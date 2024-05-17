A Nigerian girl, Ugwoezuonu Ogechi Zara, has bagged a full scholarship worth N21 million for her secondary school education

Zara scored 100% in the primary category of the National Mathematics Competition to secure the scholarship

According to the founder of Educare, Alex Onyia, the girl will continue her study for 6 years at Evergreen College, Enugu

Enugu state - A little girl, Ugwoezuonu Ogechi Zara, has been awarded a full scholarship worth N21 million after she scored 100% in the primary category of the National Mathematics Competition.

The mathematics competition was organised by the Mathematics Association of Nigeria (MAN).

The scholarship is for the brilliant girl to study for 6 years at Evergreen College, Enugu state.

The founder of Educare, Alex Onyia, disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @winexviv, on Friday, May 17.

Onyia wrote:

“Ugwoezuonu Ogechi Zara scored a perfect score of 100% in the primary category of the National Mathematics Competition organised by the Mathematics Association of Nigeria (MAN).

“She has been awarded a full scholarship worth N21 million to study for 6 years at Evergreen College, Enugu.”

