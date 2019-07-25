100+ popular British names for girls and boys with meaning

Are you looking for a wonderful name for your child? Naming your little prince or princess is one of the most precious moments in life. We compiled a list of the most popular and unique British names for boys and girls just for you.

Numerous British names have been around for hundreds of years. Some have only shot to fame more recently. They have different meanings, as explored in this article. Do not be surprised to see names from the Bible!

British names for girls and boys

The more traditional or Old English names you will find today are shared with kings, queens, princes, and princesses. Some unique options exist too. We hope you find the perfect fit from the options listed below.

British boy names

There are hundreds of English boy names to choose from for your little boy. You can choose traditional or conventional ones, depending on your preference. Ensure you know the meaning of a name before giving it to your child.

British boy names starting with the letters A to D

Below is a collection of traditional, modern, and unique names starting with the first four letters of the alphabet for your little one and their meanings.

Aaron: Mountain of strength in Hebrew

Mountain of strength in Hebrew Adam: Son of the red earth in Hebrew

Son of the red earth in Hebrew Afton: Afternoon in Scottish

Afternoon in Scottish Aiden: Little fire in Irish

Little fire in Irish Albert: Noble or bright in German

Noble or bright in German Albie: Bright in German

Bright in German Alex/ Alexander: Defender of men in Greek

Defender of men in Greek Alistair: Defender of the people in Scottish

Defender of the people in Scottish Archie: Genuine in Scottish

Genuine in Scottish Arlo: Fortified hill in Old English

Fortified hill in Old English Arthur: Bear in Old English

Bear in Old English Austin: Great in Latin

Great in Latin Bartholomew: Son of the earth in Hebrew

Son of the earth in Hebrew Benedict: Blessed in Latin

Blessed in Latin Benjamin: Son of the right hand in Hebrew

Son of the right hand in Hebrew Blake: Black in Old English

Black in Old English Bobby: Bright fame in German

Bright fame in German Caleb: Whole-hearted in Hebrew

Whole-hearted in Hebrew Carter: Tourist in Gaelic

Tourist in Gaelic Caspian: White in English

White in English Charlie/ Charles: Freeman in German

Freeman in German Clive: Cliff in English

Cliff in English Cyril: Lord in Greek

Lord in Greek Daniel: God is my judge in Hebrew

God is my judge in Hebrew David: Beloved in Hebrew

Beloved in Hebrew Denzel: Fertile in Cornish

Fertile in Cornish Dexter: Fortunate in Latin

Fortunate in Latin Dylan: Child of the sea in Welsh

British male names starting with the letters E to I

Picking the right name for your soon-to-arrive baby can be both exciting and challenging. A name identifies your child in a unique way and will be a part of your child for the rest of his or her life. Check out these options starting with the letters E to I.

Edmund: Wealthy protector in Old English

Wealthy protector in Old English Edward: Fortunate in Old English

Fortunate in Old English Elliot/ Elliott: The Lord is my God in Hebrew

The Lord is my God in Hebrew Ellis: Kind in Welsh

Kind in Welsh Elijah: The Lord is my God in Hebrew

The Lord is my God in Hebrew Ethan: Strong in Hebrew

Strong in Hebrew Ezra: Help in Hebrew

Help in Hebrew Felix: Happy in Latin

Happy in Latin Finley: The fair and courageous one in Irish

The fair and courageous one in Irish Francis/ Frankie: Freeman in Latin

Freeman in Latin Frederick/ Freddie: Powerful peaceful ruler in German

Powerful peaceful ruler in German Gabriel: God is my strength in Hebrew

God is my strength in Hebrew George: Greek for a farmer

Greek for a farmer Gideon: One who cuts down in Hebrew

One who cuts down in Hebrew Griff: Fierce in Welsh

Fierce in Welsh Griffith: Strong Lord in Welsh

Strong Lord in Welsh Harold: Army ruler in Scandinavian

Army ruler in Scandinavian Harrison: Child of Harry in English

Child of Harry in English Harry: Home ruler in German

Home ruler in German Harper: Harp player in English

Harp player in English Harvey: Blazing iron in Old English

Blazing iron in Old English Henry: House ruler in German

House ruler in German Hugh: Mind in Irish

Mind in Irish Isaac: One who laughs in Hebrew

English boy names starting with the letters J to O

There will come a day when your child will ask you why you gave them a particular name. For this reason, you should ensure you choose one with a positive meaning.

Jack: God is gracious

God is gracious Jackson/ Jaxon: Child of Jack in English

Child of Jack in English Jacob: Supplanter in Hebrew

Supplanter in Hebrew Jake: Supplanter in Hebrew

Supplanter in Hebrew James/ Jamie: Supplanter in Hebrew

Supplanter in Hebrew Jason: Healer in Greek

Healer in Greek Jasper: Treasurer in Persian

Treasurer in Persian Jayden: God will judge in Hebrew

God will judge in Hebrew Jenson: Child of Jens in Scandinavian

Child of Jens in Scandinavian Jesse: Hebrew for the lord exists

Hebrew for the lord exists Jones: Son of John in English and Welsh

Son of John in English and Welsh Joseph: He will add in Hebrew

He will add in Hebrew Joshua: God is salvation in Hebrew

God is salvation in Hebrew Jude: Praised in Greek

Praised in Greek Lewis: Famous warrior in German

Famous warrior in German Leo/ Leon: Lion in Latin

Lion in Latin Liam: Strong-willed warrior in Irish

Strong-willed warrior in Irish Logan: Little hollow in Scottish

Little hollow in Scottish Louis: Famous warrior in German

Famous warrior in German Lucas: Bringer of light in Latin

Bringer of light in Latin Luke: Bringer of light in Greek

Bringer of light in Greek Mason: Stone worker in English

Stone worker in English Matthew: Gift of God in Hebrew

Gift of God in Hebrew Michael: Like God in Hebrew

Like God in Hebrew Nathan: Gift of God in Hebrew

Gift of God in Hebrew Noah: Rest in Hebrew

Rest in Hebrew Oakley: Meadow of oak trees

Meadow of oak trees Oscar: Deer lover in Irish Gaelic

English boy names starting with the letters R to Z

If you are expecting a baby boy, it is time that you decided a name for them. While some of the names are overtly masculine, others are subtle. Check out these options starting with the letters R to Z.

Reggie: Royalty in English

Royalty in English Reginald: King in English

King in English Reuben: Behold, a son in Hebrew

Behold, a son in Hebrew Roman: Strong in Hebrew

Strong in Hebrew Ronald: Ruler in German

Ruler in German Ronnie: Ruler in German

Ruler in German Rory: Red king in Irish

Red king in Irish Ryan: Little king in Irish

Little king in Irish Samuel: God has heard in Hebrew

God has heard in Hebrew Sebastian: Venerable in Greek

Venerable in Greek Stanley: Stony meadow in Old English

Stony meadow in Old English Teddy: Wealthy protector in French

Wealthy protector in French Theo/ Theodore: God’s gift in Greek

God’s gift in Greek Thomas: Twin in Hebrew

Twin in Hebrew Tobiah: God is good in Hebrew

God is good in Hebrew Toby: God is good in Hebrew

God is good in Hebrew Tommy: Twin in Greek

Twin in Greek Tyler: Tile maker in English

Tile maker in English Wilbert: Will and brightly famous in German and English

Will and brightly famous in German and English William: Resolute protector in English

Resolute protector in English Zachary: God remembers in Hebrew

British girl names

It is only a matter of time before your little girl steps out into the world and becomes an independent young woman. The name you give them will affect the rest of their life, so make sure you choose one with a positive meaning.

British girl names starting with the letters A to D

Going through the list of modern and traditional British girl names is encouraged for all soon-to-be-parents. Over time, you will narrow down your list until you find the most appropriate name.

Abigail: A father’s joy in Hebrew

A father’s joy in Hebrew Adelaide: Noble kind in German

Noble kind in German Adele: Noble in German

Noble in German Aisha: Alive and well in Arabic

Alive and well in Arabic Alice/ Alicia: Noble in Old French

Noble in Old French Althea: Healer in Greek

Healer in Greek Amelia/ Amelie: Industrious in Latin

Industrious in Latin Amber: Orange-yellow in English

Orange-yellow in English Anna: Grace in Hebrew

Grace in Hebrew Annabelle: Graceful and beautiful in Hebrew and French

Graceful and beautiful in Hebrew and French Arabella: Yielding to prayer in Latin

Yielding to prayer in Latin Aria: Song in Latin

Song in Latin Ava: Voice in Hebrew

Voice in Hebrew Beatrice: Blesseds in Latin

Blesseds in Latin Bella: Beautiful in Spanish and Italian

Beautiful in Spanish and Italian Bethany: House of figs in Hebrew

House of figs in Hebrew Blanche: White in French

White in French Cecilia/ Cicely: Blind in Latin

Blind in Latin Charlotte: Free in French

Free in French Chloe: Blooming in Greek

Blooming in Greek Clara: Famous in Latin

Famous in Latin Daisy: A sweet little flower

A sweet little flower Darcy/ Darcie: Dark-haired or the descendant of the dark

Dark-haired or the descendant of the dark Deborah: Bee in Hebrew

Bee in Hebrew Dominique: Of the Lord in French and Latin

Of the Lord in French and Latin Doris: Gift from the sea in Greek

Gift from the sea in Greek Dorothy: Gift of God in Greek

Female British names starting with the letters E to I

Below is a collection of British girl names starting with the letters E to I for your little princess and their meanings.

Edith: Riches in Old English

Riches in Old English Edwina: A rich friend in Old English

A rich friend in Old English Eleanor: Shining light in Greek

Shining light in Greek Ella/ Ellie: She in French

She in French Eliza: God is satisfaction in Hebrew

God is satisfaction in Hebrew Elizabeth: My God is an oath in Hebrew

My God is an oath in Hebrew Eloise: Famous warrior in German

Famous warrior in German Elsie: Famous warrior in German

Famous warrior in German Emilia: Hard-working in Latin

Hard-working in Latin Emily: Rival in Greek

Rival in Greek Emma: Whole in German

Whole in German Erin: Peace in Irish

Peace in Irish Eva: Life in Latin

Life in Latin Evelyn: Desired in English

Desired in English Evie: Life in Latin

Life in Latin Florence: Blossoming in Latin

Blossoming in Latin Francesca: Free in French

Free in French Freya: Noblewoman in Norse

Noblewoman in Norse Georgia: Farmer in Greek

Farmer in Greek Grace: She is a beauty

She is a beauty Hannah: Grace in Hebrew

Grace in Hebrew Harriet: Home ruler in German

Home ruler in German Heather: A soft purple flower

A soft purple flower Heidi: Noble kind in German

Noble kind in German Imogen: Maiden in Celtic

Maiden in Celtic Iris: Rainbow in Greek

Rainbow in Greek Isabella: She is beautiful in Italian and Spanish

She is beautiful in Italian and Spanish Isabelle: Pledged to God in Hebrew

Pledged to God in Hebrew Isla: Island in Spanish

Amazing names starting with the letters J to O

Are you looking for traditional, modern, or unique British girl names? Check out the collection of names starting with the letters J to O below.

Jasmine: Gift from God in Persian

Gift from God in Persian Jessica: God beholds in Hebrew

God beholds in Hebrew Julia: Youthful in Greek

Youthful in Greek Karen: Pure in Danish

Pure in Danish Katie: Pure in Greek

Pure in Greek Kelly: Bright-headed in Gaelic

Bright-headed in Gaelic Kirsten: Follower of Christ in Latin and Scandinavian

Follower of Christ in Latin and Scandinavian Lacey: Braid in Old English

Braid in Old English Layla: Night in Arabic

Night in Arabic Leah: Delicate in Hebrew

Delicate in Hebrew Lilly/ Lily: A white flower of peace

A white flower of peace Lola: Sorrows in Spanish

Sorrows in Spanish Lucy: Light in Latin

Light in Latin Maisie: Pearl in Scottish

Pearl in Scottish Maria: Of the sea in Latin

Of the sea in Latin Martha: A lady in Aramaic

A lady in Aramaic Maryam: Rebellious in Hebrew

Rebellious in Hebrew Matilda: Battle-mighty in German

Battle-mighty in German Megan: Pearl in German

Pearl in German Mia: Beloved in Egyptian or mine in Italian

Beloved in Egyptian or mine in Italian Mila: Miracle in Italian

Miracle in Italian Mildred: Gentle strength in English

Gentle strength in English Millie: Gentle strength in Latin

Gentle strength in Latin Molly: Star of the sea in Irish

Star of the sea in Irish Nancy: Grace in Hebrew

Grace in Hebrew Natasha: Born on Christmas day in Russian

Born on Christmas day in Russian Odessa: Wrathful in Russian and Ukrainian

Wrathful in Russian and Ukrainian Olivia: Olive

British girl names starting with the letters P to Z

British baby girl names come from multiple influences, including great novelists, the Bible, and members of the royal family. Check out these British girl names starting with the letters P to Z.

Penelope: Weaver in Greek

Weaver in Greek Phoebe: Bright in Greek

Bright in Greek Poppy: A bright red flower

A bright red flower Regina: Queen in English

Queen in English Rose: The flower of love and compassion

The flower of love and compassion Ruby: Red in English

Red in English Sadie: Princess in Hebrew

Princess in Hebrew Sara/ Sarah: Princess in Hebrew

Princess in Hebrew Scarlett: Red in English

Red in English Sienna: Burnt orange in English

Burnt orange in English Sophia/ Sofia/ Sophie: Wisdom in Greek

Wisdom in Greek Summer: A baby born in the summer sun

A baby born in the summer sun Thea: Goddess in Greek

Goddess in Greek Victoria: Victory in Latin

Victory in Latin Violet: A purple flower

A purple flower Zara: Radiance in Arabic

Radiance in Arabic Zoe: Life in Greek

What is a common British boy name?

Common boy names are Jack, George, Oliver, Benjamin, David, Thomas, Edward, and Arthur. These names are common among British royalty.

What is a rare British name for a boy?

Jolyon, Carew, Peregrine, Hamish, Kenelm, and Zebedee are some unusual British names for boys.

What British boy name means strong?

Ethan and Roman mean strong. Other names associated with strength are Griffith and Liam.

What are cute British girl names?

Cute British girl names include Olivia, Amelia, Isla, Lily, Ava, Freya, Ivy, and Milly.

What is a rare British name for a girl?

Cosima, Antigone, Hester, Araminta, Loveday, Xeni, and Maud are some rare English girl names.

What is a typical UK female name?

Olivia, Lily, Sophia, Emily, Amelia, Ava, Isla, Ivy, and Isabella are typical female names in the United Kingdom. You can use an online English name generator to find more typical names.

A curated list of popular, unique, and traditional British names is an absolute necessity in the modern era. We hope you find the perfect name for your little prince or princess.

