A feather
- Ixcuiname - Means four faces or four sisters
- Ixtli - Means face
- Macuilxóchitl - Five flowers
- Meztli - Meaning moon
- Mixcóatl - Serpent of the sky
- Necahual - Survivor
- Nenetl - Doll
- Tayanna - Gift form God
- Teicuih - A young sister
- Teiuc - A second-born girl
- Tlazohtzin - Little necklace of flowers
- Tonalnan - Mother of light
- Tozi - The goddess of healing and sweet water
- Xilonen - The goddess of maize, or corn. It also means a hairy one
- Xiuhtonal - Precious light
- Xochiquetzal - The most beautiful flower
- Xochiyotl - A gentle flower
- Xoco - The youngest sister
- Yaretzi - Meaning you will always be loved
- Yolihuani - Meaning source of life
- Yoloxochitl - Flower of the heart
- Zeltzin - Meaning delicate
- Zyanya - Meaning forever, or always
Unique Aztec princesses names
An Aztec princess name was an identity given to daughters of Aztec rulers. In most cases, they were not any different from Aztec female names, except that some of them belonged to previous queens whose names symbolized both rarity and power.
- Atlatonan - The goddess of the earth
- Atotoztli - Queen of Tenochtitlan
- Chalchiuhtlicue - The goddess of water
- Citlalicue - Star garment
- Coatlicue - The mother of gods
- Cozamalotl - It means rainbow
- Cualli - It means good
- Ichtaca - One who keeps secrets
- Ilancueitl - Old woman skirt
- Metztli - The goddess of the night
- Mizquixaual - Mesquite face paint
- Nochtli - Prickly pear fruit
- Ome - Two or dual
- Omecihuatl - The creator goddess
- Patli - Means medicine (a female version of Patlea or Patlee)
- Tlachinolli - Aztec princess name meaning fire
- Tlilpotonqui - Feathered in black
- Toci - Grandmother or earth goddess
- Tonantzin - Honoured mother
- Tzitzamitl - Grandmother goddess in the sky
- Xiloxoch - Calliandra
- Xochilt - A variant of Xochil (meaning flower)
- Xochipepe - Someone who gathers flowers
- Xochipilli - The goddess of love and flowers
- Xocotzin - Youngest daughter
- Yayauhqui - Black smoking mirror
- Yolotli - It means heart
What are some popular Aztec warrior names for a boy?
Like in most traditional setups, wars were inevitable among the Aztec people. Wars were for conquering new lands and to collect human sacrifices. Therefore, they required warriors. Here are some cute warriors names to use.
- Chicahua - Strong
- Cuextecatl - These warriors need to hold at least two captives to earn the rank
- Eagle - These were frontline militants who adorned themselves in Eagle feathers
- Ilhicamina - He who shoots arrows at the sky
- Jaguar - Only the elite and most accomplished army warriors made this unit
- Nahuatl - The goddess of water and rivers
- Namacuix - An Aztec name meaning the king
- Necalli - Battle
- Papalotl - Means butterfly. These warriors wore butterfly symbol
- Quetzalcoatl - The Aztec god of wind and rain
- The Shorn Ones - This was another army unit. Requirements for this unit was the capturing of at least six human sacrifices
- Tlacelel - The greatest of our war heroes
- Tlaloc - The Aztec god of rain
- Tlamanih - This name means captor. To get to this unit, you only needed to get one captive.
- Tupack or Tupoc - Mean warrior
- Xicohtencatl - Angry bumblebee (the name signifies bravery on the battlefield)
- Xiuhcoatl - A weapon of destruction
- Yaotl - Soldier/warrior
Cool Aztec god names
Aztec god names often evoke a sense of connection to the natural world and the cycles of life. Some of these cool god names include:
- Centzonhuitznahua - The 400 gods of the southern stars
- Centzonmimixcoa - The 400 gods of the northern stars
- Chicomexochtli - God of painters
- Chiconahuiehecatl - A creator god similar to the Tezcatlipocas
- Cihuatecayotl - God of the west wind
- Cinteotl - Related god of maize
- Cipactonal - God of astrology and calendars associated with daytime
- Citlalatonac - God of female stars in the Milky Way
- Coyotlinahual - God of feather-workers
- Cozauhca- God of the yellow maize
- Ehecatl - Related god of wind.
- Huehuecoyotl - God of old-age, origin, and deception.
- Huehueteotl - God of old-age and origin
- Huitztlampaehecatl - God of the south wind
- Ixtlilton - God of medicine and healing
- Iztacuhca - God of the white maize
- Macuilcozcacuauhtli - The god of gluttony
- Macuilcuetzpalin - One of the members of the Ahuiateteo
- Macuiltochtli - The god of drunkenness and pulque
- Macuilxochitl - The god of music and an aspect of Xochipilli
- Mictlanpachecatl - God of the north wind
- Omacatl - God of feast and joy
- Ometecuhtli - God of substance
- Ometeotl - Transcendent god of duality composed of Ometecuhtli and Omecihuatl
- Patecatl - God of healing and patron god of doctors and peyote.
- Piltzintecuhtli - God of the visions.
- Ppillimtec - God of music and poetry
- Tlalocayotl - God of the east wind
- Tlatlauhca - God of the red maize
- Tonacatecuhtli - God of sustenance associated with Ometecuhtli
- Xippilli - God of the verdant fields associated with summer
- Xiuhiztacuhqui - God of the white fire
- Xiuhtecuhtli - Related god of fire and time
- Xoaltecuhtli - God of dream
- Xochipilli - God of love, art, games, beauty, dance, flowers, maize, fertility, and song
- Yayauhca - God of the black maize
Rare and cute Aztec goddess names
Aztec goddess names are a part of the rich cultural heritage of the Aztec civilization. They are also associated with natural elements, fertility, and life cycles. They include the following:
- Chalchiuhtlicue - Goddess of running water, lakes, rivers, seas, streams, horizontal waters, storms, and baptism
- Cihuacoatl - Goddess of childbirth and picker of souls
- Citlalcolotl - Goddess of Scorpius
- Citlalhuitzitzilin - Goddess of Columba and Lepus
- Citlalmazatl - Goddess of Eridanus and Fornax
- Citlalmiquiztli - Goddess of Sagittarius and Corona Australis
- Citlalolli - Goddess of Leo
- Citlalozomahtli - Goddess of Cepheus, Ursa Minor, and Draco
- Citlaltlachtli - Goddess of Orion
- Citlaxoncuilli - Goddess of Ursa Major
- Coatlicue - Goddess of fertility, life, death, and rebirth
- Ilamatecuhtli - Goddess of weavers and patron goddess of weaver guilds
- Itzpapalotlcihuatl - Goddess of sacrifice
- Malinalxochitl - Goddess or sorceress of snakes, scorpions, and insects of the desert
- Mayahuel - Goddess of Agave
- Oxomoco - Goddess of astrology and calendars associated with nighttime
- Teicu - Goddess of sexual appetite
- Tiacapan - Goddess of sexual passion
- Tlaco - Goddess of sexual longing
- Xocotzin - Goddess of sexual desire
What are some common Aztec names for a girl?
Common Aztec girl names include Etapalli, Mixcóatl, Coyolxauhqui, Huixtocihuatl, Yoloxochitl, Cipactonal and Meztli.
What are some fire Aztec names for a boy?
Some of the common Aztec names for boys that mean fire include Hueytleti, Milintica, Tlachinolli, Tlatilpa, Xipil, Xiuhtecuhtli and Xiutecuhtli.
Aztec names are some of the rarely used yet fascinating monickers. This could be so because most people worldwide are not aware of this native Mexican tribe and how they identify themselves. Now that you have them, feel free to name your child using any of the above.
