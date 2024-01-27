100+ best cake-cutting songs to play at your wedding

Cake-cutting is among the most anticipated moments during a wedding ceremony. It is the first activity the couple completes after exchanging their vows, which signifies unity and protection. It is a time to rejoice, and there is no better way of doing it than to sing and dance to a nice song that reflects the themes of the wedding. Discover some of the best cake-cutting songs to add to your wedding playlist.

Choosing the best wedding cake-cutting song can be cumbersome if you do not have any ideas. Numerous songs can be presented to you, but while they are cake-cutting songs, not all will suit your wedding. Since it is your big day, the song should hold a significant meaning to you as a couple, capture the imagination of your guests, and set them in a celebratory mood.

Best wedding cake-cutting songs

Depending on the music genre you like, there are numerous cake-cutting songs to choose from. You might go for an upbeat song that sets your guests in the mood for an upcoming party or pick a slow, romantic song that makes their eyes teary at the sight of you sharing the best time with your partner. Here is a compilation of cake-cutting songs from different genres.

Modern cake-cutting songs

If you are a young couple always looking for new things, modern cake-cutting songs for weddings will suit your event. These modern songs from top artists from different genres can be the best highlight for your cake-cutting.

Sugar – Maroon 5

– Maroon 5 Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran

– Ed Sheeran Something Just Like This –The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

–The Chainsmokers & Coldplay Good Life – OneRepublic

– OneRepublic Cake by the Ocean – DNCE

– DNCE Marry You – Bruno Mars

– Bruno Mars Girls Like You – Taylor Swift ft. Cardi B

– Taylor Swift ft. Cardi B Accidentally In Love – Counting Crows

– Counting Crows Sugar – Flo Rida

– Flo Rida Sweet Creature – Harry Styles

– Harry Styles Sweet Nothing – Taylor Swift

– Taylor Swift Dance The Night – Dua Lipa

– Dua Lipa Archie, Marry Me – Alvvays

– Alvvays I'm In Love With You – The 1975

– The 1975 Whole Lives – Jake Scott

– Jake Scott How Sweet It Is – James Taylor

– James Taylor Sugar Sugar – Archies

– Archies Pour Some Sugar On Me – Def Leppard

– Def Leppard I Can’t Help Myself – Four Tops

– Four Tops This Will Be – Natalie Cole

– Natalie Cole Grow Old With You – Adam Sandler

– Adam Sandler Everything – Michael Buble

– Michael Buble You’re My Best Friend – Queen

– Queen Better Together – Jack Johnson

– Jack Johnson You Are The Best Thing – Ray LaMontagne

– Ray LaMontagne Love On Top – Beyonce

– Beyonce Cut The Cake – Average White Band

– Average White Band Love You Madly – Cake

– Cake I’m Yours – Jason Mraz

Funny cake-cutting songs

Cake cutting is a memorable and unique event that elicits emotions from the couple and guests. It is also a happy moment, and a funny song for the activity will make the moment even more memorable.

Eat It – Weird Al Yankovic

– Weird Al Yankovic Cups and Cakes – Spinal Tap

– Spinal Tap Hit Me With Your Best Shot – Pat Benatar

– Pat Benatar Jaws: Theme – John Williams

– John Williams Cake – Flo Rida & 99 Percent

– Flo Rida & 99 Percent This Is What You Came For – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

– Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

– Harry Styles Milkshake – Kellis

– Kellis Lips Like Sugar – Echo & The Bunnymen

– Echo & The Bunnymen Sugalumps – Flight of The Conchords

– Flight of The Conchords Ain’t That a Kick In the Head – Dean Martin

– Dean Martin All My Life – K-Ci and JoJo

– K-Ci and JoJo Better Be Good To Me – Tina Turner

– Tina Turner Chapel of Love – The Dixie Cups

– The Dixie Cups Crash Into Me – Dave Matthews Band

– Dave Matthews Band Crazy For You – Adele

– Adele Cupid – Amy Winehouse

– Amy Winehouse Honey Bee – Blake Shelton

– Blake Shelton I Got You Babe – Sonny & Cher

– Sonny & Cher Ice Cream – Sarah McLachlan

– Sarah McLachlan Kiss From a Rose – Seal

– Seal Kiss Me – Sixpence None The Richer

– Sixpence None The Richer Love and Marriage – Frank Sinatra

– Frank Sinatra Love Story – Taylor Swift

– Taylor Swift Love Sweet Love – Johnny Reid

– Johnny Reid My Favourite Book – Stars

– Stars Running – No Doubt

– No Doubt Safe and Sound – Capital Cities

– Capital Cities Say Hey – Michael Franti & Spearhead

– Michael Franti & Spearhead Smile – Uncle Kracker

– Uncle Kracker Sundress – Ben Kweller

– Ben Kweller Sweet Emotion – Aerosmith

– Aerosmith Tell Me – Sharon Jones

– Sharon Jones The Sweetest Love – Robin Thicke

Country cake-cutting songs

If you are a country music fanatic, then this is the best opportunity to play your favourite romantic country music. Most of these classic songs have powerful lyrics conveying eternal love messages you and your partner need at this critical stage of your love journey. Here is a list of wedding cake-cutting songs you can choose from.

This Kiss – Faith Hill

– Faith Hill Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not – Thompson Square

– Thompson Square Sweet Thing – Keith Urban

– Keith Urban Stuck Like Glue – Sugarland

– Sugarland Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett

– Thomas Rhett From This Moment On – Shania Twain

– Shania Twain Your Love Amazes Me – John Berry

– John Berry Marry Me – Dolly Parton

– Dolly Parton Redneck Love Song – Morgan Wallen

– Morgan Wallen I’m In – Radney Foster

– Radney Foster Sold – John Michael Montgomery

– John Michael Montgomery Making Memories of Us – Keith Urban

– Keith Urban Speechless – Dan + Shay

– Dan + Shay Beautiful Crazy – Luke Combs

– Luke Combs Bless The Broken Road – Rascal Flatts

– Rascal Flatts Amazed – Lonestar

– Lonestar Then – Brad Paisley

– Brad Paisley Love Like Crazy – Lee Brice

– Lee Brice I Cross My Heart – George Strait

– George Strait My Front Porch Looking In – Lonestar

– Lonestar Somebody Like You – Keith Urban

Keith Urban I Love The Way You Love Me – John Michael Montgomery

– John Michael Montgomery God Gave Me You – Blake Shelton

– Blake Shelton She’s Everything – Brad Paisley

– Brad Paisley When You Say Nothing At All – Alison Krauss and Union Station

– Alison Krauss and Union Station Ring on Every Finger – LOCASH

– LOCASH Life is a Highway – Tom Cochrane

– Tom Cochrane Forever and Ever, Amen – Randy Travis

– Randy Travis Just Got Started Lovin’ You – James Otto

R&B cake-cutting songs

R&B songs are among the most romantic genres you can count on to play at your cake-cutting event. The songs have timeless love messages and can appeal to people from all generations. Below are the best cake-cutting songs to make the day memorable.

Spend My Life With You – Eric Benet

– Eric Benet A Good Night – John Legend

– John Legend Have You Ever – Brandy

– Brandy That’s How Strong My Love Is – Otis Redding

– Otis Redding I Wanna Be Your Lover – Prince

– Prince Endless Love – Lionel Richie and Diana Ross

– Lionel Richie and Diana Ross I Believe in You And Me – Whitney Houston

– Whitney Houston Never Too Much – Luther Vandross

– Luther Vandross Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean

– Frank Ocean Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me – Gladys Knight & the Pips

– Gladys Knight & the Pips There Goes My Baby – Charlie Wilson

– Charlie Wilson The Lady In My Life – Michael Jackson

– Michael Jackson We Belong Together – Mariah Carey

– Mariah Carey Let's Get Married – Jagged Edge

– Jagged Edge Love Like This – Faith Evans

– Faith Evans Wedding Cake – Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign

– Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign Love Somebody – Rotimi

– Rotimi When You Love Somebody – Robin Thicke

– Robin Thicke Find Someone Like You – Snoh Aalegra

– Snoh Aalegra Wonderful – Arika Kane feat. Kmelz

FAQs

What do you sing when the cake is cut? There are numerous songs from different genres you can pick for cake cutting. The most popular song genres are R&B and country music. What should your cake-cutting song be? The best song should be romantic enough to evoke emotions of love, and it should also be upbeat to set the mood for partying. Do people play songs during cake cutting? Cake cutting is always a bright moment; thus, playing a lovely romantic song makes it fun and lively. How does a DJ announce cake cutting? After the bride and groom are directed to the cake table, the DJ can start playing cake-cutting songs. Do you do the first dance before the cake cutting? It is recommended to cut the cake after the first dance. Cake-cutting should be between dinner and dancing. How do you make cake-cutting fun? There are multiple ways of making it a fun activity, including having a wedding theme song.

While you can leave the DJ to play any cake-cutting songs at your wedding, coming up with your selected playlist is recommended. It is a lifetime event, and thus, the songs that speak to your soul and resonate with your love journey should be played. Coming up with the playlist can be challenging, but the list above gives you suggestions for songs worth considering.

