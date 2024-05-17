Nigerian singer Oritsefemi and his failed marriage with Nabila Fash, are once again making headlines on social media

The Igbeyawo crooner was a guest on Chude’s show when he explained how his former wife had 21 miscarriages

Oritsefemi’s claims about his relationship with his ex-wife drew a series of reactions from social media users

Nigerian singer Abiodun Majemite Ekele, aka Oritsefemi, has caused a buzz on social media after speaking about his ex-wife, Nabila Fash, during an interview.

Recall that the music star and his sports journalist ex-wife parted ways under controversial circumstances following a series of messy claims they made about each other on social media.

Years after their union ended, the Igbewayo crooner shared his side of the story in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, and the snippet made the rounds online.

In the video snippet, Oritsefemi claimed that Nabila had 21 miscarriages during their relationship but that she still blamed him for not being able to get her pregnant.

“Nabila had, e go reach 21, miscarriages and she still dey tell me Oritsefemi say I no fit impregnate am.”

The music star also spoke about how she had accused him of getting other women pregnant behind her back and how he elevated her life by starting a multi-million naira business for her which she paid back by getting her friends to beat him up.

In his words:

“My wife asked her friends to come and beat me up in my house. Look at a whole me lion, na im woman dey pursue. Dem reach like 20 o, dem beat me o, no be say na lie o.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Oritsefemi makes messy claims about ex-wife

Oritsefemi’s claims about his wife Nabila Fash raised interesting reactions from netizens with some of them expressing their doubts. Read some of their comments below:

Oritsefemi's wife narrates struggles

Meanwhile, in 2022, Legit.ng reported that Oritsefemi's estranged wife, Nabila Fash, was emotional as she narrated her ordeal and the things she struggled with while married to the singer.

During an extended Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, Nabila noted that she became someone else in her marriage as she got to a place of pain that she could no longer control.

She recounted a day she got a call while she was at her office that her husband was with a mystery woman in their home and she felt terrible about what happened on the said day that her child was involved in the drama.

