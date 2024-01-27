100+ best cake-cutting songs to play at your wedding
Cake-cutting is among the most anticipated moments during a wedding ceremony. It is the first activity the couple completes after exchanging their vows, which signifies unity and protection. It is a time to rejoice, and there is no better way of doing it than to sing and dance to a nice song that reflects the themes of the wedding. Discover some of the best cake-cutting songs to add to your wedding playlist.
Choosing the best wedding cake-cutting song can be cumbersome if you do not have any ideas. Numerous songs can be presented to you, but while they are cake-cutting songs, not all will suit your wedding. Since it is your big day, the song should hold a significant meaning to you as a couple, capture the imagination of your guests, and set them in a celebratory mood.
Best wedding cake-cutting songs
Depending on the music genre you like, there are numerous cake-cutting songs to choose from. You might go for an upbeat song that sets your guests in the mood for an upcoming party or pick a slow, romantic song that makes their eyes teary at the sight of you sharing the best time with your partner. Here is a compilation of cake-cutting songs from different genres.
Modern cake-cutting songs
If you are a young couple always looking for new things, modern cake-cutting songs for weddings will suit your event. These modern songs from top artists from different genres can be the best highlight for your cake-cutting.
- Sugar – Maroon 5
- Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran
- Something Just Like This –The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
- Good Life – OneRepublic
- Cake by the Ocean – DNCE
- Marry You – Bruno Mars
- Girls Like You – Taylor Swift ft. Cardi B
- Accidentally In Love – Counting Crows
- Sugar – Flo Rida
- Sweet Creature – Harry Styles
- Sweet Nothing – Taylor Swift
- Dance The Night – Dua Lipa
- Archie, Marry Me – Alvvays
- I'm In Love With You – The 1975
- Whole Lives – Jake Scott
- How Sweet It Is – James Taylor
- Sugar Sugar – Archies
- Pour Some Sugar On Me – Def Leppard
- I Can’t Help Myself – Four Tops
- This Will Be – Natalie Cole
- Grow Old With You – Adam Sandler
- Everything – Michael Buble
- You’re My Best Friend – Queen
- Better Together – Jack Johnson
- You Are The Best Thing – Ray LaMontagne
- Love On Top – Beyonce
- Cut The Cake – Average White Band
- Love You Madly – Cake
- I’m Yours – Jason Mraz
Funny cake-cutting songs
Cake cutting is a memorable and unique event that elicits emotions from the couple and guests. It is also a happy moment, and a funny song for the activity will make the moment even more memorable.
- Eat It – Weird Al Yankovic
- Cups and Cakes – Spinal Tap
- Hit Me With Your Best Shot – Pat Benatar
- Jaws: Theme – John Williams
- Cake – Flo Rida & 99 Percent
- This Is What You Came For – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
- Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
- Milkshake – Kellis
- Lips Like Sugar – Echo & The Bunnymen
- Sugalumps – Flight of The Conchords
- Ain’t That a Kick In the Head – Dean Martin
- All My Life – K-Ci and JoJo
- Better Be Good To Me – Tina Turner
- Chapel of Love – The Dixie Cups
- Crash Into Me – Dave Matthews Band
- Crazy For You – Adele
- Cupid – Amy Winehouse
- Honey Bee – Blake Shelton
- I Got You Babe – Sonny & Cher
- Ice Cream – Sarah McLachlan
- Kiss From a Rose – Seal
- Kiss Me – Sixpence None The Richer
- Love and Marriage – Frank Sinatra
- Love Story – Taylor Swift
- Love Sweet Love – Johnny Reid
- My Favourite Book – Stars
- Running – No Doubt
- Safe and Sound – Capital Cities
- Say Hey – Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Smile – Uncle Kracker
- Sundress – Ben Kweller
- Sweet Emotion – Aerosmith
- Tell Me – Sharon Jones
- The Sweetest Love – Robin Thicke
Country cake-cutting songs
If you are a country music fanatic, then this is the best opportunity to play your favourite romantic country music. Most of these classic songs have powerful lyrics conveying eternal love messages you and your partner need at this critical stage of your love journey. Here is a list of wedding cake-cutting songs you can choose from.
- This Kiss – Faith Hill
- Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not – Thompson Square
- Sweet Thing – Keith Urban
- Stuck Like Glue – Sugarland
- Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett
- From This Moment On – Shania Twain
- Your Love Amazes Me – John Berry
- Marry Me – Dolly Parton
- Redneck Love Song – Morgan Wallen
- I’m In – Radney Foster
- Sold – John Michael Montgomery
- Making Memories of Us – Keith Urban
- Speechless – Dan + Shay
- Beautiful Crazy – Luke Combs
- Bless The Broken Road – Rascal Flatts
- Amazed – Lonestar
- Then – Brad Paisley
- Love Like Crazy – Lee Brice
- I Cross My Heart – George Strait
- My Front Porch Looking In – Lonestar
- Somebody Like You – Keith Urban
- I Love The Way You Love Me – John Michael Montgomery
- God Gave Me You – Blake Shelton
- She’s Everything – Brad Paisley
- When You Say Nothing At All – Alison Krauss and Union Station
- Ring on Every Finger – LOCASH
- Life is a Highway – Tom Cochrane
- Forever and Ever, Amen – Randy Travis
- Just Got Started Lovin’ You – James Otto
R&B cake-cutting songs
R&B songs are among the most romantic genres you can count on to play at your cake-cutting event. The songs have timeless love messages and can appeal to people from all generations. Below are the best cake-cutting songs to make the day memorable.
- Spend My Life With You – Eric Benet
- A Good Night – John Legend
- Have You Ever – Brandy
- That’s How Strong My Love Is – Otis Redding
- I Wanna Be Your Lover – Prince
- Endless Love – Lionel Richie and Diana Ross
- I Believe in You And Me – Whitney Houston
- Never Too Much – Luther Vandross
- Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean
- Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me – Gladys Knight & the Pips
- There Goes My Baby – Charlie Wilson
- The Lady In My Life – Michael Jackson
- We Belong Together – Mariah Carey
- Let's Get Married – Jagged Edge
- Love Like This – Faith Evans
- Wedding Cake – Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign
- Love Somebody – Rotimi
- When You Love Somebody – Robin Thicke
- Find Someone Like You – Snoh Aalegra
- Wonderful – Arika Kane feat. Kmelz
FAQs
- What do you sing when the cake is cut? There are numerous songs from different genres you can pick for cake cutting. The most popular song genres are R&B and country music.
- What should your cake-cutting song be? The best song should be romantic enough to evoke emotions of love, and it should also be upbeat to set the mood for partying.
- Do people play songs during cake cutting? Cake cutting is always a bright moment; thus, playing a lovely romantic song makes it fun and lively.
- How does a DJ announce cake cutting? After the bride and groom are directed to the cake table, the DJ can start playing cake-cutting songs.
- Do you do the first dance before the cake cutting? It is recommended to cut the cake after the first dance. Cake-cutting should be between dinner and dancing.
- How do you make cake-cutting fun? There are multiple ways of making it a fun activity, including having a wedding theme song.
While you can leave the DJ to play any cake-cutting songs at your wedding, coming up with your selected playlist is recommended. It is a lifetime event, and thus, the songs that speak to your soul and resonate with your love journey should be played. Coming up with the playlist can be challenging, but the list above gives you suggestions for songs worth considering.
