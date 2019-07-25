100+ popular British names for girls and boys with meaning
Are you looking for a wonderful name for your child? Naming your little prince or princess is one of the most precious moments in life. We compiled a list of the most popular and unique British names for boys and girls just for you.
Numerous British names have been around for hundreds of years. Some have only shot to fame more recently. They have different meanings, as explored in this article. Do not be surprised to see names from the Bible!
British names for girls and boys
The more traditional or Old English names you will find today are shared with kings, queens, princes, and princesses. Some unique options exist too. We hope you find the perfect fit from the options listed below.
British boy names
There are hundreds of English boy names to choose from for your little boy. You can choose traditional or conventional ones, depending on your preference. Ensure you know the meaning of a name before giving it to your child.
British boy names starting with the letters A to D
Below is a collection of traditional, modern, and unique names starting with the first four letters of the alphabet for your little one and their meanings.
- Aaron: Mountain of strength in Hebrew
- Adam: Son of the red earth in Hebrew
- Afton: Afternoon in Scottish
- Aiden: Little fire in Irish
- Albert: Noble or bright in German
- Albie: Bright in German
- Alex/ Alexander: Defender of men in Greek
- Alistair: Defender of the people in Scottish
- Archie: Genuine in Scottish
- Arlo: Fortified hill in Old English
- Arthur: Bear in Old English
- Austin: Great in Latin
- Bartholomew: Son of the earth in Hebrew
- Benedict: Blessed in Latin
- Benjamin: Son of the right hand in Hebrew
- Blake: Black in Old English
- Bobby: Bright fame in German
- Caleb: Whole-hearted in Hebrew
- Carter: Tourist in Gaelic
- Caspian: White in English
- Charlie/ Charles: Freeman in German
- Clive: Cliff in English
- Cyril: Lord in Greek
- Daniel: God is my judge in Hebrew
- David: Beloved in Hebrew
- Denzel: Fertile in Cornish
- Dexter: Fortunate in Latin
- Dylan: Child of the sea in Welsh
British male names starting with the letters E to I
Picking the right name for your soon-to-arrive baby can be both exciting and challenging. A name identifies your child in a unique way and will be a part of your child for the rest of his or her life. Check out these options starting with the letters E to I.
- Edmund: Wealthy protector in Old English
- Edward: Fortunate in Old English
- Elliot/ Elliott: The Lord is my God in Hebrew
- Ellis: Kind in Welsh
- Elijah: The Lord is my God in Hebrew
- Ethan: Strong in Hebrew
- Ezra: Help in Hebrew
- Felix: Happy in Latin
- Finley: The fair and courageous one in Irish
- Francis/ Frankie: Freeman in Latin
- Frederick/ Freddie: Powerful peaceful ruler in German
- Gabriel: God is my strength in Hebrew
- George: Greek for a farmer
- Gideon: One who cuts down in Hebrew
- Griff: Fierce in Welsh
- Griffith: Strong Lord in Welsh
- Harold: Army ruler in Scandinavian
- Harrison: Child of Harry in English
- Harry: Home ruler in German
- Harper: Harp player in English
- Harvey: Blazing iron in Old English
- Henry: House ruler in German
- Hugh: Mind in Irish
- Isaac: One who laughs in Hebrew
English boy names starting with the letters J to O
There will come a day when your child will ask you why you gave them a particular name. For this reason, you should ensure you choose one with a positive meaning.
- Jack: God is gracious
- Jackson/ Jaxon: Child of Jack in English
- Jacob: Supplanter in Hebrew
- Jake: Supplanter in Hebrew
- James/ Jamie: Supplanter in Hebrew
- Jason: Healer in Greek
- Jasper: Treasurer in Persian
- Jayden: God will judge in Hebrew
- Jenson: Child of Jens in Scandinavian
- Jesse: Hebrew for the lord exists
- Jones: Son of John in English and Welsh
- Joseph: He will add in Hebrew
- Joshua: God is salvation in Hebrew
- Jude: Praised in Greek
- Lewis: Famous warrior in German
- Leo/ Leon: Lion in Latin
- Liam: Strong-willed warrior in Irish
- Logan: Little hollow in Scottish
- Louis: Famous warrior in German
- Lucas: Bringer of light in Latin
- Luke: Bringer of light in Greek
- Mason: Stone worker in English
- Matthew: Gift of God in Hebrew
- Michael: Like God in Hebrew
- Nathan: Gift of God in Hebrew
- Noah: Rest in Hebrew
- Oakley: Meadow of oak trees
- Oscar: Deer lover in Irish Gaelic
English boy names starting with the letters R to Z
If you are expecting a baby boy, it is time that you decided a name for them. While some of the names are overtly masculine, others are subtle. Check out these options starting with the letters R to Z.
- Reggie: Royalty in English
- Reginald: King in English
- Reuben: Behold, a son in Hebrew
- Roman: Strong in Hebrew
- Ronald: Ruler in German
- Ronnie: Ruler in German
- Rory: Red king in Irish
- Ryan: Little king in Irish
- Samuel: God has heard in Hebrew
- Sebastian: Venerable in Greek
- Stanley: Stony meadow in Old English
- Teddy: Wealthy protector in French
- Theo/ Theodore: God’s gift in Greek
- Thomas: Twin in Hebrew
- Tobiah: God is good in Hebrew
- Toby: God is good in Hebrew
- Tommy: Twin in Greek
- Tyler: Tile maker in English
- Wilbert: Will and brightly famous in German and English
- William: Resolute protector in English
- Zachary: God remembers in Hebrew
British girl names
It is only a matter of time before your little girl steps out into the world and becomes an independent young woman. The name you give them will affect the rest of their life, so make sure you choose one with a positive meaning.
British girl names starting with the letters A to D
Going through the list of modern and traditional British girl names is encouraged for all soon-to-be-parents. Over time, you will narrow down your list until you find the most appropriate name.
- Abigail: A father’s joy in Hebrew
- Adelaide: Noble kind in German
- Adele: Noble in German
- Aisha: Alive and well in Arabic
- Alice/ Alicia: Noble in Old French
- Althea: Healer in Greek
- Amelia/ Amelie: Industrious in Latin
- Amber: Orange-yellow in English
- Anna: Grace in Hebrew
- Annabelle: Graceful and beautiful in Hebrew and French
- Arabella: Yielding to prayer in Latin
- Aria: Song in Latin
- Ava: Voice in Hebrew
- Beatrice: Blesseds in Latin
- Bella: Beautiful in Spanish and Italian
- Bethany: House of figs in Hebrew
- Blanche: White in French
- Cecilia/ Cicely: Blind in Latin
- Charlotte: Free in French
- Chloe: Blooming in Greek
- Clara: Famous in Latin
- Daisy: A sweet little flower
- Darcy/ Darcie: Dark-haired or the descendant of the dark
- Deborah: Bee in Hebrew
- Dominique: Of the Lord in French and Latin
- Doris: Gift from the sea in Greek
- Dorothy: Gift of God in Greek
Female British names starting with the letters E to I
Below is a collection of British girl names starting with the letters E to I for your little princess and their meanings.
- Edith: Riches in Old English
- Edwina: A rich friend in Old English
- Eleanor: Shining light in Greek
- Ella/ Ellie: She in French
- Eliza: God is satisfaction in Hebrew
- Elizabeth: My God is an oath in Hebrew
- Eloise: Famous warrior in German
- Elsie: Famous warrior in German
- Emilia: Hard-working in Latin
- Emily: Rival in Greek
- Emma: Whole in German
- Erin: Peace in Irish
- Eva: Life in Latin
- Evelyn: Desired in English
- Evie: Life in Latin
- Florence: Blossoming in Latin
- Francesca: Free in French
- Freya: Noblewoman in Norse
- Georgia: Farmer in Greek
- Grace: She is a beauty
- Hannah: Grace in Hebrew
- Harriet: Home ruler in German
- Heather: A soft purple flower
- Heidi: Noble kind in German
- Imogen: Maiden in Celtic
- Iris: Rainbow in Greek
- Isabella: She is beautiful in Italian and Spanish
- Isabelle: Pledged to God in Hebrew
- Isla: Island in Spanish
Amazing names starting with the letters J to O
Are you looking for traditional, modern, or unique British girl names? Check out the collection of names starting with the letters J to O below.
- Jasmine: Gift from God in Persian
- Jessica: God beholds in Hebrew
- Julia: Youthful in Greek
- Karen: Pure in Danish
- Katie: Pure in Greek
- Kelly: Bright-headed in Gaelic
- Kirsten: Follower of Christ in Latin and Scandinavian
- Lacey: Braid in Old English
- Layla: Night in Arabic
- Leah: Delicate in Hebrew
- Lilly/ Lily: A white flower of peace
- Lola: Sorrows in Spanish
- Lucy: Light in Latin
- Maisie: Pearl in Scottish
- Maria: Of the sea in Latin
- Martha: A lady in Aramaic
- Maryam: Rebellious in Hebrew
- Matilda: Battle-mighty in German
- Megan: Pearl in German
- Mia: Beloved in Egyptian or mine in Italian
- Mila: Miracle in Italian
- Mildred: Gentle strength in English
- Millie: Gentle strength in Latin
- Molly: Star of the sea in Irish
- Nancy: Grace in Hebrew
- Natasha: Born on Christmas day in Russian
- Odessa: Wrathful in Russian and Ukrainian
- Olivia: Olive
British girl names starting with the letters P to Z
British baby girl names come from multiple influences, including great novelists, the Bible, and members of the royal family. Check out these British girl names starting with the letters P to Z.
- Penelope: Weaver in Greek
- Phoebe: Bright in Greek
- Poppy: A bright red flower
- Regina: Queen in English
- Rose: The flower of love and compassion
- Ruby: Red in English
- Sadie: Princess in Hebrew
- Sara/ Sarah: Princess in Hebrew
- Scarlett: Red in English
- Sienna: Burnt orange in English
- Sophia/ Sofia/ Sophie: Wisdom in Greek
- Summer: A baby born in the summer sun
- Thea: Goddess in Greek
- Victoria: Victory in Latin
- Violet: A purple flower
- Zara: Radiance in Arabic
- Zoe: Life in Greek
What is a common British boy name?
Common boy names are Jack, George, Oliver, Benjamin, David, Thomas, Edward, and Arthur. These names are common among British royalty.
What is a rare British name for a boy?
Jolyon, Carew, Peregrine, Hamish, Kenelm, and Zebedee are some unusual British names for boys.
What British boy name means strong?
Ethan and Roman mean strong. Other names associated with strength are Griffith and Liam.
What are cute British girl names?
Cute British girl names include Olivia, Amelia, Isla, Lily, Ava, Freya, Ivy, and Milly.
What is a rare British name for a girl?
Cosima, Antigone, Hester, Araminta, Loveday, Xeni, and Maud are some rare English girl names.
What is a typical UK female name?
Olivia, Lily, Sophia, Emily, Amelia, Ava, Isla, Ivy, and Isabella are typical female names in the United Kingdom. You can use an online English name generator to find more typical names.
A curated list of popular, unique, and traditional British names is an absolute necessity in the modern era. We hope you find the perfect name for your little prince or princess.
Legit.ng recently published a list of beautiful names that mean love for you to name your child. Love is a universal language.
It is an integral part of life and brings out the best in people. Love names can be a good choice when naming a child. These names are timeless and apply to both genders.
Source: Legit.ng